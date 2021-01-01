« previous next »
250 if he finishes top scorer, and 360 if he wins best player. Mbappe on his way to give me a lovely Christmas present I feel.
Holland-Argentina and France-England both hard to call.

England-France - Both keepers are bomb scares, shaky at the back, negative managers, a lot of quality going forward.
Seems this is going to be Mbappe's tournament the same way 2002 was Ronaldo's tournament.
Holland-Argentina and France-England both hard to call.

England-France - Both keepers are bomb scares, shaky at the back, negative managers, a lot of quality going forward.

Steady ! We are not there yet
Holland-Argentina and France-England both hard to call.

Both keepers are bomb scares, shaky at the back, negative managers, a lot of quality going forward.
Hopefully no more surprises this round and it's Brazil v Croatia and Portugal v Spain in the other two games too.
Mbappe keeps show ponying and losing the ball at 1-0 up in a knockout match.
I reckon (seriously) that its the fault of Zidane doing the same to Brazil in the QFs in 2006 (at 0-0 for much of it)  its *exactly* the sort of thing that will have entered the French psyche as the purest essence of the game.
Holland-Argentina and France-England both hard to call.

England-France - Both keepers are bomb scares, shaky at the back, negative managers, a lot of quality going forward.

England's keeper has really short fuses, though...
So no easy games till semi-final for england like last time  ;D
I reckon (seriously) that its the fault of Zidane doing the same to Brazil in the QFs in 2006 (at 0-0 for much of it)  its *exactly* the sort of thing that will have entered the French psyche as the purest essence of the game.

You can't keep giving the ball away like that in knockout football, a better team would do you with a quick counter. No need to do it either when you're a goal up. Some really dumb play.

