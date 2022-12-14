Feels like despite it looking like there was going to be a really strong last 8 we havent really had any real heavyweight clashes at all. Spain v Germany in the group and I guess England v France and Argentina v Netherlands in the Quarters but weve missed out in Spain v Portugal and Brazil v Argentina in the later stages.
Would love Morocco to cause another couple of upsets but its hard to see. France v Argentina feels like it would be a good final. Was it the Last 16 when they met last time? 4-3 thriller I think.
iirc it was one of those thrillers where one team gets a couple of late goals to make it look like it was in doubt, but it never was. Like how Man Utd won at Old Trafford the night actual Ronaldo scored his hat trick, but they were never close to going through.
I think France pulverised Argentina in that game and eased up late on? Certainly no real doubt that they were winning that tournament from then on. I do remember Mbappe moving through their defence like a shark through a shoal of sardines. It was the first time Id properly watched him, and it was one of those moments when you know youve seen one of them.