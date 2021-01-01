« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 09:01:52 am
Since then its been just a bunch of cringey TikTok wankers.
:lmao
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:41:06 am
Used to adore Brazil as a kid, they seemed like the coolest team in the world. World class players playing the game with flair, style and smiles on their faces. Now they're just full of pricks and I hope someone goes full Germany maracana on them and does a 30 second choreographed jig after every goal.

You just described THIS team now, they're having fun, its what Brazil do, in the same way us lot in the UK moan about everything and anything, as shown by you :).
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
I'm sure you'll all be happy seeing them dance going 3-0 up against England.

Everyone loves a moan at the moment don't they ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Awful lot of over the top reaction going on to a team hitting their straps and flying into the quarter finals of the World Cup and doing a little shitty dance in the process. We all seem to love when Bobby does a little dance when he scores. Football is supposed to be enjoyable and emotional. No problem at all with it. There's a lot wrong with football but Brazilain players showing quality and celebrating it isn't one of them
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 01:28:47 am
calm down Andy, you seem upset.

 ;D

I was upset as I couldn't believe the fall out all over the place (more not on here to be fair, not surprisingly it's more balanced on here), people losing their shit because of the way they were celebrating, which for me is just pure ignorance on the way Brazilians play the game (and in some cases let's face it more than that), it's an expression of joy far away from opposition players and not in any way shape or form a way to wind anyone up clearly, yet people can't deal with it. I'd rather get upset at that than a fucking dance.  ;D

An for the record I think Neymar is a quite the cock, so are a few other players, I include Ali in that too just a tiny bit but that is purley on political leanings rather than anything else and I can still recognise picking up this bat to beat them with is a little ridiculous to say the least. 
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Fuck those dancing Brazilians, absolute c*nts!!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:40:41 am
Awful lot of over the top reaction going on to a team hitting their straps and flying into the quarter finals of the World Cup and doing a little shitty dance in the process. We all seem to love when Bobby does a little dance when he scores. Football is supposed to be enjoyable and emotional. No problem at all with it. There's a lot wrong with football but Brazilain players showing quality and celebrating it isn't one of them

Spot on.

There's a lot of very dubious reactions going around.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 09:49:08 am
Fuck those dancing Brazilians, absolute c*nts!!



I think youll find Mané is [insert random West African country for lols]
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:50:58 am
Spot on.

There's a lot of very dubious reactions going around.

May I remind you of that that next time England score?
