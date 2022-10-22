You really think England are Top 3 in the world? Somehow someway world ranking has Croatia outside the Top 10 but guess that what happens when sides like England run riot in friendlies and are grouped in easy qualification paths to competitions. The national version of Utd, get fodder to allow them to have the easiest path possible but once they come up against a decent team when the pressure is on they cave in.



I do wonder what the English put into their tea every year that makes them think their international sport teams are world class. Cricket, rugby, football etc the headlines portray world beaters but when you see the team littered with players who rarely win trophies at their clubs and those who do.... Stones, Foden, etc are not the central leaders at their clubs then you get a manager like Southgate who has won what during his playing / manager career?? Imagine him at Liverpool or City trying to convince winners he knows better? Bluffer who somehow won the lottery when the FA gave him the job



On paper. Look at every squad in the World Cup, the overall quality of squads is not there, born out by the generally mediocre quality on the pitch.Top 3 is France, England and then the likes of Brazil and Portugal. They've all got weaknesses in some areas as well.Argentina might win the tournament - take Messi out the side and 1 or 2 others like Enzo and it's bang average. Croatia have a few good players but still rely on a 37 year old to make them tick and generally playing for penalties in knockout games.I'm aware England fall short whenever they come up against anyone decent but that's down to bad coaching, it's not a lack of quality. England not winning the Euros final was astounding self-sabotage and the Croatia semi was the same. Last night a bit more unfortunate, against a side who are at least as good or better than England, but the game was there to be won at 1-1 and Southgate didn't make the right changes. Southgate has been good at detoxifying England and forging a team spirit etc, which goes along way, but that's not enough on its own when you come up against teams who won't just roll over. If he'd not had it so good with easy draws and schedules he'd be out of a job before now.