Imagine a Dembele who wasn't made of glass.
Not like we dont do it on big CL nights.
How is Fofana a international 🤷♂️
Because Kante, pogba, and rabiot are all injured; and Deschamps seems to think camavinga is too young
The Moroccan whistles everytime France get the ball are tiresome. Be glad to see the back of them.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Morocco shouldve had a penalty, at least VAR review.
We do it literally every time we have a big match at home. Is that tiresome as well?
Yeah but how is Carlton Pogba an international?
Ibou was amazing there, especially as he's doing it all himself with little help from Mbappe, Theo or Fofana on that side. Amrabat out to Ziyech or Hakimi looking pretty good for Morocco.
No.
I like their goalie Im prom Bono
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]