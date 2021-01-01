Apparently it's made up. Marca claimed that he had made a full recovery from his injury and would fly out to be with the French squad before the final but a French journalist has rubbished it. I suppose if that was even the case he probably still wouldn't play so it's all nonsense.
Its so strange that they put him in the squad though - iirc he was ruled out quite a bit before the tourney started so they couldve replaced him if there was never any intention of using him at all.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Fuck Messi cementing his greatness the classless POS that he is.Team Ibou!
He was injured in Qatar during training wasnt he?
yeh.... his quick feetonce these players lose their pace then they are doomedmessi on the other hand doesn't solely rely on pacethere's plenty of great players that once that pace has gone then so have theyevery commentator or pundit goes on about mbappe's pace - they never mention his incredible dribbling skills or defence splitting passesand that's because he's very good but really - quick
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Normally I wouldn't really care who wins on Sunday but I remembered the other day I put £20 on Argentina to win, Messi golden ball and boot for something like 66/1 so I'm team Argentina now.
I was a kid during that time, can't remember, but was Gabriel Batistuta really really that good?Or it's just a hype? I believe some of the elders here must had seen him enough with your own eyes to justify it.
