Yeah. No reason why England can't win a WC or Euros, with this current talent pool. Clearly, it's the manager holding them back. He's fucking shite!



Compared to the sides England had over the past decade or two the current squad is definitely punching well over their weight. How many world class players currently starting for England? Kane based on his numbers and that's it plus his best days will be soon behind him. Others are still young like Bellingham, Saka, Foden etc so won't see their best for a while and at the same time England's back line and gk are average at best.Southgate will go again of course and tactically he will never take the necessary risks to win a tournament. Not sure he has a second option if Plan A fails and the when the shyte hits the fan can you rely on the likes of Kane, Slab head, Rice and Co to get you over the line? They rarely win anything at club level while competing against teams /players who win trophies year in year out.