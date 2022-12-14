Just realised France are missing Benzema and Kante, and have still looked comfortable all tournament to the extent it's hard to see where either would even have improved them! They have some great players don't they.



They had a particularly easy group though. Then in the last 16 faced near enough the weakest side to go through in Poland based on their performances. They laboured and struggled through that game until Mbappe put the gloss on it near the end. England game was a struggle and were bailed out by Kane blazing the pen over. Key was they were clinical in taking their chances when they got them (and didn't create much) and England weren't, plus England's in-game management was poor and they can't get over the line against anyone decent.However, they were similar at the last World Cup but still won it relatively comfortably. I don't think they even went to extra time.