Last night when Ronaldo came on, he was stood there with a smug grin on his face, you could tell he loved that moment more than anything else about the night, not the convincing win and great football. The vast majority of people in the ground wouldn't even have been Portuguese or Swiss for that matter. It summed him up entirely.An utter narcissist. I've said it plenty of times recently but he's the fucking Homelander of football. You'll know that if you've watched the Amazon series, or read the comics for that matter