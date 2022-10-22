« previous next »
Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 192435 times)

Offline jepovic

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11680 on: Today at 08:45:51 am »
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 08:27:18 am

Could see that to be honest.

Kane has a better goals to game ratio and is his countries joint top scorer. Zero silverware for winning.


Giroud has a good goal scoring rate in three major leagues, is his countries top scorer, has long had the knack of stepping up in big games and along the way has in his pocket medals for winning the French league, the Italian league, four FA cups, One Champions league, one Europa League, one World cup (so far)
It's not even close IMO, even though Kane is a slightly better player.
Harry hasn't won anything and never left his home.
Giroud has won almost everything.
Offline JackWard33

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11681 on: Today at 08:59:59 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:34:17 am
Cant compare the two, you were never not in the lead or not in control against Spurs. England had 2 penalties. Spurs hardly had 2 shots. The only common thing is both faced the lad that disappears in big games.
At the end of their careers Giroud will be rated higher than Kane.

No idea by whom - Kane is a far better player
 
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11682 on: Today at 09:05:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:34:17 am
Cant compare the two, you were never not in the lead or not in control against Spurs. England had 2 penalties. Spurs hardly had 2 shots. The only common thing is both faced the lad that disappears in big games.

At the end of their careers Giroud will be rated higher than Kane.

Yeah I'd agree with that. Giroud looked like he might end up wasting his career but he's won some big trophies finally in the last four years at club and international level, record scored for France now. But if Kane does the same and leaves the dud club he's at he might end up doing the same so you never know.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11683 on: Today at 09:43:54 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:34:17 am
Cant compare the two, you were never not in the lead or not in control against Spurs. England had 2 penalties. Spurs hardly had 2 shots. The only common thing is both faced the lad that disappears in big games.
At the end of their careers Giroud will be rated higher than Kane.

Not sure about rated higher because Giroud still has a lot of doubters, even now. I think he has way more memorable moments in big situations though and Id rather have that than 300 Premier League goals.
Online JngwilBells Bwtman Smwlls of 21 brwssel sprout fwrts!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11684 on: Today at 12:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:43:54 am
Not sure about rated higher because Giroud still has a lot of doubters, even now. I think he has way more memorable moments in big situations though and Id rather have that than 300 Premier League goals.

Origi > Kane?  ;)
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11685 on: Today at 12:09:02 pm »
Quote from: JngwilBells Bwtman Smwlls of 21 brwssel sprout fwrts! on Today at 12:07:51 pm
Origi > Kane?  ;)

I doubt Origi would swap his career for Kanes, lets put it that way.
Online Lone Star Red

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11686 on: Today at 12:30:15 pm »
Ive seen three different articles just this morning from different publications/writers, insisting the English manager MUST be English. One even went as far as to say that its a form of cheating to hire a non-English one.

Did the FA send out an email last night to their various contacts in the media to get some organized campaign going?!
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11687 on: Today at 12:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:09:02 pm
I doubt Origi would swap his career for Kanes, lets put it that way.


Igor Biscan and Djimi Traore have won more than Kane
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11688 on: Today at 12:51:17 pm »
Quote from: S Club 7's Xmas Reunion Live DVD Box Set on Today at 12:42:31 am
Anyone else think all this moaning about the referee shows the sheer entitlement of both the players and fans of certain clubs?

The Saka incident was a foul. When it wasnt given though I just accepted it. I feel like Liverpool have been on the receiving end of some truly horrific calls recently so something like that just doesnt seem like a big deal.

Dont get me started on the Kane foul. Regardless of whether or not it could even be brought back, I was surrounded by fans going crazy at the idea that the referee hadnt immediately blown. Again, Im used to watching Salah get nothing for far worse challenges, it didnt seem like a big deal.

Then we have someone like Maguire coming out slating the referee? Shows me hes used to playing for a team that gets their own way. However this wasnt a Premier League game. It wasnt an English referee. He wasnt playing for Manchester United. Things go against you, deal with it.

You got it.

Entitled brats.
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11689 on: Today at 12:54:36 pm »
To play Devils advocate slightly, we all (rightly) made a fair old fuss about that Origi foul at Old Trafford when Rashford scored as a result. Had we lost the game wed have kicked up more of a fuss I think. Was the foul on Saka similar, or did it take a lot longer for France to score from it? Havent actually seen it!

