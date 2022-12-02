I am not sure how is it in England / UK, but in part of my global region... Gareth Southgate is regarded as good as Jurgen Klopp.



The news, the media... It's all about the route of England to final already.



Example (I am not changing even a single word of these...):



England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final

...

...

+ WHO COULD ENGLAND FACE IN THE FINAL?



* If England go all the way to the final they could potentially find themselves taking on Brazil if, as expected, the five-times winners top Group G.



- https://www.channelnewsasia.com/sport/world-cup-2022-englands-route-final-explained-3117651







The way it is shaping up, if England win it they are probably doing so by facing the best teams in the world - going through AFCON winners, then likely France, then likely Spain or Portugal, and then likely Brazil, Argentina, or Holland in the final, if they win that it's by being the best no fluke run.But at the same time that makes it incredibly remiss to just assume they have a march on the final - England will have to do really well to get to the final, better than they have been.And as good as Klopp, I mean that's patently ridiculous. Gareth Southgate isnt even on the same planet as Klopp