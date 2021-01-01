« previous next »
think it's even less. 4 million isn't it?? do they play any other sports over there?? football is probably their national game so to speak. if they're all playing it you're gonna get a bunch come good but yeah they punch above their weight. they're not a traditional powerhpouse they don't have to deal with the burden of expectation so they can play within themselves

https://www.croatiaweek.com/looking-back-at-16-of-croatias-biggest-sporting-victories/

They are just good at sports in general ...
Here's the thing, they were largely both shite.

Shite is pushing it I think but I know what you mean, that wasnt really my question.

My view is it was a tightish game which England probably edged on balance but France deservedly won on the basis that they created and took the better chances.
Yeah.  No reason why England can't win a WC or Euros, with this current talent pool.  Clearly, it's the manager holding them back.  He's fucking shite!

Compared to the sides England had over the past decade or two the current squad is definitely punching well over their weight. How many world class players currently starting for England? Kane based on his numbers and that's it plus his best days will be soon behind him. Others are still young like Bellingham, Saka, Foden etc so won't see their best for a while and at the same time England's back line and gk are average at best.

Southgate will go again of course and tactically he will never take the necessary risks to win a tournament. Not sure he has a second option if Plan A fails and the when the shyte hits the fan can you rely on the likes of Kane, Slab head, Rice and Co to get you over the line? They rarely win anything at club level while competing against teams /players who win trophies year in year out.
Compared to the sides England had over the past decade or two the current squad is definitely punching well over their weight. How many world class players currently starting for England? Kane based on his numbers and that's it plus his best days will be soon behind him. Others are still young like Bellingham, Saka, Foden etc so won't see their best for a while and at the same time England's back line and gk are average at best.

Southgate will go again of course and tactically he will never take the necessary risks to win a tournament. Not sure he has a second option if Plan A fails and the when the shyte hits the fan can you rely on the likes of Kane, Slab head, Rice and Co to get you over the line? They rarely win anything at club level while competing against teams /players who win trophies year in year out.

I disagree.  The standard of international teams isn't great currently, and England shouldn't fear any other team.  We've got as good a crop of players as anyone else. The only thing holding them back is Southgate - his shit tactics, his lack of ability at the top level and his favouritism.

There's a few players in that squad that shouldn't be there, plus a few that are not there, that should be.  Not to mention not picking players like Trent, Maddison etc., and subbing off our two best performers last night (Hendo and Saka).

Obviously, he was up against another shite manager last night, but his players managed to scrape the team over the line for him, ours could not.
Compared to the sides England had over the past decade or two the current squad is definitely punching well over their weight. How many world class players currently starting for England? Kane based on his numbers and that's it plus his best days will be soon behind him. Others are still young like Bellingham, Saka, Foden etc so won't see their best for a while and at the same time England's back line and gk are average at best.

Southgate will go again of course and tactically he will never take the necessary risks to win a tournament. Not sure he has a second option if Plan A fails and the when the shyte hits the fan can you rely on the likes of Kane, Slab head, Rice and Co to get you over the line? They rarely win anything at club level while competing against teams /players who win trophies year in year out.

I honestly dont get this line of thought, it seems mad to me.   England have got a squad full of talented players.  No team, including current world champions France, have loads of players who may be considered world class, neither do Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Portugal etc - but all have plenty of talent, so not sure why thats how squads are being rated. 
think it's even less. 4 million isn't it?? do they play any other sports over there?? football is probably their national game so to speak. if they're all playing it you're gonna get a bunch come good but yeah they punch above their weight. they're not a traditional powerhpouse they don't have to deal with the burden of expectation so they can play within themselves
They are pretty good at basketball too. They have produced some great players like Kukoc and Petrovic, who were some of the best and most influential European players in the history of the NBA. Currently, they have around 3-4 players in the NBA, who all are pretty good.

They have also won around 50 Olympic medals too, which is pretty remarkable for such a young nation of that size and population. So, I would say they just have an incredible all around sporting culture.
