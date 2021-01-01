« previous next »
« Reply #8600 on: Yesterday at 08:56:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:55:30 pm
Nothings gone right for Switzerland tonight, but their flags a big plus.


 ;D ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8601 on: Yesterday at 08:58:04 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:55:30 pm
Nothings gone right for Switzerland tonight, but their flags a big plus.

Appropriate Swiss flag is the reverse of the red cross flag, as a lot of help is what the Swiss needed tonight. ;)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8602 on: Yesterday at 08:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm
Switzerland to go 2 years unbeaten after this and then lose in the 2nd round as per?

They go like insane to get really good rankings for world cup and Euro's. Like use mathematicians to calculate the best friendlies for the best returns in FIFA points with minimal risk of losing. Really is the second most impressive thing about this swiss team, just behind Shaqiri whenever he plays Serbia
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8603 on: Yesterday at 09:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:56:17 pm
This Portugal side could be in contention this year. Even if they aren't, I can see them being a very special side going into the future. Lots of really good young talent across the board, look a very impressive side

Anyone other than Morocco and Croatia can win it. I be shocked if they did. All the other teams have good players but some flaws.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8604 on: Yesterday at 09:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:58:15 pm
They go like insane to get really good rankings for world cup and Euro's. Like use mathematicians to calculate the best friendlies for the best returns in FIFA points with minimal risk of losing. Really is the second most impressive thing about this swiss team, just behind Shaqiri whenever he plays Serbia

They are workman like, reminds me of a midtable prem team punching above their weight. Never seem to lose to teams they should beat but apart from France on pens in the euros they tend to lose to first good team they play
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8605 on: Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:58:53 pm
Best bit so far, the glove-puppet monkey singing the Moroccan national anthem.

Joe Beasley was Moroccan?!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8606 on: Yesterday at 09:24:07 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 05:12:30 pm
i fancy Spain in penalties

One of the all time shocking predictions. :D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8607 on: Yesterday at 09:27:56 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 05:48:03 pm
They will.

Hang on, this ones even worse! :D

Just catching up on this thread after a Christmas work lunch!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8608 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 08:42:34 pm
Fucking hell this is like a bluenose thread with the obsession. Portugal playing some good footie and most comments over course of game were about Ronaldo, fucking hell lads.

Yea we should be focusing on GR26.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8609 on: Yesterday at 09:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:01:08 pm
If they are serious about winning it, he wont.

If they do the manager should be exiled. You'd assume from this scoreline even his teammates know they're much better without him in the lineup
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8610 on: Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm »
Still fancy Morocco.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8611 on: Yesterday at 09:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 09:27:56 pm
Hang on, this ones even worse! :D

Just catching up on this thread after a Christmas work lunch!
;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8612 on: Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm »
Swiss should have stayed neutral and not bothered to show up.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8613 on: Yesterday at 11:05:53 pm »
Imagine the scenario. Argentina v Portugal World Cup Final. Media wet themselves with the prospect of the game being "the decider for who is the best player ever for the ultimate prize" or some shite like that. Ronaldo is benched and Messi lifts the World Cup. Could happen
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8614 on: Today at 12:06:34 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:05:53 pm
Imagine the scenario. Argentina v Portugal World Cup Final. Media wet themselves with the prospect of the game being "the decider for who is the best player ever for the ultimate prize" or some shite like that. Ronaldo is benched and Messi lifts the World Cup. Could happen

FIFA and Qatar will love it if that happens. It's their dream scenario
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8615 on: Today at 12:12:33 am »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-sterling-robbery-police-statement-28655830

According to the Police Sterlings house was broken into some time when his fiancé and kids were with him in Qatar. Thankfully this wasnt a home invasion scenario as initially reported. Horrible to be burgled but not sure my employers would be happy if I flew back home from a very important trip because of it. Southgate did say it hadnt affected selection plans so maybe he knew he wasnt playing and thought I may as well go home.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8616 on: Today at 12:23:09 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 12:12:33 am
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-sterling-robbery-police-statement-28655830

According to the Police Sterlings house was broken into some time when his fiancé and kids were with him in Qatar. Thankfully this wasnt a home invasion scenario as initially reported. Horrible to be burgled but not sure my employers would be happy if I flew back home from a very important trip because of it. Southgate did say it hadnt affected selection plans so maybe he knew he wasnt playing and thought I may as well go home.

It does seem like more Sterling Twattery.  I went to work the day after my house was robbed. It's  a nasty violation  but if I  was a multi millionaire with the ability to stay anywhere in the world it would have been a lot easier.
I've read that a spokesman said his family were at home at the time. Then that turned out not to be true. Rings of Stephen Ireland  " my granny died" vibes.
« Reply #8617 on: Today at 01:30:39 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
Still fancy Morocco.
If Morocco had a striker like Mo, they will be in with a chance.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8618 on: Today at 02:05:47 am »
Spain are fucking dire, thank god I fell asleep halfway through the first half. I'd genuinely rather watch paint dry than Spain pass it a 1000 times between their defenders.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8619 on: Today at 05:13:34 am »
Portugal have got some boys in that team, dear Lord. Theyre going to be very good for a very long time. Theyre churning out beasts all over the shop.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8620 on: Today at 06:01:57 am »
Portugal and France have the most depth of talent in World football right now. Followed by Braszil and England.Yesterday without having to carry the mascot and playing with pace and freedom, they were amazing. Will be an interesting quarter final with morroco who have conceded once all tournament, including 3 pens in the shoot out! I think itll be a step too far for Morocco.

