Will be interesting to see how both teams set up on Sunday. Argentina will have to choose between a back 5 or back 4, as they seem to be swapping constantly.



France put Kante on Messi last time, and his energy did a good job (although they still conceded three), this time round Messi won't be all over the place so maybe Kante won't be needed, but his drift off to France's left side of defence could be an issue. De Paul you'd expect to not be as adventurous, to try and combat Greizmann and Mbappe when needed. France have had illness in the camp, so hopefully they aren't depleted when the game comes around.



Both teams, despite being the "better" team, gave up the ball during the semi finals after they took early leads. As finals always are, this will likely be very cagey with little excitement until the first goal.