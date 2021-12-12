« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:40:42 am
She's not great herself
Still prefer her over Keown.

Talking of him. He's been suggesting the pictures of Japan and whether it went over the line of have been tampered with ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Why are people crying over Japan's goal when the ball didn't go out? It's quite clear the ball didn't go out, yet people are giving off about it?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 11:51:10 am
Why are people crying over Japan's goal when the ball didn't go out? It's quite clear the ball didn't go out, yet people are giving off about it?

a lot of folks simply aren't smart. or of even average intelligence.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm
Souey was spot on.....that was a dreadful fuckin decision....and this tournament's been full of them.....didn't think it was possible for VAR to get worse than it already was, but somehow they've managed it....

In fairness Souness was talking utter bollocks. I think it's fair enough to expect the evidence used to make tight calls available to broadcasters but to infer something underhand is clearly bollocks.

These images where the ball looks clearly out are from an angle. As has been demonstrated, that can be hugely misleading. The only objective footage could either be top down or straight along the line.

The images that have been shared which are.the closest to that do suggest, albeit by an unbelievably narrow margin, that the whole ball hadn't crossed the line. One of the angles was actually shown by broadcasters but others which are clearer have been made available today. The VAR video and render is doing the rounds but is rights protected. FIFA should just release it.

As to whether it's a clear and obvious error, in the case of the ball crossing the line (as with offside) that doesn't come into it. It's objective fact, and the only issue is whether the footage is sufficiently clear or if any key elements are blocked from view by players.

There's literally mm in it but it's not a bad decision, just an incredibly tight one (as it would have been either way).
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:24:27 am
Hes a prospect. They currently do not have a single top defender, or defensive midfielder. Bundesliga has got by on being fun for a long time but its at the detriment of actual tactics now and is killing their teams in Europe and internationally.

That is true mostly. Though I do think they have a couple of players who will get better. Raum is a very good left back.

But they definitely lack a top class striker. Even a top solid one like in the past they had with Klose. They lack a finisher. Lots of supply with Sane and Gnabry etc but not finishers.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Really looking forward to the Ghana v Uruguay game. Hopefully it'll be as entertaining as last nights games.

Uruguay has been woeful so far, but can see this going their way.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:39:10 am
Its been fun as fuck on TV, which I hate because of the sport washing. Im sure its been a terrible one to attend.
a couple of lads I know went out there and had a brilliant time
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 12:39:45 pm
Really looking forward to the Ghana v Uruguay game. Hopefully it'll be as entertaining as last nights games.

Uruguay has been woeful so far, but can see this going their way.

Im pleased to see Luis is in character for this one.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Theres a sliver of the ball that isnt over the line its not rocket science
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 12:39:45 pm
Really looking forward to the Ghana v Uruguay game. Hopefully it'll be as entertaining as last nights games.

Uruguay has been woeful so far, but can see this going their way.

Same here its a great revenge story and its crazy its not the main match on BBC with Portugal through but with Uruguay involved Im not sure itll be that great of a match to be honest. Hope Im wrong.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:21:13 pm

Im pleased to see Luis is in character for this one.

why should he apologize? it was a brilliant play.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:21:13 pm

Im pleased to see Luis is in character for this one.

Nor should he. If a Liverpool player was in the same position, between a certain goal and a red card/pen, I would hope they do the same thing (obvious caveats apply like if it is 5 minutes into the match, take the goal and bet on the team to draw it back). I would expect any team and player to do it.

I see it like the extreme end of the good foul - taking one for the team to stop a good attack. In this case, take a red card and a pen to stop a goal.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:34:38 pm
Nor should he. If a Liverpool player was in the same position, between a certain goal and a red card/pen, I would hope they do the same thing (obvious caveats apply like if it is 5 minutes into the match, take the goal and bet on the team to draw it back). I would expect any team and player to do it.

I see it like the extreme end of the good foul - taking one for the team to stop a good attack. In this case, take a red card and a pen to stop a goal.

