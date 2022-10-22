« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 186341 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11520 on: Today at 04:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 04:25:10 pm
think it's even less. 4 million isn't it?? do they play any other sports over there?? football is probably their national game so to speak. if they're all playing it you're gonna get a bunch come good but yeah they punch above their weight. they're not a traditional powerhpouse they don't have to deal with the burden of expectation so they can play within themselves

https://www.croatiaweek.com/looking-back-at-16-of-croatias-biggest-sporting-victories/

They are just good at sports in general ...
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11521 on: Today at 04:55:34 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:49:21 pm

Here's the thing, they were largely both shite.

Shite is pushing it I think but I know what you mean, that wasnt really my question.

My view is it was a tightish game which England probably edged on balance but France deservedly won on the basis that they created and took the better chances.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,850
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11522 on: Today at 05:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:33:07 pm
Yeah.  No reason why England can't win a WC or Euros, with this current talent pool.  Clearly, it's the manager holding them back.  He's fucking shite!

Compared to the sides England had over the past decade or two the current squad is definitely punching well over their weight. How many world class players currently starting for England? Kane based on his numbers and that's it plus his best days will be soon behind him. Others are still young like Bellingham, Saka, Foden etc so won't see their best for a while and at the same time England's back line and gk are average at best.

Southgate will go again of course and tactically he will never take the necessary risks to win a tournament. Not sure he has a second option if Plan A fails and the when the shyte hits the fan can you rely on the likes of Kane, Slab head, Rice and Co to get you over the line? They rarely win anything at club level while competing against teams /players who win trophies year in year out.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,442
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11523 on: Today at 05:21:04 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 05:12:08 pm
Compared to the sides England had over the past decade or two the current squad is definitely punching well over their weight. How many world class players currently starting for England? Kane based on his numbers and that's it plus his best days will be soon behind him. Others are still young like Bellingham, Saka, Foden etc so won't see their best for a while and at the same time England's back line and gk are average at best.

Southgate will go again of course and tactically he will never take the necessary risks to win a tournament. Not sure he has a second option if Plan A fails and the when the shyte hits the fan can you rely on the likes of Kane, Slab head, Rice and Co to get you over the line? They rarely win anything at club level while competing against teams /players who win trophies year in year out.

I disagree.  The standard of international teams isn't great currently, and England shouldn't fear any other team.  We've got as good a crop of players as anyone else. The only thing holding them back is Southgate - his shit tactics, his lack of ability at the top level and his favouritism.

There's a few players in that squad that shouldn't be there, plus a few that are not there, that should be.  Not to mention not picking players like Trent, Maddison etc., and subbing off our two best performers last night (Hendo and Saka).

Obviously, he was up against another shite manager last night, but his players managed to scrape the team over the line for him, ours could not.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:23:13 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,992
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11524 on: Today at 05:34:44 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 05:12:08 pm
Compared to the sides England had over the past decade or two the current squad is definitely punching well over their weight. How many world class players currently starting for England? Kane based on his numbers and that's it plus his best days will be soon behind him. Others are still young like Bellingham, Saka, Foden etc so won't see their best for a while and at the same time England's back line and gk are average at best.

Southgate will go again of course and tactically he will never take the necessary risks to win a tournament. Not sure he has a second option if Plan A fails and the when the shyte hits the fan can you rely on the likes of Kane, Slab head, Rice and Co to get you over the line? They rarely win anything at club level while competing against teams /players who win trophies year in year out.

I honestly dont get this line of thought, it seems mad to me.   England have got a squad full of talented players.  No team, including current world champions France, have loads of players who may be considered world class, neither do Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Portugal etc - but all have plenty of talent, so not sure why thats how squads are being rated. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,518
  • Not Italian
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11525 on: Today at 05:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 04:25:10 pm
think it's even less. 4 million isn't it?? do they play any other sports over there?? football is probably their national game so to speak. if they're all playing it you're gonna get a bunch come good but yeah they punch above their weight. they're not a traditional powerhpouse they don't have to deal with the burden of expectation so they can play within themselves
They are pretty good at basketball too. They have produced some great players like Kukoc and Petrovic, who were some of the best and most influential European players in the history of the NBA. Currently, they have around 3-4 players in the NBA, who all are pretty good.

They have also won around 50 Olympic medals too, which is pretty remarkable for such a young nation of that size and population. So, I would say they just have an incredible all around sporting culture.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,442
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11526 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:38:39 pm
They are pretty good at basketball too. They have produced some great players like Kukoc and Petrovic, who were some of the best and most influential European players in the history of the NBA. Currently, they have around 3-4 players in the NBA, who all are pretty good.