The semi final line up could be incredible. Brazil / Argentina or Holland.  France/England vs Portugal
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8621 on: Today at 09:50:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:42:59 am
Think Brazil have a lack of young talent relative to the others and especially relative to their size

In defence, sure but in attack theyre young and stacked. Midfield isnt great but Guimaraes should be around for a while and theyll always find somebody.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8622 on: Today at 10:42:58 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:01:57 am


The semi final line up could be incredible. Brazil / Argentina or Holland.  France/England vs Portugal

Brazil are the bookies favourites because they're near certain to get to the semi finals but to me this is a coin flip tournament between whoever the 4 semi finalists (unless Holland surprise Argentina)  - they've all got weaknesses / strengths

as an aside It's great to finally see a Protugal side play up to their talent level instead of the grind-y snidey stuff they usually produce
« Reply #8623 on: Today at 11:13:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:42:58 am
Brazil are the bookies favourites because they're near certain to get to the semi finals but to me this is a coin flip tournament between whoever the 4 semi finalists (unless Holland surprise Argentina)  - they've all got weaknesses / strengths

Yeah for sure, it's always a coin flip to an extent in these competitions, there will always be favourites but it's one off games and anything can happen, just ask Pep's CL career.

Plus people wet themselves over big victories which in the grand scheme doesn't mean much as some opposition can just fold. I mean Costa Rica got twatted by Spain who then get dumped out by Morocco etc.

One of the only consistent big team this tournament were Germany, consistently shite.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8624 on: Today at 11:15:31 am »
It's surprising that Brazil haven't produced any stellar young fullbacks in recent years. Unless they are, but Tite still favours these older players.

Anyone familiar with Brazilian football to shed some light on this? Fullbacks bombing forward feels like such a trademark of Brazilian football.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8625 on: Today at 02:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:13:34 am
Portugal have got some boys in that team, dear Lord. Theyre going to be very good for a very long time. Theyre churning out beasts all over the shop.

Definitely a contender after last night, and got great hopes for future tournaments. But preferably they get knocked out this time around just so that c*nt Ronaldo doesn't get an unworthy winners medal.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8626 on: Today at 02:33:36 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:22:08 pm
Definitely a contender after last night, and got great hopes for future tournaments. But preferably they get knocked out this time around just so that c*nt Ronaldo doesn't get an unworthy winners medal.
Yeah. The c*nt will probably try to claim a man of the match award, even though he'll have been on the bench.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8627 on: Today at 03:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 02:33:36 pm
Yeah. The c*nt will probably try to claim a man of the match award, even though he'll have been on the bench.
Thank God this man got it instead:
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8628 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:30:39 am
If Morocco had a striker like Mo, they will be in with a chance.
True. If they had Mo (Egypt) and Mahrez (Algeria) in their ranks they would probably win the tournament.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8629 on: Today at 04:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:24:54 pm
True. If they had Mo (Egypt) and Mahrez (Algeria) in their ranks they would probably win the tournament.

If Spain had Mbappe and Dembele they'd probably win it.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8630 on: Today at 05:42:04 pm »
I don't want Portugal to win, Ratface, The Giant Ego, Bernardo Manning and Pepe are all enormous twats.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8631 on: Today at 05:43:00 pm »
Can't believe I've actually had to work this morning instead of just pretending to work while games are on in the background. Sickening stuff.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8632 on: Today at 05:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:43:00 pm
Can't believe I've actually had to work this morning instead of just pretending to work while games are on in the background. Sickening stuff.
;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8633 on: Today at 06:18:15 pm »
Last night when Ronaldo came on, he was stood there with a smug grin on his face, you could tell he loved that moment more than anything else about the night, not the convincing win and great football. The vast majority of people in the ground wouldn't even have been Portuguese or Swiss for that matter. It summed him up entirely.

An utter narcissist. I've said it plenty of times recently but he's the fucking Homelander of football. You'll know that if you've watched the Amazon series, or read the comics for that matter  ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8634 on: Today at 07:16:42 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:18:15 pm
Last night when Ronaldo came on, he was stood there with a smug grin on his face, you could tell he loved that moment more than anything else about the night, not the convincing win and great football. The vast majority of people in the ground wouldn't even have been Portuguese or Swiss for that matter. It summed him up entirely.

An utter narcissist. I've said it plenty of times recently but he's the fucking Homelander of football. You'll know that if you've watched the Amazon series, or read the comics for that matter  ;D
Did you see his face after about 5 minutes of him coming on, when they won the free kick about 25 yards out?
No one but him was taking that free kick, and it was shite as well.
