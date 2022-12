Well, maybe not racist per se, but their new little song they're signing in the dressing room has this line:



"Ingleses putos, de Malvinas no me olvido" = English fucks, we haven't forgotten the Falklands.



It has another line about the pentacampeones (Brazil) but it's harmless. At least they're not calling them monkeys in this one.



Falklands always come up when Argentina go to a WC, worse if they have to play England. "English fucks" is tame compared to other names the Brits have been called abroad. And we all know about the rivalry between them and Brasil so no surprise there.My point is that "racist" is a really loaded word in this day and age and we shouldn't use it willy-nilly. Bit of football rivalry is far too trivial to invoke that stuff.