They have also won around 50 Olympic medals too, which is pretty remarkable for such a young nation of that size and population. So, I would say they just have an incredible all around sporting culture.

Is it though?  It's not like they didn't physically exist before they were Croatia.  They were just part of another country - a country which also had a rich, sporting pedigree.  The Balkans have produced some very good teams/sports people, over the years.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:57:13 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,736
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11527 on: Today at 06:05:46 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 05:12:08 pm
Compared to the sides England had over the past decade or two the current squad is definitely punching well over their weight. How many world class players currently starting for England? Kane based on his numbers and that's it plus his best days will be soon behind him. Others are still young like Bellingham, Saka, Foden etc so won't see their best for a while and at the same time England's back line and gk are average at best.

Southgate will go again of course and tactically he will never take the necessary risks to win a tournament. Not sure he has a second option if Plan A fails and the when the shyte hits the fan can you rely on the likes of Kane, Slab head, Rice and Co to get you over the line? They rarely win anything at club level while competing against teams /players who win trophies year in year out.

England have currently got at least a top 3 international squad in terms of quality and France are generally considered the strongest but had a bunch of key injuries going into the tournament. Nobody forces him to play the likes of Maguire.

England might have had a bit more on paper around the Sven years (so called golden generation) but then others were stronger as well. Compare the Italy squad that won the 2006 World Cup to the Euros winners last year that couldn't even qualify for the World Cup. That team had Buffon, Cannavaro, Nesta, Pirlo, Gattuso, De Rossi, Totti, Del Piero - all top players at the time. Or the Brazil team that beat England in 2002 - Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Gilberto Silva etc. A far better side than the current Brazil that were lauded as favourites. Even then England had Danny Mills in the team at that tournament and the likes of Nicky Butt and Trevor Sinclair starting and a 40 year old David Seaman.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:10:59 pm by Frostymo, laaaaa! »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,850
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11528 on: Today at 06:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 06:05:46 pm
England have currently got at least a top 3 international squad in terms of quality and France are generally considered the strongest but had a bunch of key injuries going into the tournament. Nobody forces him to play the likes of Maguire.

England might have had a bit more on paper around the Sven years (so called golden generation) but then others were stronger as well. Compare the Italy squad that won the 2006 World Cup to the Euros winners last year that couldn't even qualify for the World Cup. That team had Buffon, Cannavaro, Nesta, Pirlo, Gattuso, De Rossi, Totti, Del Piero - all top players at the time. Or the Brazil team that beat England in 2002 - Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Gilberto Silva etc. A far better side than the current Brazil that were lauded as favourites. Even then England had Danny Mills in the team at that tournament and the likes of Nicky Butt and Trevor Sinclair starting and a 40 year old David Seaman.



You really think England are Top 3 in the world? Somehow someway world ranking has Croatia outside the Top 10 but guess that what happens when sides like England run riot in friendlies and are grouped in easy qualification paths to competitions. The national version of Utd, get fodder to allow them to have the easiest path possible but once they come up against a decent team when the pressure is on they cave in.

I do wonder what the English put into their tea every year that makes them think their international sport teams are world class. Cricket, rugby, football etc the headlines portray world beaters but when you see the team littered with players who rarely win trophies at their clubs and those who do.... Stones, Foden, etc are not the central leaders at their clubs then you get a manager like Southgate who has won what during his playing / manager career?? Imagine him at Liverpool or City trying to convince winners he knows better? Bluffer who somehow won the lottery when the FA gave him the job
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11529 on: Today at 06:39:08 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 06:28:12 pm
You really think England are Top 3 in the world? Somehow someway world ranking has Croatia outside the Top 10 but guess that what happens when sides like England run riot in friendlies and are grouped in easy qualification paths to competitions. The national version of Utd, get fodder to allow them to have the easiest path possible but once they come up against a decent team when the pressure is on they cave in.

I do wonder what the English put into their tea every year that makes them think their international sport teams are world class. Cricket, rugby, football etc the headlines portray world beaters but when you see the team littered with players who rarely win trophies at their clubs and those who do.... Stones, Foden, etc are not the central leaders at their clubs then you get a manager like Southgate who has won what during his playing / manager career?? Imagine him at Liverpool or City trying to convince winners he knows better? Bluffer who somehow won the lottery when the FA gave him the job

The England squad is in the top 3 in the world, in terms of strength in depth, options off the bench etc Id be interested in 3 that youd pick above them and why?

