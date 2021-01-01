« previous next »
Offline Iska

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,751
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12440 on: Yesterday at 05:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 03:51:46 pm
Apparently it's made up. Marca claimed that he had made a full recovery from his injury and would fly out to be with the French squad before the final but a French journalist has rubbished it.

I suppose if that was even the case he probably still wouldn't play so it's all nonsense.
Its so strange that they put him in the squad though - iirc he was ruled out quite a bit before the tourney started so they couldve replaced him if there was never any intention of using him at all.
Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,054
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12441 on: Yesterday at 08:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:04:45 pm
Its so strange that they put him in the squad though - iirc he was ruled out quite a bit before the tourney started so they couldve replaced him if there was never any intention of using him at all.

He was injured in Qatar during training wasnt he?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12442 on: Yesterday at 09:03:15 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 11:57:20 am
Fuck Messi cementing his greatness the classless POS that he is.

Team Ibou!
Please dont hold back on how you feel about him, tell us how you really feel :)
Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,751
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12443 on: Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Yesterday at 08:04:56 pm
He was injured in Qatar during training wasnt he?
Youre right, it turns out he was only ruled out the day before the World Cup started, I thought it was a week or so beforehand.  Could still have replaced him, but Deschamps preferred to have just 25 players so left the squad as it was, and hes still in in it.  Its an intriguing possibility - would be pretty cool if he sashays on for the last ten minutes and bangs in a hat trick.  I suppose hell be entitled to a medal regardless.
Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,107
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12444 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Yesterday at 11:30:21 am
yeh.... his quick feet

once these players lose their pace then they are doomed

messi on the other hand doesn't solely rely on pace

there's plenty of great players that once that pace has gone then so have they

every commentator or pundit goes on about mbappe's pace - they never mention his incredible dribbling skills or defence splitting passes

and that's because he's very good but really - quick

It was his dribbling skills, not his speed , that created the second goal.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,515
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12445 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 01:20:22 pm
Normally I wouldn't really care who wins on Sunday but I remembered the other day I put £20 on Argentina to win, Messi golden ball and boot for something like 66/1 so I'm team Argentina now.
Hope you win that! Nice chunk of change for the electric bill over the holidays  ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,902
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12446 on: Today at 12:01:44 am »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 11:57:20 am
Fuck Messi cementing his greatness the classless POS that he is.

Team Ibou!


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iyjErADd0hg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iyjErADd0hg</a>



Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12447 on: Today at 03:54:06 am »
I was a kid during that time, can't remember, but was Gabriel Batistuta really really that good?

Or it's just a hype? I believe some of the elders here must had seen him enough with your own eyes to justify it.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12448 on: Today at 04:43:29 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:54:06 am
I was a kid during that time, can't remember, but was Gabriel Batistuta really really that good?

Or it's just a hype? I believe some of the elders here must had seen him enough with your own eyes to justify it.

Batistuta was incredible, the perfect number 9, he had the complete game for a striker, strength pace movement two footed heading  speed skill and finishing. Was better than shearer and only second to Ronaldo of that era because Ronaldo had that dribbling magic. As a 9 the only one Ive seen better was van basten.
No players of that ilk right now.
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,829
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12449 on: Today at 08:30:42 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:54:06 am
I was a kid during that time, can't remember, but was Gabriel Batistuta really really that good?

Or it's just a hype? I believe some of the elders here must had seen him enough with your own eyes to justify it.
He was anything but a hype. Incredible player, a prolific finisher. Even Suarez modelled his game based on Batistuta.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12450 on: Today at 08:58:11 am »
Like North Bank said he really was incredible and almost the perfect number 9.

Strong fast and deadly.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,474
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12451 on: Today at 09:03:28 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:54:06 am
I was a kid during that time, can't remember, but was Gabriel Batistuta really really that good?

Or it's just a hype? I believe some of the elders here must had seen him enough with your own eyes to justify it.

