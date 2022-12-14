« previous next »
Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 198105 times)

BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12040 on: Today at 06:14:47 am
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:10:41 pm
Would absolutely love it if Morocco win the World Cup

Said it before it would do more for the sport in Africa and globally than holding it in the Middle East.



RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12041 on: Today at 06:30:00 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:51:33 am
I don't think he's played a single minute, has he?
He played vs Poland came on in the 84th minute


NarutoReds

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12042 on: Today at 06:31:51 am
That first goal... It's not (or too soft) to be a penalty, right? Wasn't that more to... The forward himself moved towards the keeper? Instead of the keeper was trying to tackle the forward?



Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12043 on: Today at 06:34:59 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:27:44 am
Itll be an extremely long time before you see somebody who is the best dribbler on the planet, the best passer and can also score 91 goals in a season. Incomprehensible.
91 goals in a season?


The Final Third

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12044 on: Today at 06:58:06 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:34:59 am
91 goals in a season?

2012 calendar year for both club and country.


Frostymo, laaaaa!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12045 on: Today at 07:06:12 am
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 01:07:36 am
From what I remember, it actually was Platini pushing for it to be in Qatar and Blatter knew that it was too blatantly corrupt even by FIFA's standards. Then again the only punishment anyone seems to have gotten is a hit to their reputation at worst, so job done for all concerned really.

Sarkozy strong armed Platini into getting the votes to push it over the line. Blatter knew it was a mistake and warned exco before the vote.



BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12046 on: Today at 07:14:10 am
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 07:06:12 am
Sarkozy strong armed Platini into getting the votes to push it over the line. Blatter knew it was a mistake and warned exco before the vote.

Quote
At the end of 2011, Michel Platinis son was recruited as provisional general manager by the company Burrda Sport, the sports equipment supplier of the emirate, a subsidiary of the Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) fund.

However, QSI bought Paris-Saint-Germain in May 2011, several months after a lunch organized at the Elysee Palace on November 23, 2010, by Nicolas Sarkozy. This lunch feeds the suspicions of collusion of interests insofar as PSG was sold to Qatar by the American fund Colony Capital, whose representative in Europe was then the businessman Sébastien Bazin, a friend of the former head of state.



Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12047 on: Today at 07:16:18 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:34:59 am
91 goals in a season?

Sorry, calendar year not season.


Komic

  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12048 on: Today at 07:19:19 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:01:10 pm
Yeah. By far the best support in the tournament.

Brazil is known as the football capital of the world in many ways, but trust me, Argentinians are equally as passionate about this sport.

Great effort from them to travel to the other side of the world with their hyper-inflated currency (although I'm sure the majority aren't based in Argentina).

I think I read somewhere that the Argentine FA flew over loads of fans after the Saudi Arabia game so the team had better support. Seems to have worked if true.


Frostymo, laaaaa!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12049 on: Today at 07:21:18 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:01:10 pm
Yeah. By far the best support in the tournament.

Brazil is known as the football capital of the world in many ways, but trust me, Argentinians are equally as passionate about this sport.

Great effort from them to travel to the other side of the world with their hyper-inflated currency (although I'm sure the majority aren't based in Argentina).

The atmosphere would be immense in an Argentina-Morocco final, Argentina-France and it'd be a home game.

Argentina travel in big numbers to every tournament wherever it is. Their stands were packed through the Russia World Cup (despite their team being no-hopers then). Even England only really travel in big numbers when it's Western Europe although still take a fair few.

Quote from: Komic on Today at 07:19:19 am
I think I read somewhere that the Argentine FA flew over loads of fans after the Saudi Arabia game so the team had better support. Seems to have worked if true.

There were loads there for that game as well.




Frostymo, laaaaa!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12050 on: Today at 07:27:58 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:52:41 am
Just realised France are missing Benzema and Kante, and have still looked comfortable all tournament to the extent it's hard to see where either would even have improved them! They have some great players don't they.

