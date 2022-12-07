« previous next »
« Reply #8640 on: December 7, 2022, 09:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on December  7, 2022, 09:35:34 pm
I bet Messi would kill for the talent Portugal have and would help them win it.

I doubt he would risk going to prison for murder.
« Reply #8641 on: December 7, 2022, 10:06:55 pm »
Quote from: dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!) on December  7, 2022, 09:21:25 pm
Not sure they'll go the whole way but I would just about fancy them to beat Argentina. As rafa 83 says below it's Messi having to carry them in every game, they won't get a lot out of some of their other attackers, especially against the top sides. I also think the psychological part will get to them in one game, the pressure, Messi's last chance to win it etc etc.

It would be a bit mad if they did win it, it's obviously not the strongest Dutch side ever, would be great for Van Dijk though.

Quite good odds on them to win too.

I think they will beat Argentina unless others step up to help Messi.

I think France, Portugal and Brazil are all better than Argentina but they can still win it because of one man.
« Reply #8642 on: December 7, 2022, 10:12:07 pm »
Think youre all rating one side of the game - Argentina have had some issues attacking but theyre probably the best defensive team in the tournament.
Thats how they won the copa america so no reason why they cant win this
« Reply #8643 on: December 7, 2022, 10:12:48 pm »
Morocco say hi to you.  :D
« Reply #8644 on: December 7, 2022, 10:23:01 pm »
https://twitter.com/dw_sports/status/1600545008221929493

Quote
Despite an early World Cup exit, Hansi Flick will remain Germany's head coach through Euro 2024  set to take place in Germany.
« Reply #8645 on: December 7, 2022, 11:11:50 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63896720

England "really believe" they can win the World Cup, unlike in 2018, says centre-back Harry Maguire.

Thats that then

« Reply #8646 on: December 7, 2022, 11:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December  7, 2022, 05:13:34 am
Portugal have got some boys in that team, dear Lord. Theyre going to be very good for a very long time. Theyre churning out beasts all over the shop.


Yes, and the also have Ronaldo, Fernandez, Silva (and Pepe), so a spine of snide bastards as well
« Reply #8647 on: December 7, 2022, 11:39:31 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on December  7, 2022, 11:11:50 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63896720

England "really believe" they can win the World Cup, unlike in 2018, says centre-back Harry Maguire.

Thats that then
Just reminds me of when Lovren used to give interviews about how we could win everything, only for us to lose the next few games.
« Reply #8648 on: December 7, 2022, 11:41:15 pm »
But ultimately he was proven right as with him in the squad we did pretty much win everything.  :D
« Reply #8649 on: December 7, 2022, 11:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  7, 2022, 11:41:15 pm
But ultimately he was proven right as with him in the squad we did pretty much win everything.  :D


Hell of a difference between 'in the squad' and 'in the team'


that applies to Maguire in a big way
« Reply #8650 on: December 7, 2022, 11:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on December  7, 2022, 10:06:55 pm
Quite good odds on them to win too.

I think they will beat Argentina unless others step up to help Messi.

I think France, Portugal and Brazil are all better than Argentina but they can still win it because of one man.
They've been stepping up to help him the whole tournament. A few 2-1 victories last time I checked and Messi only scored once in each. He scored in the Saudi game and they still lost. Goalie Martinez and the defence have also kept them in the tournament.

People need to stop talking/acting like Messi is a solo act and the other 10 players are useless and invisible. He's great, but he's not Zeus.

Quote from: JackWard33 on December  7, 2022, 10:12:07 pm
Think youre all rating one side of the game - Argentina have had some issues attacking but theyre probably the best defensive team in the tournament.
Thats how they won the copa america so no reason why they cant win this
Exactly.
« Reply #8651 on: Yesterday at 06:14:23 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on December  7, 2022, 10:06:55 pm
Quite good odds on them to win too.

I think they will beat Argentina unless others step up to help Messi.

I think France, Portugal and Brazil are all better than Argentina but they can still win it because of one man.

Otamendi?
« Reply #8652 on: Yesterday at 08:43:52 am »
Quote from: Morgana on December  7, 2022, 11:59:33 pm
They've been stepping up to help him the whole tournament. A few 2-1 victories last time I checked and Messi only scored once in each. He scored in the Saudi game and they still lost. Goalie Martinez and the defence have also kept them in the tournament.

