They may yet regret this decision. Morocco are no mugs. Losses at the end of the group phase tend to diminish momentum too.



I was talking to a Polish colleague about the past two days of games and he's livid over their approach to yesterday's match. They had a chance to be playing Australia and be placed in a more favourable knockout bracket in the next round if they had gone for for a draw, but were just happy to play the percentages and just progress to the knockouts, even if that means they'll likely get thrashed by France.We both came to a similar conclusion that this WC has shown is that teams that are willing to be brave and show a bit of intent can be rewarded. Japan took advantage of Germany's complacency and missed chances in their match and got the three points that proved to be the difference between them and Germany. Morocco could have played for a draw against Belgium, but showed ambition and got the win. Similarly today, they went for the three points and topped the group. Denmark seemed to magically think they had some divine right to conjure up a win against Australia, did fuck all and got rightly dumped out.Also had they topped their group, arguably the most difficult side in that part of the bracket would almost certainly be Brazil, followed by a lacklustre Argentina and Netherlands. Compared to France, England and presumably Portugal on the side Spain are now on.