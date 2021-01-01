« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 183005 times)

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,415
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11440 on: Today at 11:48:20 am »
Quote from: S Club 7's Xmas Reunion Live DVD Box Set on Today at 11:39:37 am
Kind of unrelated but I just remembered Gomez being the one who got booed after that cretin Sterling attacked him. Now even happier England went out.

I'd forgotten about that. And yeah, I feel the same way now. I'm not a fan of those who follow England at all.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,415
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11441 on: Today at 11:49:40 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:41:45 am
I couldn't bear a Messi WC win. It's the only thing that'll be talked about for years with stupid shouts of " GOAT" etc, etc. Plus he's been a real twat this tournament - as have Argentina as a whole - so I'd take any of the other three nations over them.

If Messi wins the WC, Ronaldo will be even more devasted. That's a win for me. I would love Morroco t win it now, but I think the Argies will do it.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11442 on: Today at 11:53:07 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:16:41 am
If Joe Gomez was fit, playing regularly, and in fine form he'd be playing for England. Because he is better than Harry Maguire. Sadly though, he's rarely fully fit and hasn't been in great form or playing regularly enough this season.

According to Transfermarkt, Joe has played 1199 minutes in all competitions this season, which is more than double Maguires 511 minutes.

Your comment highlights a lot of the problem with regard to Joe Gomez, namely that the popular perception doesnt match up to the facts.

Maguire has missed a lot more games through injury than Joe this season, and has also been benched when fit a number of times. And yet he is an automatic pick for England. Its laughable.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/joe-gomez/leistungsdaten/spieler/256178#/
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/harry-maguire/leistungsdaten/spieler/177907
« Last Edit: Today at 11:59:32 am by smutchin »
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,584
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11443 on: Today at 11:54:15 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:16:41 am
If Joe Gomez was fit, playing regularly, and in fine form he'd be playing for England. Because he is better than Harry Maguire. Sadly though, he's rarely fully fit and hasn't been in great form or playing regularly enough this season.

I don't think he'd be ahead of Maguire. Southgate seems to think he's a great defender, along with the press, for some reason. The only criticism he really gets is from fans.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,723
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11444 on: Today at 11:54:22 am »
Quote from: S Club 7's Xmas Reunion Live DVD Box Set on Today at 11:39:37 am
Kind of unrelated but I just remembered Gomez being the one who got booed after that cretin Sterling attacked him. Now even happier England went out.

Virg and Gini getting booed as well when they played Holland just after we won the CL.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,319
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11445 on: Today at 12:05:57 pm »
what do you think of the Morocco and Croatia coaches? Will any PL clubs consider hiring them?
Logged

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,228
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11446 on: Today at 12:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 10:51:44 am
Dont get the hate for Morocco. Granted Ive only seen the Portugal game in full and some of their others in parts, but Ive enjoyed watching them.

Yes they sit deep but when they get the ball they break forward with some real quality football. Not really sure what else they can do, football cant always be played the same way and its not as if they just sit in, time waste, feign injury and lump it up to a big man and pray for set pieces. Their manager has got the absolute best out of that squad and then some.

Their football really isn't boring at all, they do a good job at defending in groups cutting off passing lanes and angles, and their transition to attack when they counter is splendidly exciting.

Regragui really has done a better than good job with them...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11447 on: Today at 12:17:52 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Today at 11:01:55 am
The French defence couldn't cope with Saka especially when Southgate actually told them to attack (second half), it's why they gave away two penalties. While I agree there was a lack of clear cut chances from England, they more than went toe to toe with France. France got considerable luck with decisions from the referee whose lack of consistency was shocking. As for most of the players being shit I would disagree its the manager holding England back. The idea that any other manager wouldn't have put Trent on at the end would be absurd. Any half decent manager would have got this team playing far better and in all honesty they would probably have beaten France.

Thought you weren't going to watch any of it ::)
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11448 on: Today at 12:30:37 pm »
Hope Morocco win it. Ill be dining on Ainsley Harriotts Moroccan Medley cous cous if they do.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,916
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11449 on: Today at 12:32:24 pm »
Quote from: S Club 7's Xmas Reunion Live DVD Box Set on Today at 09:31:05 am
I think a lot of people get fed up with the portrayal of him as a player being different to how he actually is. Hes very conniving on the pitch. A sneaky, dangerous fouler who looks to hit the ground at any oppurtunity.

Its especially annoying when you consider the reputation Salah unjustly has.

For me, his looking around and then feigning a head injury at a corner to stop a team breaking, is even worse than his signature move of sweeping the legs from a player jumping.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,916
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11450 on: Today at 12:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 11:54:15 am
I don't think he'd be ahead of Maguire. Southgate seems to think he's a great defender, along with the press, for some reason. The only criticism he really gets is from fans.

Its all about form.
Well thats what Southgate claims.
Thats why Phillips and Walker were both picked despite being out with injury prior to the tournament. And Harry Maguire was being rested not dropped by Ten Hag
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,184
  • Meh sd f
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11451 on: Today at 12:38:04 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:53:07 am
According to Transfermarkt, Joe has played 1199 minutes in all competitions this season, which is more than double Maguires 511 minutes.

Your comment highlights a lot of the problem with regard to Joe Gomez, namely that the popular perception doesnt match up to the facts.

