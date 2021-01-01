« previous next »
DelTrotter

Reply #11480 on: Today at 01:58:28 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:46:45 pm
Which squad would you rather have two years from now?

France for sure. CB depth ridiculous, Maignan better than any English keeper, CM fine with Tchou, Camavinga, attack fine with Mbappe, Nkunku etc and whatever other bits and pieces they want to fit around them. England certainly have some good spots too, CM fine, wide attack fine, we'll see what glass ankles is like in 18 months otherwise striker looks crap. CB crap, goalies bang average. Think it's fine to prefer England but saying they won't have a rival talent wise might be a bit much.
Lycan

Reply #11481 on: Today at 02:01:56 pm
I think France just edges it as well. But England does have a talented squad, just with a few defensive weaknesses and a negative manager they'll get nowhere with.
JackWard33

Reply #11482 on: Today at 02:03:31 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:58:28 pm
France for sure. CB depth ridiculous, Maignan better than any English keeper, CM fine with Tchou, Camavinga, attack fine with Mbappe, Nkunku etc and whatever other bits and pieces they want to fit around them. England certainly have some good spots too, CM fine, wide attack fine, we'll see what glass ankles is like in 18 months otherwise striker looks crap. CB crap, goalies bang average. Think it's fine to prefer England but saying they won't have a rival talent wise might be a bit much.

Probably is.. I love a 'bit much' post .... France is the argument for sure   - though they have their own issues ... no full backs, to me only one top class centre back (Konate) , lot of key players will be done or well over the hill in 2 years (Varane, Lloris, Griezman, Benzema, Giroud, Kante)
I'd take England over Spain, Germany, Italy, Holland
jepovic

Reply #11483 on: Today at 02:05:15 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:58:28 pm
France for sure. CB depth ridiculous, Maignan better than any English keeper, CM fine with Tchou, Camavinga, attack fine with Mbappe, Nkunku etc and whatever other bits and pieces they want to fit around them. England certainly have some good spots too, CM fine, wide attack fine, we'll see what glass ankles is like in 18 months otherwise striker looks crap. CB crap, goalies bang average. Think it's fine to prefer England but saying they won't have a rival talent wise might be a bit much.
Agree. Losing 2-1 to France is pretty much what you would expect. They didnt get crushed, nor did they lose to Iceland or some other mugs. Par for the course
Some national teams were far below where they should be, like Germany, and should blame their managers
rafathegaffa83

Reply #11484 on: Today at 02:16:32 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 12:52:01 pm
I dont think thats the case with England now. They have a pool of very talented players.  Part of the problem with England is due to a cowardly manager who has favourites and wont use Alexander Arnold - one of the very best english players around and also wont use someone like Madisson.

There is talent through that squad and beyond (i.e. Tomori, who he ignored so he can carry on picking his favourites).

Cant be many complains about France knocking them out though - they too are a very talented team, and also have the big game mentality that Englands dont have. 

Yep all comes down to the manager and his tactical conservatism. Bringing Grealish on with about two mins left sums it up really.

Euro 2024 will be the last chance for the Kane/Sterling generation to win anything at international level, but the younger members of the squad will probably have a bright future with a different manager if the goalkeeping situation can be fixed and a post-Kane striker can be found.
Studgotelli

Reply #11485 on: Today at 02:19:33 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:18:46 pm
We disagree.
(Fwiw both Casemiro and Fabinho need a time machine to be on this list) 

Fodens a harder argument because he plays tweener AM / forward position so who to compare him against is a grey area

In general the point is England dont have a talent deficit vs any other nation anyone cares to pick at this point

I agree on your last point just focussed on the Rice thing more than anything as I think he is overrated. Whilst hes solid, hes yet to prove he can boss a midfield vs the very best so for me he falls into overrated category.
The G in Get Hard

Reply #11486 on: Today at 02:26:00 pm
Why do the refs have their names on back of shirts?
Flaccido Dongingo

Reply #11487 on: Today at 02:31:18 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 09:10:14 am
Not arsed with England going out, just pleased we won't be bombarded with the usual nauseating hype. But don't really understand the hate for Kane here. IIRC he's always been a decent guy and not said anything against us has he?

Still want the Argies to win it. They are horrible c*nts, but just want Messi to lift it. But I really can't see them beating France.
Don't think he's said anything negative about us, but the fact that he's a serial cheat and has dived and feigned injury against us every time is a great deal to do with the bad opinion Liverpool fans have of him.
Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Reply #11488 on: Today at 02:36:24 pm
Kane is a cheat, but the reason why he is so disliked by many other fans from other clubs is because of the media and how they treat him differently.