I wanted England to win last night purely because Ive got mates who are England fans and it would have meant a lot to them, other than that Im not arsed so I can look at this stuff fairly objectively - France, for example, are starting a 36 year old centre forward, Brazil are starting Richarlison, the other big nations barring Argentina have been knocked out.

The above is ignoring the fact that in the last 2 world cups England have finished 3rd and reached the quarter finals.

Ive always been quite un-arsed by England, I take little enjoyment from them doing well but Ive no desire to see them lose, whenever one of these tournaments come up I see a lot of bitterness about them which doesnt seem to be present for any of the other nations. People will obviously have their own reasons for that, and Id wager that they involve the English media, Harry Kane, England fans etc and thats fair enough I guess.

I dont think anyone in here is arguing Southgate is a top manager, rather that with the squad at his disposal he should be doing better.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,138
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11530 on: Today at 06:41:07 pm »
BBC have got the France v Morocco Semi Final.   :D
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,736
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11531 on: Today at 06:48:41 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 06:28:12 pm
You really think England are Top 3 in the world? Somehow someway world ranking has Croatia outside the Top 10 but guess that what happens when sides like England run riot in friendlies and are grouped in easy qualification paths to competitions. The national version of Utd, get fodder to allow them to have the easiest path possible but once they come up against a decent team when the pressure is on they cave in.

I do wonder what the English put into their tea every year that makes them think their international sport teams are world class. Cricket, rugby, football etc the headlines portray world beaters but when you see the team littered with players who rarely win trophies at their clubs and those who do.... Stones, Foden, etc are not the central leaders at their clubs then you get a manager like Southgate who has won what during his playing / manager career?? Imagine him at Liverpool or City trying to convince winners he knows better? Bluffer who somehow won the lottery when the FA gave him the job

On paper. Look at every squad in the World Cup, the overall quality of squads is not there, born out by the generally mediocre quality on the pitch.

Top 3 is France, England and then the likes of Brazil and Portugal. They've all got weaknesses in some areas as well.

Argentina might win the tournament - take Messi out the side and 1 or 2 others like Enzo and it's bang average. Croatia have a few good players but still rely on a 37 year old to make them tick and generally playing for penalties in knockout games.

I'm aware England fall short whenever they come up against anyone decent but that's down to bad coaching, it's not a lack of quality. England not winning the Euros final was astounding self-sabotage and the Croatia semi was the same. Last night a bit more unfortunate, against a side who are at least as good or better than England, but the game was there to be won at 1-1 and Southgate didn't make the right changes. Southgate has been good at detoxifying England and forging a team spirit etc, which goes along way, but that's not enough on its own when you come up against teams who won't just roll over. If he'd not had it so good with easy draws and schedules he'd be out of a job before now.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:57:24 pm by Frostymo, laaaaa! »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,850
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11532 on: Today at 07:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 06:48:41 pm
On paper. Look at every squad in the World Cup, the overall quality of squads is not there, born out by the generally mediocre quality on the pitch.

Top 3 is France, England and then the likes of Brazil and Portugal. They've all got weaknesses in some areas as well.

Argentina might win the tournament - take Messi out the side and 1 or 2 others like Enzo and it's bang average. Croatia have a few good players but still rely on a 37 year old to make them tick and generally playing for penalties in knockout games.

I'm aware England fall short whenever they come up against anyone decent but that's down to bad coaching, it's not a lack of quality. England not winning the Euros final was astounding self-sabotage and the Croatia semi was the same. Last night a bit more unfortunate, against a side who are at least as good or better than England, but the game was there to be won at 1-1 and Southgate didn't make the right changes. Southgate has been good at detoxifying England and forging a team spirit etc, which goes along way, but that's not enough on its own when you come up against teams who won't just roll over. If he'd not had it so good with easy draws and schedules he'd be out of a job before now.

