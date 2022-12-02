« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 104524 times)

Offline John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,286
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:50:19 pm
TAA & Robertson both takes corners where the grounded part of the ball is outside corner arc. If that's classed as in play then so should this.
I think you're missing the point mate. The rule remains the same. In the case of the corner it's not that the ball is in play, it's that the entire ball has not crossed the line. It's partially on the line so no intervention or decision is required.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,539
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm »
Souey was spot on.....that was a dreadful fuckin decision....and this tournament's been full of them.....didn't think it was possible for VAR to get worse than it already was, but somehow they've managed it....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,709
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 12:53:53 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm
Souey was spot on.....that was a dreadful fuckin decision....and this tournament's been full of them.....didn't think it was possible for VAR to get worse than it already was, but somehow they've managed it....

It goes against the supposed rules too, doesn't it?

The officials on the pitch disallowed the goal. For VAR to overturn it, doesn't it have to be a clear and obvious error? We've seen about 30 different camera angles and not one can categorically prove that the ball stayed in play. So why would they then overturn the original decision and give the goal?
Logged

Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,036
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 01:35:15 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:53:53 am
It goes against the supposed rules too, doesn't it?

The officials on the pitch disallowed the goal. For VAR to overturn it, doesn't it have to be a clear and obvious error? We've seen about 30 different camera angles and not one can categorically prove that the ball stayed in play. So why would they then overturn the original decision and give the goal?
clear and obvious was the Premier League when they first brought it in, I don't believe it applies elsewhere.

I agree with the rest of your post though
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 01:37:40 am »
Hate myself for not being able to wake up at 4am to watch the game but get in Japan!  ;D
Never thought they had a chance to get out of this group, let alone get 1st.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,255
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 01:47:32 am »
Didn't see the match live but yet to see an angle where it looks fully over so not really seeing the fuss. Japan would have been robbed if it wasn't given.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 02:29:31 am »
Why are people questioning the decision. The whole ball wasnt out. Bye bye Germany  :wave
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5927 on: Today at 02:32:48 am »
Also this world cups been great so far, really enjoying it
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5928 on: Today at 02:39:14 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm
Here's a really effective video display of how curvature sits over a straight line.

https://twitter.com/TheSharpeEnd/status/1598410546482651180
https://youtu.be/QSG8mzwwOs8 Same thing applies in Hockey here a very detail video about it
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 02:44:43 am »
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 05:11:07 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:32:48 am
Also this world cups been great so far, really enjoying it


I've only enjoyed a few games. lots of the European nations look tired, in my opinion. Which is understandable. It's not been a great WC at all for me.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 05:39:10 am »
Its been fun as fuck on TV, which I hate because of the sport washing. Im sure its been a terrible one to attend.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,145
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 07:38:57 am »
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,513
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 07:49:35 am »
:D
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,281
  • JFT96
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5934 on: Today at 08:13:02 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:39:10 am
Its been fun as fuck on TV, which I hate because of the sport washing. Im sure its been a terrible one to attend.

Agreed with this. Plenty of drama however the quality is as poor as I can remember for a World Cup
Logged

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,032
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5935 on: Today at 08:19:27 am »
Delighted for Japan.
Logged

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,032
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5936 on: Today at 08:22:08 am »
Martin Keown is really rubbish as a co commentator. That lady on BBC keeps getting lumbered with him & his utter waffle.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,859
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5937 on: Today at 08:30:59 am »
Gareth Southgate's tactical masterclass.
 
 
We may have got a glimpse of Gareth Southgate's tactics for the knockout stages in the win over Wales on Tuesday. The England head coach changed the central midfield three, removing the attacking role behind Harry Kane to bring in the experienced Jordan Henderson in a deeper position.

England will have seen what other teams are doing and how they operate, leaving Southgate to create a plan that could take England through to the final. Brazil, for example, go through the middle of teams and an extra man in central midfield will help counteract that. It worked against Wales, who managed a solitary shot.

- https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/dec/02/england-plan-senegal-danger-world-cup
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,032
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5938 on: Today at 08:32:08 am »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm
Thought the ITV coverage at the end was abysmal cutting away from the Japanese celebrations to spend 20 minutes boring everyone watching into submission and then mentioning conspiracy theories.
It was. Really bad.
Logged

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,032
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5939 on: Today at 08:34:34 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:30:59 am
Gareth Southgate's tactical masterclass.
On radio yesterday they were discussing how some were labelling him as the above as he got Rashford & Foden to swap sides against Wales :D
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,859
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5940 on: Today at 08:43:01 am »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on Today at 08:34:34 am
On radio yesterday they were discussing how some were labelling him as the above as he got Rashford & Foden to swap sides against Wales :D
I am not sure how is it in England / UK, but in part of my global region... Gareth Southgate is regarded as good as Jurgen Klopp.