The likes of both Mancs and Chelsea players do always seem very r titles when complaining to refs though, I do agree. I know some of that is bias on my part but honestly dont try think were as bad for it.
Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11690 on: Today at 01:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 12:54:36 pm
To play Devils advocate slightly, we all (rightly) made a fair old fuss about that Origi foul at Old Trafford when Rashford scored as a result. Had we lost the game wed have kicked up more of a fuss I think. Was the foul on Saka similar, or did it take a lot longer for France to score from it? Havent actually seen it!

The likes of both Mancs and Chelsea players do always seem very r titles when complaining to refs though, I do agree. I know some of that is bias on my part but honestly dont try think were as bad for it.

The fouls were identical, but it took France longer to score. Dermot Gallagher said it was too far back to disallow it.

Mancs scored 8 seconds later, France 25 seconds later. England had about 4/5 opportunities to make a tackle or intercept a pass between the challenge and the shot.
Offline Fiasco

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11691 on: Today at 01:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 12:30:15 pm
Ive seen three different articles just this morning from different publications/writers, insisting the English manager MUST be English. One even went as far as to say that its a form of cheating to hire a non-English one.

Did the FA send out an email last night to their various contacts in the media to get some organized campaign going?!

I'm in total agreement with you, I've read the same articles/posts and I find it utterly bizarre. If you can find a manager from your own country with enough talent, nous and suitability then by all means, but it shouldn't prevent you from looking further afield. Ultimately, the FA want England to win a major tournament, and if you have the best manager available to do that it shouldn't really matter where they are from. To call it a form of cheating is madness, and the narrative is somewhat jingoistic.

Online Lone Star Red

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11692 on: Today at 04:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:36:43 pm
I'm in total agreement with you, I've read the same articles/posts and I find it utterly bizarre. If you can find a manager from your own country with enough talent, nous and suitability then by all means, but it shouldn't prevent you from looking further afield. Ultimately, the FA want England to win a major tournament, and if you have the best manager available to do that it shouldn't really matter where they are from. To call it a form of cheating is madness, and the narrative is somewhat jingoistic.

The women's team, the same one that just won the Euro's six months ago, is managed by a Dutch woman! And she replaced a bit of a media-darling Englishman!

Wonder if those same journalists were just as upset?  ;D
Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11693 on: Today at 04:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 12:30:15 pm
Ive seen three different articles just this morning from different publications/writers, insisting the English manager MUST be English. One even went as far as to say that its a form of cheating to hire a non-English one.

Did the FA send out an email last night to their various contacts in the media to get some organized campaign going?!
The Frankie de Tory bandwagon starts here! With extra strong suspension...
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11694 on: Today at 04:36:26 pm »
Gio Reyna gone all in on the U.S Coach.  :D

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11695 on: Today at 04:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 12:30:15 pm
Ive seen three different articles just this morning from different publications/writers, insisting the English manager MUST be English. One even went as far as to say that its a form of cheating to hire a non-English one.

Did the FA send out an email last night to their various contacts in the media to get some organized campaign going?!

I see Carragher's got the memo.
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11696 on: Today at 04:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 12:30:15 pm
Ive seen three different articles just this morning from different publications/writers, insisting the English manager MUST be English. One even went as far as to say that its a form of cheating to hire a non-English one.

Did the FA send out an email last night to their various contacts in the media to get some organized campaign going?!
Then they must hire the Abu Dhabi baldy one.
He knows all about cheating.
Offline jlb

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11697 on: Today at 05:09:40 pm »
Is Ewan Murray Scottish? I'm not sure if this article is meant to be taken seriously.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/12/brendan-rodgers-an-ideal-upgrade-for-england-if-gareth-southgate-walks-away
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11698 on: Today at 05:54:50 pm »


Vs

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11699 on: Today at 06:10:21 pm »
who we rooting for?

a few weeks back i probably would of been fully behind Argentina and Messi winning .. but now he's proven to be a little c*nt on and off the pitch they're the only team I dont want to win it.

So Croatia for me
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11700 on: Today at 06:12:22 pm »
I think Croatia although a France v Argentina final is probably the most appealing. But hard not to root for the underdogs at this point.
Online Coolie High

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11701 on: Today at 06:15:54 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:45:51 am
It's not even close IMO, even though Kane is a slightly better player.
Harry hasn't won anything and never left his home.
Giroud has won almost everything.

If it was just down to trophies there would be a load of players more rated than Gerrard and Shearer, its really an incredibly stupid argument.
Online anandg_lfc

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11702 on: Today at 06:16:31 pm »
Very defensive lineup from argentina. This will turn out to be an ultra defensive 90's serie a match.