On paper some pundits thought Utd were City's biggest threat to a title in the last season or two. Other teams have 37 year olds running the engine, Messi on his final dance etc and England still can't do it even when on paper they supposedly look stronger. Of course that's based on rose tinted pundits who claim England have nothing to fear or Ole can bring glory days back 😜 that's probably the main issue as we get our insight from ex English internationals who are paid to big up England's chances on bringing it home even though the likes of Croatia, Morocco are still in it. If England can't win it when these sides look so weak on paper then don't be shocked when they fail again and again
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11533 on: Today at 07:57:46 pm »
Im indifferent to England, but heres an observation. Kieffer Moore, an Englishman who qualifies for Wales via a grandparent, said he was desperate to score the goal that knocked England out. Not take Wales through, just knock England out.
The man who scored the goal that knocked England out, Olivier Giroud, has shown hes a class act on the 25th (with Arsenal) and the 30th (with Chelsea) anniversary of Hillsborough.
Sometimes, quality of character gets its reward.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11534 on: Today at 08:22:49 pm »
England don't have a top 3 squad in the World. FFS, you have Pickford and Ramsdale as goalkeepers, and Maguire, Stones, Dier and White as central defenders ...
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,084
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11535 on: Today at 08:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 07:57:46 pm
Im indifferent to England, but heres an observation. Kieffer Moore, an Englishman who qualifies for Wales via a grandparent, said he was desperate to score the goal that knocked England out. Not take Wales through, just knock England out.
The man who scored the goal that knocked England out, Olivier Giroud, has shown hes a class act on the 25th (with Arsenal) and the 30th (with Chelsea) anniversary of Hillsborough.
Sometimes, quality of character gets its reward.

You can't grasp that there are a few nations around the world that may hold a slight grudge against England  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,084
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11536 on: Today at 08:24:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:22:49 pm
England don't have a top 3 squad in the World. FFS, you have Pickford and Ramsdale as goalkeepers, and Maguire, Stones, Dier and White as central defenders ...

France have Lloris and Upamecano.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11537 on: Today at 08:28:07 pm »
No, not the top three. They have a good talented young squad though with some glaring weaknesses at the back. But they aren't that far off. Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Germany, Italy, Netherlands etc...All these footballing powerhouses on the international stage all have glaring issues too.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,685
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11538 on: Today at 08:36:27 pm »
Quite a lot of Southgate Must Stay type of headlines around today, there seems to be a media consensus that hes earned another go.  Wouldve thought it a good time to retire him with honour personally, but then I suppose theres no obvious successor waiting.
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,736
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11539 on: Today at 08:45:39 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 07:34:49 pm
On paper some pundits thought Utd were City's biggest threat to a title in the last season or two. Other teams have 37 year olds running the engine, Messi on his final dance etc and England still can't do it even when on paper they supposedly look stronger. Of course that's based on rose tinted pundits who claim England have nothing to fear or Ole can bring glory days back 😜 that's probably the main issue as we get our insight from ex English internationals who are paid to big up England's chances on bringing it home even though the likes of Croatia, Morocco are still in it. If England can't win it when these sides look so weak on paper then don't be shocked when they fail again and again

They were when they were gifted a penalty every week on the way to a runners up spot (20/21). Not on paper though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,874
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11540 on: Today at 08:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:21:35 am
Great player, Mentality midget.

When the chips are down he doesn't raise his game nevermind the team around him. Occasion got to him tonight, as it did when Spurs were looking for a league win, or partly when they played us in the CL final (tbf that was also his injury, but it was Kane ruining Spurs by playing injured and essentially giving them only 10 men)


He's 30 in July and has never won a thing (or showed up when he has come close)


(neither have Maguire or Pickford)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,736
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11541 on: Today at 08:53:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:22:49 pm
England don't have a top 3 squad in the World. FFS, you have Pickford and Ramsdale as goalkeepers, and Maguire, Stones, Dier and White as central defenders ...

1) Look at the weaknesses in everyone else's squad. There's not much between Pickford and Lloris (both questionable keepers who can pull off a good save as equally as they can fuck up). There's not many high quality keepers about. Lloris starts as France have nobody else, England at least have Ramsdale in reserve who is number 1 for the team top in the PL and other PL number 1s like Henderson. Pickford has generally done well for England as well.

2) Southgate left players like Guehi and Tomori at home or Trent as 3rd choice right back who'd start for anyone else. Portugal (who have one of the best squads) have a 39 year old Pepe as first choice still. France are probably the only nation with a better crop of centre backs anyway and still start Upemecano who is a bomb scare. Stones plays regularly for City, White starts for Arsenal, Dier a key player for Spurs. Not bad considering it's a weak position for England relative to their midfield and forward options.