The news, the media... It's all about the route of England to final already.

Example (I am not changing even a single word of these...):

England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final
...
...
+ WHO COULD ENGLAND FACE IN THE FINAL?

* If England go all the way to the final they could potentially find themselves taking on Brazil if, as expected, the five-times winners top Group G.

- https://www.channelnewsasia.com/sport/world-cup-2022-englands-route-final-explained-3117651

Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,177
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5941 on: Today at 09:09:29 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 05:42:15 pm
Japan getting railed here.

Theyll try to play Spain at their own game and not be as good at it.



Arf
Logged
Poor.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5942 on: Today at 09:12:11 am »
Hoping Ghana do stuff tonight, if only for the fact their government has been trolling Harry Maguire.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,474
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5943 on: Today at 09:15:33 am »
Had Germany in my sweepstake and thought they looked really good for the majority of the tournament to be honest, such a weird campaign.
Logged

Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,931
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5944 on: Today at 09:20:13 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:15:33 am
Had Germany in my sweepstake and thought they looked really good for the majority of the tournament to be honest, such a weird campaign.

They were basically done over by some dodgy defending for one half against Japan, and Spain racking up a load of goals vs Costa Rica.

They didn't look great, but they didn't look terrible to the point they haven't even reached the knockouts. Just mad how sport can do that to you sometimes.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,032
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5945 on: Today at 09:25:55 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:15:33 am
Had Germany in my sweepstake and thought they looked really good for the majority of the tournament to be honest, such a weird campaign.
They lack a (good) striker which would have been their downfall had they got through I think. Inside penalty area they were average at best.
Logged

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,032
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 09:28:01 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:43:01 am
I am not sure how is it in England / UK, but in part of my global region... Gareth Southgate is regarded as good as Jurgen Klopp.

The news, the media... It's all about the route of England to final already.

Example (I am not changing even a single word of these...):

England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final
...
...
+ WHO COULD ENGLAND FACE IN THE FINAL?

* If England go all the way to the final they could potentially find themselves taking on Brazil if, as expected, the five-times winners top Group G.

- https://www.channelnewsasia.com/sport/world-cup-2022-englands-route-final-explained-3117651


As good as Jürgen. He's not as good as alot of Premier League managers ;D

Although it'd be good if this gets him the Manchester United job one day.

Logged

Online Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5947 on: Today at 09:39:08 am »
Hoping for Brazil to win.

got them in my work's sweep.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5948 on: Today at 09:40:42 am »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on Today at 08:22:08 am
Martin Keown is really rubbish as a co commentator. That lady on BBC keeps getting lumbered with him & his utter waffle.

She's not great herself
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,463
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5949 on: Today at 09:48:10 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:43:01 am
+ WHO COULD ENGLAND FACE IN THE FINAL?

* If England go all the way to the final they could potentially find themselves taking on Brazil if, as expected, the five-times winners top Group G. [/i]


Surprised theyre even bothering to have the final to be honest, might as well hand over the trophy now.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5950 on: Today at 09:51:07 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:43:01 am
I am not sure how is it in England / UK, but in part of my global region... Gareth Southgate is regarded as good as Jurgen Klopp.

The news, the media... It's all about the route of England to final already.

Example (I am not changing even a single word of these...):

England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final
...
...
+ WHO COULD ENGLAND FACE IN THE FINAL?

* If England go all the way to the final they could potentially find themselves taking on Brazil if, as expected, the five-times winners top Group G.

- https://www.channelnewsasia.com/sport/world-cup-2022-englands-route-final-explained-3117651



The way it is shaping up, if England win it they are probably doing so by facing the best teams in the world - going through AFCON winners, then likely France, then likely Spain or Portugal, and then likely Brazil, Argentina, or Holland in the final, if they win that it's by being the best no fluke run.

But at the same time that makes it incredibly remiss to just assume they have a march on the final - England will have to do really well to get to the final, better than they have been.

And as good as Klopp, I mean that's patently ridiculous. Gareth Southgate isnt even on the same planet as Klopp
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Up
« previous next »
 