Yeah but how is Carlton Pogba an international?



The pogba for France is much better than the pogba for Manchester United. You could even say that the reason he was bad in England was more Manchester United being shite. He was excellent for juve, alongside pirlo. And at the last WC and the Euros before, having Kante alongside him brought out his qualifies.We will see over next few months with his return to juve just how good he can be when not being at a terrible united side