I'm not saying England's squad is amazing but it stands up to near enough anyone else's at the moment.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:59:05 pm by Frostymo, laaaaa! »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11542 on: Today at 09:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 08:53:09 pm
1) Look at the weaknesses in everyone else's squad. There's not much between Pickford and Lloris (both average keepers who can pull off a good save as equally as they can fuck up). There's not many high quality keepers about. Lloris starts as France have nobody else, England at least have Ramsdale in reserve who is number 1 for the team top in the PL.

2) Southgate left players like Guehi and Tomori at home or Trent as 3rd choice right back who'd start for anyone else. Portugal (who have one of the best squads) have a 39 year old Pepe as first choice still. France are probably the only nation with a better crop of centre backs anyway and still start Upemecano who is a bomb scare.

I'm not saying England's squad is amazing but it stands up to near enough anyone else's at the moment.

France also have Mike Maignan, who is injured at the moment, but is a far better goalkeeper than England have or will have in the near future. They are also missing Nkunku, Benzema, Kimpembe, Fofana and Lucas Hernandez, and have left out Diaby, Mendy, Badiashile and Gouiri. England's talent pool is nowhere near France's ...
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,736
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11543 on: Today at 09:19:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:10:28 pm
France also have Mike Maignan, who is injured at the moment, but is a far better goalkeeper than England have or will have in the near future. They are also missing Nkunku, Benzema, Kimpembe, Fofana and Lucas Hernandez, and have left out Diaby, Mendy, Badiashile and Gouiri. England's talent pool is nowhere near France's ...

I said England are top 3 (France being one of the 3 and with arguably the strongest talent pool).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11544 on: Today at 09:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 09:19:28 pm
I said England are top 3 (France being one of the 3 and with arguably the strongest talent pool).

Well, you certainly don't have a stronger talent pool than France and Brazil. Very likely Spain, Holland, Portugal, Argentina and Germany are also ahead of you. You have some talented players, but you also have some black holes on your team ...
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,850
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11545 on: Today at 09:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 08:45:39 pm
They were when they were gifted a penalty every week on the way to a runners up spot (20/21). Not on paper though.

On paper prior to the season kicking off many pundits were predicting Utd would challenge for the title and when they strengthen that side who finished second (still looked a very distant second compared to City) the same pundits were getting a hard on.

No point talking about squad strength in regards to a cup competition where teams can win it all via a handful of games over a month period. Just need some luck and a core of players who stay fit for a game every four or five days. Half the squad won't even get a start so it's pretty much irrelevant discussing squads.

England got lucky once in nearly 100 years of international competitions. They have gotten closer to the holy crail under Southgate some how. Guess luck has graced them even though the odds should say otherwise under the poor expertise of Southgate. Me thinks that luck has run out as the tide is changing which explains their demise at the quarter finals. Don't see them getting to another semi under Sir Gareth
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,431
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11546 on: Today at 09:29:55 pm »
I'm no great lover of England or international football, but I would be interested to know which other nations have stronger squads. France would be one. Germany, Netherlands, Argentina, Italy?... Personally, I don't think so. Spain & Brazil?...Perhaps... Seems to me though, for the first time in a long time, England can boast of having one of the most talented pools of players in world football.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11547 on: Today at 09:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:29:55 pm
I'm no great lover of England or international football, but I would be interested to know which other nations have stronger squads. France would be one. Germany, Netherlands, Argentina, Italy?... Personally, I don't think so. Spain & Brazil?...Perhaps... Seems to me though, for the first time in a long time, England can boast of having one of the most talented pools of players in world football.

Apart from Trent, Saka and Bellingham, you hardly have any World class level talent on your team. The English media are wanking over Foden, but he has shown his true ability to influence games at the very top level. You have no decent goalkeeper, and your central defenders are a joke. Your supposed leader on the pitch is a player who has never won anything. You have some raw material to work with until the next World Cup, but if you don't change the entire philosophy around the national team, you are doomed for failure ...
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11548 on: Today at 09:41:52 pm »
Southgate is working miracles is what I got from that
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,736
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11549 on: Today at 09:43:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:28:48 pm
Well, you certainly don't have a stronger talent pool than France and Brazil. Very likely Spain, Holland, Portugal, Argentina and Germany are also ahead of you. You have some talented players, but you also have some black holes on your team ...

Holland and Germany are miles off at the moment. Argentina aren't particularly strong, still very reliant on Messi and general dark arts to make up for what they lack in quality. Spain are miles off where they were a decade ago, although a new generation coming through mainly from Barca.