They had a particularly easy group though. Then in the last 16 faced near enough the weakest side to go through in Poland based on their performances. They laboured and struggled through that game until Mbappe put the gloss on it near the end. England game was a struggle and were bailed out by Kane blazing the pen over. Key was they were clinical in taking their chances when they got them (and didn't create much) and England weren't, plus England's in-game management was poor and they can't get over the line against anyone decent.

However, they were similar at the last World Cup but still won it relatively comfortably. I don't think they even went to extra time.



Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12051 on: Today at 07:35:44 am
Feels like despite it looking like there was going to be a really strong last 8 we havent really had any real heavyweight clashes at all. Spain v Germany in the group and I guess England v France and Argentina v Netherlands in the Quarters but weve missed out in Spain v Portugal and Brazil v Argentina in the later stages.

Would love Morocco to cause another couple of upsets but its hard to see. France v Argentina feels like it would be a good final. Was it the Last 16 when they met last time? 4-3 thriller I think.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12052 on: Today at 08:49:33 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:52:41 am
Just realised France are missing Benzema and Kante, and have still looked comfortable all tournament to the extent it's hard to see where either would even have improved them! They have some great players don't they.
Don't forget what Paul Pogba would have brought to this team.  A series of increasingly bad haircuts and shitty social media posts, mainly.





FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12053 on: Today at 08:51:11 am
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 08:45:38 pm
i thought flash meant rapid as in deadly not pacey. did you flash??

No  ;D He's very pacey.




-Willo-

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12054 on: Today at 09:06:20 am
I am torn between wanting Morocco to go all the way to the final.

I know they have beaten Spain and Portugal but a Messi led Argentina is something else, it'll be a comfy win for them.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12055 on: Today at 09:33:11 am
Still think France will beat Argentina.



And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12056 on: Today at 10:32:30 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:31:51 am
That first goal... It's not (or too soft) to be a penalty, right? Wasn't that more to... The forward himself moved towards the keeper? Instead of the keeper was trying to tackle the forward?

I saw it similar to Jota's again Palace (I think?) When the goalie makes a move for the ball, but ends up stopping the attacker in doing so. It's a foul for me.




Iska

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12057 on: Today at 11:02:40 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 07:35:44 am
Feels like despite it looking like there was going to be a really strong last 8 we havent really had any real heavyweight clashes at all. Spain v Germany in the group and I guess England v France and Argentina v Netherlands in the Quarters but weve missed out in Spain v Portugal and Brazil v Argentina in the later stages.

Would love Morocco to cause another couple of upsets but its hard to see. France v Argentina feels like it would be a good final. Was it the Last 16 when they met last time? 4-3 thriller I think.
iirc it was one of those thrillers where one team gets a couple of late goals to make it look like it was in doubt, but it never was.  Like how Man Utd won at Old Trafford the night actual Ronaldo scored his hat trick, but they were never close to going through.

I think France pulverised Argentina in that game and eased up late on?  Certainly no real doubt that they were winning that tournament from then on.  I do remember Mbappe moving through their defence like a shark through a shoal of sardines.  It was the first time Id properly watched him, and it was one of those moments when you know youve seen one of them.


Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12058 on: Today at 11:32:08 am

He said he will be wearing France shirt today. It's happening.



Frostymo, laaaaa!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12059 on: Today at 12:30:00 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:02:40 am
iirc it was one of those thrillers where one team gets a couple of late goals to make it look like it was in doubt, but it never was.  Like how Man Utd won at Old Trafford the night actual Ronaldo scored his hat trick, but they were never close to going through.

I think France pulverised Argentina in that game and eased up late on?  Certainly no real doubt that they were winning that tournament from then on.  I do remember Mbappe moving through their defence like a shark through a shoal of sardines.  It was the first time Id properly watched him, and it was one of those moments when you know youve seen one of them.

Argentina had a really poor and slow defence and couldn't deal.with Mbappe's pace in particular. Argentina were poor at that World cup and just about scraped through the group.

They nearly equalised at the end in that game though. They were cut open.at will by France.