Anyone is the same position would do the same thing what Suarez did, it's not his fault Ghana missed the subsequent penalty, the who ha over it is laughable, would anyone bat an eyelid had Germany, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, England, been on the receiving end instead of Ghana :no
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Am looking forward to seeing Henry called up for France when they next play Ireland..... :-X
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Today at 01:42:42 pm
Anyone is the same position would do the same thing what Suarez did, it's not his fault Ghana missed the subsequent penalty, the who ha over it is laughable, would anyone bat an eyelid had Germany, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, England, been on the receiving end instead of Ghana :no

If England then absolutely, it would be seen as another Hand of God to the English. But otherwise probably not.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 01:46:16 pm
Am looking forward to seeing Henry called up for France when they next play Ireland..... :-X

Henry and Ireland was real bad, and the difference I would say is he didn't get punished. Suarez did - he weighed up the pros and cons and felt a red card and a pen was better than a goal conceded.

It's clever and I don't begrudge any player for making that choice.

I remember Neville did the same thing against us once in the Derby. We were already 2-0 up and scored the pen so not quite the same, but the response was "Yeah of course he did that. It's what you do if you can"

So yeah Suarez in my book was fine to do it. He took his punishment fairly, and in the end the gamble paid off. Tough on Ghana but fair enough in my book.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Hope Suarez goes full villain mode here, dives, snidey fouls, punching the ball into the net then biting someone before he goes off, leaving commentators awestruck at his utter bastardiness.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:51:15 pm
Hope Suarez goes full villain mode here, dives, snidey fouls, punching the ball into the net then biting someone before he goes off, leaving commentators awestruck at his utter bastardiness.

 ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:51:15 pm
Hope Suarez goes full villain mode here, dives, snidey fouls, punching the ball into the net then biting someone before he goes off, leaving commentators awestruck at his utter bastardiness.

That's pretty much a standard game for him anyway.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:54:01 pm
That's pretty much a standard game for him anyway.
As he walks off the pitch someone throws him a Ric Flair gown and he Whoooos his way around the ground, waving at everyone.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Hopefully Darwin is allowed to attack and isn't playing as a second left back again. Then again him coming home isn't bad either!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:49:51 pm
I remember Neville did the same thing against us once in the Derby. We were already 2-0 up and scored the pen so not quite the same, but the response was "Yeah of course he did that. It's what you do if you can"

It was actually 1-1 and in injury time. It would have been a derby winner on his debut for Lucas. But we scored the pen
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:05:50 pm
It was actually 1-1 and in injury time. It would have been a derby winner on his debut for Lucas. But we scored the pen
Urgh, I remember how devastated I was even though we won.

Didnt he come on for Gerrard as well?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:05:50 pm
It was actually 1-1 and in injury time. It would have been a derby winner on his debut for Lucas. But we scored the pen

Wait was it. Hmm fair enough, for some reason I thought it was a cruise and just that was the cherry on top. Maybe I am mixing it up with other Goodison derbies at the time I seem to remember them being mostly surprisingly easy around then.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Today at 01:42:42 pm
Anyone is the same position would do the same thing what Suarez did, it's not his fault Ghana missed the subsequent penalty, the who ha over it is laughable, would anyone bat an eyelid had Germany, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, England, been on the receiving end instead of Ghana :no
Well yeah, wed all do it, but most people would be a bit contrite afterwards, hold their hands up (metaphorically), sorry lads - its not like anyones expecting him to give them a goal back or anything.  Anyway Im just glad to see him in heel mode today, human decency be damned.  2018 got off lightly imo by him just being excellent, he was escalating nicely from World Cup to World Cup before then.  Time to put that right.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Was the derby that Dirk scored the penalty the same one where he had the, erm, full-bloodied tackle on Neville? They hated Clattenberg after that.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Thing is, the Suarez/Neville incidents could be easily avoided through a simple change of rules. I've always been of the opinion that any handball that prevents an absolutely certain goal should be a "penalty goal" because missing the subsequent penalty, especially if late on, doesn't seem fair.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:46:27 pm
If England then absolutely, it would be seen as another Hand of God to the English. But otherwise probably not.

Ireland famously reacted to Henrys accidental handball with good grace.
