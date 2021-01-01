Which squad would you rather have two years from now?



France for sure. CB depth ridiculous, Maignan better than any English keeper, CM fine with Tchou, Camavinga, attack fine with Mbappe, Nkunku etc and whatever other bits and pieces they want to fit around them. England certainly have some good spots too, CM fine, wide attack fine, we'll see what glass ankles is like in 18 months otherwise striker looks crap. CB crap, goalies bang average. Think it's fine to prefer England but saying they won't have a rival talent wise might be a bit much.