Online jonkrux

« Reply #12160 on: Today at 07:43:47 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:43:01 pm
Imagine a Dembele who wasn't made of glass.

Would be one of the best
Online smicer07

« Reply #12161 on: Today at 07:44:20 pm »
Well that would have been a good goal.
Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

« Reply #12162 on: Today at 07:44:23 pm »
wow, what an effort! Shame that doesnt go in.
Online The North Bank

« Reply #12163 on: Today at 07:44:31 pm »
Wow


What a goal or nearly was
Online Iska

« Reply #12164 on: Today at 07:44:59 pm »
Great save that
Online smicer07

« Reply #12165 on: Today at 07:45:01 pm »
Good save.
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #12166 on: Today at 07:45:19 pm »
Would have been a great goal
Offline Samie

« Reply #12167 on: Today at 07:46:01 pm »
Big man got up well.  ;D
Online Kennedy_81

« Reply #12168 on: Today at 07:46:03 pm »
OOOf! fackin hell, unlucky.
Online Iska

« Reply #12169 on: Today at 07:46:22 pm »
That German-looking guy among the Moroccans was with Senegal all the earlier rounds.
Online Ray K

« Reply #12170 on: Today at 07:46:24 pm »
There's absolutely no way that Lloris's great form lasts through Sunday. He has to have a huge rick in him either this evening or the next day.
Online harryc

« Reply #12171 on: Today at 07:48:11 pm »
How is Fofana a international 🤷‍♂️
Online Iska

« Reply #12172 on: Today at 07:48:59 pm »
Really good from Morocco after the opening. Theyre in this.
Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

« Reply #12173 on: Today at 07:49:55 pm »
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 07:41:42 pm
Not like we dont do it on big CL nights.

I was thinking the same.
Offline Rhi

« Reply #12174 on: Today at 07:50:06 pm »
The commentary on this match is awful.
Online DelTrotter

« Reply #12175 on: Today at 07:51:54 pm »
Ibou was amazing there, especially as he's doing it all himself with little help from Mbappe, Theo or Fofana on that side. Amrabat out to Ziyech or Hakimi looking pretty good for Morocco.
Online stockdam

« Reply #12176 on: Today at 07:51:54 pm »
Morocco finished the half well and hopefully they can score an early goal in the 2nd half. They do look a bit shaky at the back and have made a couple of mistakes in midfield.

Konate had a very good half.
Offline Caligula?

« Reply #12177 on: Today at 07:52:29 pm »
A second French goal kills this off and they'll be hoping to get it early in the second half. Mbappe hasn't been in this game at all.
Online Scottymuser

« Reply #12178 on: Today at 07:52:53 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 07:48:11 pm
How is Fofana a international 🤷‍♂️

Because Kante, pogba, and rabiot are all injured; and Deschamps seems to think camavinga is too young
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

« Reply #12179 on: Today at 07:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 07:52:53 pm
Because Kante, pogba, and rabiot are all injured; and Deschamps seems to think camavinga is too young

Yeah but how is Carlton Pogba an international?
Online ABJ

« Reply #12180 on: Today at 07:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:39:10 pm
The Moroccan whistles everytime France get the ball are tiresome. Be glad to see the back of them.
We do it literally every time we have a big match at home. Is that tiresome as well?
Online Machae

« Reply #12181 on: Today at 07:54:29 pm »
Morocco shouldve had a penalty, at least VAR review.
Online StL-Dono

« Reply #12182 on: Today at 07:55:22 pm »
Pretty good match so far.  Entertaining to watch. 

Morocco has made it this far by not taking big risks defensively and just staying solid and safe.  Until inexplicably 4 minutes into the match a guy takes a bad gamble just outside the box.  *scratching head*  To be fair, that was an impressive goal to be able to get above that volley and not blast it over the bar. 

Amazing how much more solid the French look defensively this match.  I wonder what's different? 
Online **** The Pain Away.

« Reply #12183 on: Today at 07:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:54:29 pm
Morocco shouldve had a penalty, at least VAR review.

No.
Offline Caligula?

« Reply #12184 on: Today at 07:58:38 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:54:14 pm
We do it literally every time we have a big match at home. Is that tiresome as well?

No, because that's us doing it.
Online Scottymuser

« Reply #12185 on: Today at 07:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 07:54:00 pm
Yeah but how is Carlton Pogba an international?

The pogba for France is much better than the pogba for Manchester United. You could even say that the reason he was bad in England was more Manchester United being shite. He was excellent for juve, alongside pirlo. And at the last WC and the Euros before, having Kante alongside him brought out his qualifies.

We will see over next few months with his return to juve just how good he can be when not being at a terrible united side
Online jepovic

« Reply #12186 on: Today at 07:59:09 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:51:54 pm
Ibou was amazing there, especially as he's doing it all himself with little help from Mbappe, Theo or Fofana on that side. Amrabat out to Ziyech or Hakimi looking pretty good for Morocco.
Yes, unbelievable that he didnt play against England.
Online red mongoose

« Reply #12187 on: Today at 08:01:22 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:54:14 pm
We do it literally every time we have a big match at home. Is that tiresome as well?

Unless you live in a phlegmatic hellscape of non-stop objectivity, I would imagine it is less tiresome when our fellow Liverpool supporters do it while supporting Liverpool.
Online Iska

« Reply #12188 on: Today at 08:01:40 pm »
Rio saying what everyones been thinking
Online Phineus

« Reply #12189 on: Today at 08:05:53 pm »
Feel for Morocco ran themselves into ground and just dont have the depth of squad to deal with so many injuries.

Fair play to them though.
Online TepidTurkey2OES

« Reply #12190 on: Today at 08:07:12 pm »
I like their goalie


Im prom Bono
Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

« Reply #12191 on: Today at 08:07:29 pm »
painful one for the goalie there.
Online Machae

« Reply #12192 on: Today at 08:07:34 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 07:56:58 pm
No.

Yep, definitely was in my opinion. More of a pen than the Croatia challenge yesterday
Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

« Reply #12193 on: Today at 08:08:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 08:07:12 pm
I like their goalie


Im prom Bono

You really fucked that one didn't you.  ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #12194 on: Today at 08:08:38 pm »
Griezmann has had a really good tournament. Atletico must bevdelighted as they might get a buyer
Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

« Reply #12195 on: Today at 08:09:20 pm »
Commentators kill football now. Tyler, Neville, Dixon, Matterface, Murphy, Jenas, Savage, Mcmanaman, all of them are fucking shite.

And yes ill turn off the commentary!
Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

« Reply #12196 on: Today at 08:09:50 pm »
Mbappe being far too over dramatic twice in 2 mins.
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #12197 on: Today at 08:09:52 pm »
What a run by Mbappe
Online gaztop08

« Reply #12198 on: Today at 08:09:59 pm »
This Mbappe fella is fast
Online Ray K

« Reply #12199 on: Today at 08:10:17 pm »
I wonder would an English side make a bid for the keeper Bono.

Who would benefit from that deal?
