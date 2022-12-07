Not sure they'll go the whole way but I would just about fancy them to beat Argentina. As rafa 83 says below it's Messi having to carry them in every game, they won't get a lot out of some of their other attackers, especially against the top sides. I also think the psychological part will get to them in one game, the pressure, Messi's last chance to win it etc etc.
It would be a bit mad if they did win it, it's obviously not the strongest Dutch side ever, would be great for Van Dijk though.
Quite good odds on them to win too.
I think they will beat Argentina unless others step up to help Messi.
I think France, Portugal and Brazil are all better than Argentina but they can still win it because of one man.