Souey was spot on.....that was a dreadful fuckin decision....and this tournament's been full of them.....didn't think it was possible for VAR to get worse than it already was, but somehow they've managed it....



In fairness Souness was talking utter bollocks. I think it's fair enough to expect the evidence used to make tight calls available to broadcasters but to infer something underhand is clearly bollocks.These images where the ball looks clearly out are from an angle. As has been demonstrated, that can be hugely misleading. The only objective footage could either be top down or straight along the line.The images that have been shared which are.the closest to that do suggest, albeit by an unbelievably narrow margin, that the whole ball hadn't crossed the line. One of the angles was actually shown by broadcasters but others which are clearer have been made available today. The VAR video and render is doing the rounds but is rights protected. FIFA should just release it.As to whether it's a clear and obvious error, in the case of the ball crossing the line (as with offside) that doesn't come into it. It's objective fact, and the only issue is whether the footage is sufficiently clear or if any key elements are blocked from view by players.There's literally mm in it but it's not a bad decision, just an incredibly tight one (as it would have been either way).