People need to stop talking/acting like Messi is a solo act and the other 10 players are useless and invisible. He's great, but he's not Zeus.
Exactly.

nah you can't overlook that without messi they are an average side

look who they've played so far - saudi arabia poland mexico australia all not exactly world class teams and they lost to one of them

their biggest test is undoubtedly the dutch
« Reply #8653 on: Yesterday at 11:43:41 am »
@MiguelDelaney
Luis Enrique leaving the Spain job
« Reply #8654 on: Yesterday at 12:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:43:41 am
@MiguelDelaney
Luis Enrique leaving the Spain job

Not surprised given how they exited. Supposedly he was telling the media pre-tournament he was the best tactician out of all the other managers at the WC. He also made all the players in the Spanish squad take 1000 penalties in training at their clubs and send the results, which also looks laughable now given how they were knocked out. That said, he'll easily get a top club job.
« Reply #8655 on: Yesterday at 12:27:53 pm »
Quote
The Spanish national team board will not hold talks with a coach to replace Luis Enrique right now, but they have Marcelino, De la Fuente and Roberto Martinez on their list.

[@sport]
« Reply #8656 on: Yesterday at 12:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:27:53 pm

Unbelievable failing upwards from Martinez if he gets the Spain job. One of the best at it.
« Reply #8657 on: Yesterday at 12:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  7, 2022, 11:41:15 pm
But ultimately he was proven right as with him in the squad we did pretty much win everything.  :D

At his best - Lovren played pretty well for us. Despite his horrific political views - he was a good player.
« Reply #8658 on: Yesterday at 01:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:27:53 pm

@TheAthleticFC

Spain have promoted Under-21 manager Luis de la Fuente to the top job following Luis Enriques exit.

A statement read: The RFEF has chosen Luis de la Fuente as the new senior national coach to lead the new stage that begins after the World Cup in Qatar.
« Reply #8659 on: Yesterday at 02:11:51 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Yesterday at 08:43:52 am
nah you can't overlook that without messi they are an average side

look who they've played so far - saudi arabia poland mexico australia all not exactly world class teams and they lost to one of them

their biggest test is undoubtedly the dutch
I guess this is where we'll have to beg to differ. They are not an "average" side to me at all. I wouldn't even call Morocco "average," and that's with or without Ziyech. The Saudi loss was a fluke... You love to see things like that but it was obvious Argentina underestimated them (esp. after scoring first).  If you argued that Ronaldo is far less important to Portugal's success than Messi is to Argentina's I would agree with you 100% there. But they're a good side and Messi is getting a lot of help from his teammates.
« Reply #8660 on: Yesterday at 02:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 12:28:56 pm
Unbelievable failing upwards from Martinez if he gets the Spain job. One of the best at it.
He'll be in the frame for the Brazil job next
« Reply #8661 on: Yesterday at 03:12:53 pm »
My old man has put a bet on for the Dutch to beat Argies and England to beat the French. My ma would say he's lost the plot now but we're a good few years too late on that count.  :D
« Reply #8662 on: Yesterday at 03:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:12:53 pm
My old man has put a bet on for the Dutch to beat Argies and England to beat the French. My ma would say he's lost the plot now but we're a good few years too late on that count.  :D

How did your ma bet?
« Reply #8663 on: Yesterday at 03:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 02:11:51 pm
I guess this is where we'll have to beg to differ. They are not an "average" side to me at all. I wouldn't even call Morocco "average," and that's with or without Ziyech. The Saudi loss was a fluke... You love to see things like that but it was obvious Argentina underestimated them (esp. after scoring first).  If you argued that Ronaldo is far less important to Portugal's success than Messi is to Argentina's I would agree with you 100% there. But they're a good side and Messi is getting a lot of help from his teammates.

you do have a point because messi's team mates do work hard within that team - more so than messi - but that hard work doesn't equate to a great team

a decent side then rather than an average one (i'll take that back) but still not at a level where they could be deemed favourites to win this tournament
« Reply #8664 on: Yesterday at 05:34:42 pm »
Quote
Louis van Gaal:"I am very sorry that Ángel di María once said that I am the worst coach he has ever had. Here next to me sits Memphis. He was also at Manchester. And now we kiss on the mouth. We're not going to do that. But that's how it goes in football."

https://twitter.com/BeanymanSports/status/1600889021449654272

 ;D

« Reply #8665 on: Yesterday at 07:08:23 pm »
Can tell gullet is Dutch. He has definitely been smoking something funny
« Reply #8666 on: Yesterday at 09:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:56:56 pm
He'll be in the frame for the Brazil job next

No fucking chance. He will be coaching a side in the Middle East now I bet.
« Reply #8667 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 07:08:23 pm
Can tell gullet is Dutch. He has definitely been smoking something funny
One too many space cakes. What a character
« Reply #8668 on: Today at 01:39:46 am »
