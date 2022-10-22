« previous next »
Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Lycan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10680 on: Today at 08:15:15 pm
Great penalty. Not sure what Tchouameni was doing there with that lunge in the area.
Logged
Samie

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10681 on: Today at 08:15:50 pm
France's only hope is if Mbappe turns up now. They are not set up to attack constantly.
Logged

DelTrotter

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10682 on: Today at 08:16:17 pm
Logged

elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10683 on: Today at 08:16:23 pm
what the fuck they are doing ;D
Logged

stockdam

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10684 on: Today at 08:16:25 pm
Walker burned for pace there.
Logged
Paul_h

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10685 on: Today at 08:16:36 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:14:41 pm
Thats shocking from Tchouemani but Saka definitely runs into his leg

hero and villian

Harry against his club goalie ...was always going to score..
Logged

tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10686 on: Today at 08:16:37 pm
Suddenly a game has broken out.
Logged
DelTrotter

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10687 on: Today at 08:16:40 pm
Trent destroyed there
Logged

stevieG786

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10688 on: Today at 08:17:06 pm
Mbappe smoking walker
Logged

Caligula?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10689 on: Today at 08:17:07 pm
Fuck I hope Hendo doesn't take a pen
Logged

elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10690 on: Today at 08:17:09 pm
Mbappe has been one of their worst players but to be fair to him, that's on Deschamps' idiotic defensive tactics
Logged

Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10691 on: Today at 08:17:18 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:16:40 pm
Trent destroyed there

Poor defending from him yet again.
Logged
Lycan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10692 on: Today at 08:17:20 pm
France have woken up a bit.
Logged
Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10693 on: Today at 08:17:20 pm
Big let-off that, Dembele couldve just passed it in.
Logged

surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10694 on: Today at 08:17:42 pm
game opening up nicely..
Logged

Chris~

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10695 on: Today at 08:18:07 pm
What's the point in Walker if he's not quick enough to stop Mbappe?
Logged

The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10696 on: Today at 08:18:16 pm
Hendo pressing whilst Kane, Foden and Saka watch :duh
Logged
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10697 on: Today at 08:18:42 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:17:09 pm
Mbappe has been one of their worst players but to be fair to him, that's on Deschamps' idiotic defensive tactics

The guy doesn't work defensively, england's gameplan of getting it to Saka was due to how easy it is to walk it up the pitch that side.
Logged

elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10698 on: Today at 08:19:09 pm
Is there still fuss about Upamecano, how's he been for Bayern?
Logged

red mongoose

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10699 on: Today at 08:19:15 pm
Did Caqueret make the French team?
Logged
bornandbRED

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10700 on: Today at 08:19:34 pm
Henderson been Engs best player
Logged

elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10701 on: Today at 08:19:48 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 08:18:42 pm
The guy doesn't work defensively, england's gameplan of getting it to Saka was due to how easy it is to walk it up the pitch that side.
Good point
Logged

DelTrotter

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10702 on: Today at 08:19:57 pm
Lloris even spilled that
Logged

stockdam

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10703 on: Today at 08:20:06 pm
Good run by Saka but a weak shot. Thats much better.
Logged
The North Bank

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10704 on: Today at 08:20:12 pm
Give the ball the Saka , they cant stop him
Logged

Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10705 on: Today at 08:20:49 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:20:12 pm
Give the ball the Saka and watch him flop to the floor
Logged
tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10706 on: Today at 08:20:59 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:17:07 pm
Fuck I hope Hendo doesn't take a pen

On the bright side, its against Lloris.
Logged
stockdam

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10707 on: Today at 08:21:41 pm
French defence looking a bit weak.
Logged
The North Bank

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10708 on: Today at 08:21:44 pm
Just keep feeding Saka . Hes our best player by a mile
Logged

RobbieRedman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10709 on: Today at 08:21:53 pm
Rice has been sloppy all game
Logged

elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10710 on: Today at 08:21:59 pm
France is overwhelmed at the moment. I think they have to sub Giroud, Griezmann or both.
Logged

Brain Potter

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10711 on: Today at 08:22:31 pm
Every chance of England winning this.
Logged

stockdam

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10712 on: Today at 08:22:44 pm
Another petty foul by Griezmann. Ref needs to give him a final warning.
Logged
The North Bank

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10713 on: Today at 08:22:46 pm
France getting ripped apart , if foden can get into the game they are in trouble
Logged

mobydick

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10714 on: Today at 08:23:19 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:22:44 pm
Another petty foul by Griezmann. Ref needs to give him a final warning.

Not his foul.
Logged

tray fenny

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10715 on: Today at 08:23:21 pm
took me a while but i can see the thing with Saka now
Logged
stockdam

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10716 on: Today at 08:23:40 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 08:21:53 pm
Rice has been sloppy all game

I think hes been fine.
Logged
rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10717 on: Today at 08:24:09 pm
France have been sputtering in the same gear since scoring. They need to make a sub
Logged

FlashGordon

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10718 on: Today at 08:24:15 pm
Get Ibou on Deschamps you fucking idiot.
Logged
