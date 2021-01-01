I can't help but love Uruguay. Yeah they are a dirty team but not in like the Burnley attritional way, but super dramatic and villainous like heel wrestler, I love it.



Every Uruguayan we have had are great mad bastards as well (apart fr Coates to be fair, he seem like just a normal nice bloke )



Uruguay as a heel is a great analogy, I feel the exact same way, I don't like the term but they are 'box office' and I enjoy watching them, just wished they'd played some better football in the first two games.Suarez and Nunez certainly help as well, one of the best players I've ever seen here in my lifetime, and the other is Luis Suarez.