He was an incredible player, a proper all-round, striker.  One that I always tried to sign on Champ Manager.
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12452 on: Today at 09:12:36 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:43:29 am
Batistuta was incredible, the perfect number 9, he had the complete game for a striker, strength pace movement two footed heading  speed skill and finishing. Was better than shearer and only second to Ronaldo of that era because Ronaldo had that dribbling magic. As a 9 the only one Ive seen better was van basten.
No players of that ilk right now.

Serie A was also stacked with incredible defenders in that era and yet he was banging them in week after week. Didn't have a weakness to his game.
Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,826
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12453 on: Today at 09:14:49 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:12:36 am
Serie A was also stacked with incredible defenders in that era and yet he was banging them in week after week. Didn't have a weakness to his game.

Stephane Henchoz shut him down but theres no shame in that.
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12454 on: Today at 09:17:04 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 09:14:49 am
Stephane Henchoz shut him down but theres no shame in that.

Nice edit - was about to say there's quite a bit of shame in what you originally suggested ;D
Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,826
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12455 on: Today at 10:35:02 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:17:04 am
Nice edit - was about to say there's quite a bit of shame in what you originally suggested ;D

:D Prude.
Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,127
  • Legend
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12456 on: Today at 11:24:25 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:54:06 am
I was a kid during that time, can't remember, but was Gabriel Batistuta really really that good?

Or it's just a hype? I believe some of the elders here must had seen him enough with your own eyes to justify it.

He was called Batigoal for a reason :)
Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12457 on: Today at 11:45:15 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:12:36 am
Serie A was also stacked with incredible defenders in that era and yet he was banging them in week after week. Didn't have a weakness to his game.

And stacked with incredible #9s too! Off the top of my head...

Ronaldo/Bastituta/Weah/Vieri/Del Piero/Baggio/Crespo/Schevchenko/Mancini/Signori... to name a few.

What a time to be alive back then!
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,498
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12458 on: Today at 12:29:04 pm »
Batistuta was fond of the thunderbastard variant of goal.
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,829
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12459 on: Today at 12:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:29:04 pm
Batistuta was fond of the thunderbastard variant of goal.
It was said he used to score goals as if he hated the net.
Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12460 on: Today at 12:34:25 pm »
Ronaldo.
Van Basten.
Batistuta.

The best three strikers I've watched in my lifetime.
Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12461 on: Today at 12:35:52 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 11:45:15 am
And stacked with incredible #9s too! Off the top of my head...

Ronaldo/Bastituta/Weah/Vieri/Del Piero/Baggio/Crespo/Schevchenko/Mancini/Signori... to name a few.

What a time to be alive back then!

As if you missed out Van Basten
Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,054
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12462 on: Today at 12:43:00 pm »
Will be interesting to see how both teams set up on Sunday. Argentina will have to choose between a back 5 or back 4, as they seem to be swapping constantly.

France put Kante on Messi last time, and his energy did a good job (although they still conceded three), this time round Messi won't be all over the place so maybe Kante won't be needed, but his drift off to France's left side of defence could be an issue. De Paul you'd expect to not be as adventurous, to try and combat Greizmann and Mbappe when needed. France have had illness in the camp, so hopefully they aren't depleted when the game comes around.

Both teams, despite being the "better" team, gave up the ball during the semi finals after they took early leads. As finals always are, this will likely be very cagey with little excitement until the first goal.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,715
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12463 on: Today at 01:10:37 pm »
The 2025 Club World Cup will feature 32 teams, making the format similar to the World Cup, the Fifa President Gianni Infantino said on Friday.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/dec/16/world-cup-2022-gianni-infantino-fifa-speaks-france-argentina-final-live
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12464 on: Today at 01:16:50 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:10:37 pm
The 2025 Club World Cup will feature 32 teams, making the format similar to the World Cup, the Fifa President Gianni Infantino said on Friday.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/dec/16/world-cup-2022-gianni-infantino-fifa-speaks-france-argentina-final-live


The Clubs need to tell him to fuck off.
Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12465 on: Today at 01:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:35:52 pm
As if you missed out Van Basten

True...unfortunately i didn't get to see him live, as I was too young to follow football then. I see he retired in 1995 around the same time I started really watching football.
