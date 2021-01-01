« previous next »
Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6120 on: Today at 03:50:43 pm »
Uruguay are so dramatic
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6121 on: Today at 03:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:48:14 pm
I'm at work but the team across from me has the matches on, just Hurst out laughing at that nutmeg then by Suarez.

Fucking fantastic, love the mad bastard

Did that mean you laughed three times?
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6122 on: Today at 03:51:16 pm »
That was just such a bad penalty though, everything about it was shit. He was clearly too busy thinking about what to have for dinner tonight.
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6123 on: Today at 03:51:48 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 03:50:43 pm
Uruguay are so dramatic

Uruguay are your gobby mate who always talks himself into aggro on a night out that you have to try and diffuse.
Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6124 on: Today at 03:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:48:13 pm
Lets bring  John Terry to our back room staff as a coach while were at it.

We wouldn't need him as well. Once cnut is enough. :thumbup
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6125 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 03:51:03 pm
Did that mean you laughed three times?

Some debate over whether the third was a laugh or not
Online rawcusk8

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6126 on: Today at 03:53:03 pm »
The theatrics in this match are shameful, do they not realise millions of people are watching them behave like complete cowards?
Online Zimagic

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6127 on: Today at 03:54:02 pm »
That shoulder to the chest was more of a penalty than the Ghana one that was awarded.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6128 on: Today at 03:54:19 pm »
I can't help but love Uruguay. Yeah they are a dirty team but not in like the Burnley attritional way, but super dramatic and villainous like heel wrestler, I love it.

Every Uruguayan we have had are great mad bastards as well (apart fr Coates to be fair, he seem like just a normal nice bloke  ;D)
Online King Kenny 7

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6129 on: Today at 03:54:53 pm »
Suarez working the ref right to the very end.  ;D
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6130 on: Today at 03:56:04 pm »
Who are they going to play in the next round? I hope they get smashed
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6131 on: Today at 03:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 03:56:04 pm
Who are they going to play in the next round? I hope they get smashed
Brazil
Online Zimagic

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6132 on: Today at 03:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 03:56:04 pm
Who are they going to play in the next round? I hope they get smashed

Brazil?
Online disgraced cake

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6133 on: Today at 03:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:54:19 pm
I can't help but love Uruguay. Yeah they are a dirty team but not in like the Burnley attritional way, but super dramatic and villainous like heel wrestler, I love it.

Every Uruguayan we have had are great mad bastards as well (apart fr Coates to be fair, he seem like just a normal nice bloke  ;D)

Uruguay as a heel is a great analogy, I feel the exact same way, I don't like the term but they are 'box office' and I enjoy watching them, just wished they'd played some better football in the first two games.

Suarez and Nunez certainly help as well, one of the best players I've ever seen here in my lifetime, and the other is Luis Suarez.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6134 on: Today at 03:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 03:56:04 pm
Who are they going to play in the next round? I hope they get smashed

Probably Brazil, so youll get your wish.
Online cdav

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6135 on: Today at 03:57:51 pm »
Drogba talking about players looking for pens without a sense of irony