Maguire has missed a lot more games through injury than Joe this season, and has also been benched when fit a number of times. And yet he is an automatic pick for England. Its laughable.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/joe-gomez/leistungsdaten/spieler/256178#/
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/harry-maguire/leistungsdaten/spieler/177907
This is the problem - the English national team players are overrated.

Maguire is clearly behind Varane, for one, and Gomez is obviously behind Konate (who obviously should have started - now there's a shocking manager's decision that almost cost France the game).
Pickford is a pretty average PL keeper, probably the worst keeper to be a guaranteed starter for England (the first goal was soft). Kane is good, and usually plays well for England, but he's not as good as Mbappe. Henderson had a good tournament and can be proud of himself, but the fact is that most LFC fans would like to see him demoted to a squad player. Saka was much better than Dembele, but other than that it's hard to see where England would have an advantage.

I understood the Southgate complaints when England was playing super defensively, but yesterday they tried. In the end, England created almost nothing in open play.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:38 pm by jepovic »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,416
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11452 on: Today at 12:47:53 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:38:04 pm
This is the problem - the English national team players are overrated.



Sort of think we're now at the point where several are under rated- quite a few are as good as almost any other player in their position. And most of them have their best years ahead of them

England need to find a quick centre back and a keeper - they're the best in the world or at least as good as, if they do. Suspect Tomori is the centre back - the keeper is tougher
Logged

Online tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,548
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11453 on: Today at 12:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 12:17:52 pm
Thought you weren't going to watch any of it ::)

I wasn't to be fair, a mix of ill health and desperation to see any football got the better of me.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,989
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11454 on: Today at 12:52:01 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:38:04 pm
This is the problem - the English national team players are overrated.

Maguire is clearly behind Varane, for one, and Gomez is obviously behind Konate (who obviously should have started - now there's a shocking manager's decision that almost cost France the game).
Pickford is a pretty average PL keeper, probably the worst keeper to be a guaranteed starter for England (the first goal was soft). Kane is good, and usually plays well for England, but he's not as good as Mbappe. Henderson had a good tournament and can be proud of himself, but the fact is that most LFC fans would like to see him demoted to a squad player. Saka was much better than Dembele, but other than that it's hard to see where England would have an advantage.

I understood the Southgate complaints when England was playing super defensively, but yesterday they tried. In the end, England created almost nothing in open play.

I dont think thats the case with England now. They have a pool of very talented players.  Part of the problem with England is due to a cowardly manager who has favourites and wont use Alexander Arnold - one of the very best english players around and also wont use someone like Madisson.

There is talent through that squad and beyond (i.e. Tomori, who he ignored so he can carry on picking his favourites).

Cant be many complains about France knocking them out though - they too are a very talented team, and also have the big game mentality that Englands dont have. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,416
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11455 on: Today at 12:55:02 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 12:52:01 pm

Cant be many complains about France knocking them out though - they too are a very talented team, and also have the big game mentality that Englands dont have. 

Agree with all of your post except the last bit - thought England played as well as they have for a couple of years in the biggest game they've had last night including coming back from a goal down which is tough to do vs good teams in international games, their mentality looked great to me
Giroud's header is a decently lucky deflection and an England player missed a penalty - don't agree that shows a mentality problem or difference
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11456 on: Today at 12:56:43 pm »
They were decent when trailing, utter shit when the game was 0-0 and 1-1 which seems to keep getting ignored with all the talk about how unlucky they were.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:31 pm by DelTrotter »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,009
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11457 on: Today at 12:58:23 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 12:52:01 pm
I dont think thats the case with England now. They have a pool of very talented players.  Part of the problem with England is due to a cowardly manager who has favourites and wont use Alexander Arnold - one of the very best english players around and also wont use someone like Madisson.

There is talent through that squad and beyond (i.e. Tomori, who he ignored so he can carry on picking his favourites).

Cant be many complains about France knocking them out though - they too are a very talented team, and also have the big game mentality that Englands dont have. 

Of course that English players are over-rated. Just do a little exercise and find out which English players are among the top 5 in the World at their respective positions ...
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,075
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11458 on: Today at 12:59:31 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:56:43 pm
They were decent when trailing, utter shit when the game was 0-0 and 1-1 which seems to keep getting ignored with all the talk about how unlucky they were.

Yup, and how much of that was France dropping back to protect their leads.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11459 on: Today at 01:02:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:04:50 am
This has been Englands best tournament under southgate. Had this England team played in 2018 we wouldve got to the final and won euro 2020. Very impressive performances apart from the USA game. Fine margins etc, dominated yesterdays game for large parts and looked as impressive as anyone this tournament.
Im seeing England play like this every tournament, win or lose. I do think the defence and keeper are bang average though and eventually that would prove costly.
Bellingham and Saka enhanced their reputations massively, stepped up at the big stage and they have many more tournaments left in them.

Saka is a good player, but he dives way too much. Literally he went down every single time against France.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,416
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11460 on: Today at 01:03:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:58:23 pm
Of course that English players are over-rated. Just do a little exercise and find out which English players are among the top 5 in the World at their respective positions ...

James, Trent, Walker (bizrrely all in the same slot), Rice (yes he is fuck off), Bellingham, Foden and Kane
If you extend it to top 20 as you probably should given its international football (Brazil run out Richarlison and Paqueta and average full backs, France run out, Hernandez and Rabiot, Upemecano etc etc) its most of them
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Up
« previous next »
 