Brazil probably also top 3 but Richarlison is a key starter, their defensive options aren't great either beyond the keepers (Alves still in the squad) and the likes of Fred start in midfield. 39 year old Pepe starting for Portugal still with not many other CB options beyond him and Dias, considering you're bemoaning what England have got at the back. Their keeper is shocking as well.

Personally i'd have England, France and Brazil in the top 3, followed by probably Portugal and Spain.



« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:13 pm by Frostymo, laaaaa! »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,450
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11550 on: Today at 09:47:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:37:48 pm
Apart from Trent, Saka and Bellingham, you hardly have any World class level talent on your team. The English media are wanking over Foden, but he has shown his true ability to influence games at the very top level. You have no decent goalkeeper, and your central defenders are a joke. Your supposed leader on the pitch is a player who has never won anything. You have some raw material to work with until the next World Cup, but if you don't change the entire philosophy around the national team, you are doomed for failure ...

Saka is world class but Foden and Kane arent? :D Ill give you one thing, youre never uninteresting.

Theres a few standout weak areas (GK and CB) as there are with other nations. In isolation a semi final, a final and a quarter final arent bad achievements but not great considering the opposition and the advantages of the Euros. To talk like England havent got one of the most talented pools of players in the world is, as ever, pretty churlish. The problem, as ever, is that we dont have a coach with the ability to get it working to trophy winning levels.

I mean Germany just took a 20 year old Southampton full back to the WC, lets not preach about their depth
« Last Edit: Today at 09:49:30 pm by The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 »
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,961
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11551 on: Today at 09:49:09 pm »
I know a lot of their players are aging now, but what happened to "The golden age Belgium" teams we were told were going to rule the roost for many a year?
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,431
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11552 on: Today at 10:00:29 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:47:19 pm
Saka is world class but Foden and Kane arent? :D Ill give you one thing, youre never uninteresting.

Theres a few standout weak areas (GK and CB) as there are with other nations. In isolation a semi final, a final and a quarter final arent bad achievements but not great considering the opposition and the advantages of the Euros. To talk like England havent got one of the most talented pools of players in the world is, as ever, pretty churlish. The problem, as ever, is that we dont have a coach with the ability to get it working to trophy winning levels.

I mean Germany just took a 20 year old Southampton full back to the WC, lets not preach about their depth

Correct.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,745
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11553 on: Today at 10:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 09:49:09 pm
I know a lot of their players are aging now, but what happened to "The golden age Belgium" teams we were told were going to rule the roost for many a year?

Once Everton touches you
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,431
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11554 on: Today at 10:04:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:37:48 pm
Apart from Trent, Saka and Bellingham, you hardly have any World class level talent on your team. The English media are wanking over Foden, but he has shown his true ability to influence games at the very top level. You have no decent goalkeeper, and your central defenders are a joke.

I've conceded France has a bigger pool of talent. Arguably Spain and Brazil too. Other than that which nations have squads more talented than England? How many genuine  world-class talents do the other nations have, Peter? Go on, this should be amusing...

Englands real problem is the manager.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11555 on: Today at 10:09:33 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:47:19 pm
Saka is world class but Foden and Kane arent? :D Ill give you one thing, youre never uninteresting.

Theres a few standout weak areas (GK and CB) as there are with other nations. In isolation a semi final, a final and a quarter final arent bad achievements but not great considering the opposition and the advantages of the Euros. To talk like England havent got one of the most talented pools of players in the world is, as ever, pretty churlish. The problem, as ever, is that we dont have a coach with the ability to get it working to trophy winning levels.

I mean Germany just took a 20 year old Southampton full back to the WC, lets not preach about their depth

Saka could become World class. Foden and Kane are flawed.

As for the talent pool, it is very easy to check. Pay no attention to the valuations, since they are heavilly influenced by the media and the previous transfers ...

England - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=189&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

France - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=50&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

Brazil - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=26&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

Spain - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=157&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

Germany - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=40&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

Holland - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=122&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

Argentina - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=9&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,431
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11556 on: Today at 10:12:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:09:33 pm
Saka could become World class. Foden and Kane are flawed.

As for the talent pool, it is very easy to check. Pay no attention to the valuations, since they are heavilly influenced by the media and the previous transfers ...

England - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=189&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

France - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=50&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

Brazil - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=26&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

Spain - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=157&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

Germany - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=40&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

Holland - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=122&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

Argentina - https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=9&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

None of that proves the likes of the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal and Argentina have a bigger pool of talent than England.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Up
« previous next »
 