World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

rushyman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5880 on: Today at 09:36:18 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 09:34:05 pm
I know that its a goal, but does anyone else think the rule needs changing? Unlike tennis, I think it should be whether theres a gap between the surface of the ball and the white line. Im sure Im missing some obvious reason why that would be stupid though.

I think this ones actually cut and dried

If the ball is past the line its out. It wasnt past the line completely

What I believe they should do is have the same fir offside and daylight between players
JackWard33

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5881 on: Today at 09:38:20 pm
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 09:20:15 pm

Truly is. Its destroyed all kind of decent analysis and celebration in football.

Its an incredible piece of technique  getting his foot round it and lifting it from the position those photos show him in is fantastic
oojason

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5882 on: Today at 09:39:05 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:32:02 pm
Is that trying to prove its out?

Because you can clearly tell the balls curve will not be clear of the line when you see it from above

No, it isn't 'trying to prove its out?'.  ::)

Like I said... 'Either way, Japan and Spain are through to the next round of the Sportswashing Cup'.



Rob Dylan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5883 on: Today at 09:39:13 pm
Obviously they shouldn't be using VAR for throw-ins or corners, but I often think that where there's not a goal involved, balls get judged to be out of play when they really aren't. It's especially true of throw-ins, if someone's running with ball and it goes any further than being past the middle of the line, everyone says it's out and it just gets given. But very often it's a lot less over the line than this one.
Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5884 on: Today at 09:39:15 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 09:34:05 pm
I know that its a goal, but does anyone else think the rule needs changing? Unlike tennis, I think it should be whether theres a gap between the surface of the ball and the white line. Im sure Im missing some obvious reason why that would be stupid though.

Think that would lead to even more fine margin confusion. A ball is round and curved and the curvature rule works with the goal-line technology so why not apply it to all other lines around the pitch? Even if the curve was only 2mm over the ball is still in.
rushyman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5885 on: Today at 09:40:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:17:07 pm
Its a genuinely incredible assist that puts his team through - shame tv cant focus on that

The discussion of controversies and not football is the absolute death of the sport

Graeme I come back to it Souness was being an absolute twat then

Hes absolutely done as a pundit. Soon as anything like this happens he gets his teeth into it because he knows thatll get him to the end of the show
rushyman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5886 on: Today at 09:41:19 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:39:05 pm
No, it isn't 'trying to prove its out?'.  ::)

Like I said... 'Either way, Japan and Spain are through to the next round of the Sportswashing Cup'.

Now your being bloody stupid

Its a trophy 😂
Andar

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5887 on: Today at 09:44:07 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:04:22 pm
Amazing that people can watch this World Cup, see the numerous upsets including literally 10 minutes ago and still have this opinion.

Its knockout football, Brazil will need to be on it whoever they play or they could end up on the wrong end of another shock.

Germany and Belgium are broken and that was known before the tournament even kicked off. Brazil are a solid outfit though. A solid defensive structure which is of course so important in knockout football. Shocks can happen but Brazil should navigate through that.

Spain, Netherlands and Portugal are the big nations who look vulnerable and will be a suspectable to an upset against Morocco, USA or Switzerland (if they go through). I'm expecting one or even two surprise results out of those set of matches.
rushyman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5888 on: Today at 09:46:45 pm
Port_vale_lad

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5889 on: Today at 09:49:14 pm
Initially thought it was out, still think thats out.
rushyman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5890 on: Today at 09:50:43 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 09:49:14 pm
Initially thought it was out, still think thats out.


If you cant zoom in on that and see the ball slightly break the line then theres nothing left to say

Plus the Birds Eye shot from above will be better
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5891 on: Today at 09:54:07 pm
Just look at the corners that are deemed to be in the quadrant. Many are judged in because the curvature of the ball is just over the line. Looks the same to me, only just but it looks just in.
JackWard33

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5892 on: Today at 09:54:21 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:40:03 pm
Graeme I come back to it Souness was being an absolute twat then

Hes absolutely done as a pundit. Soon as anything like this happens he gets his teeth into it because he knows thatll get him to the end of the show

Totally agree - hes unwatchable
JRed

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5893 on: Today at 09:55:31 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:46:45 pm

There wasnt much fuss when we lost the league title due to two goal line decisions like that. ( us away at city and city away at Brighton or Burnley, cant remember which).
rushyman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5894 on: Today at 09:58:56 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:55:31 pm
There wasnt much fuss when we lost the league title due to two goal line decisions like that. ( us away at city and city away at Brighton or Burnley, cant remember which).

Thats whats wrecking my head to be honest

I thought Id come in here and everyone was versed in this !
rushyman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5895 on: Today at 10:00:45 pm
Ill tell you what this goal shit covers up nicely

Spain just lost to Japan to give themselves morocco instead of Croatia and dump
Out Germany

They should be quite thankful. Ive not seen Spain pump in as many over hit crosses in quite a while
Jm55

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5896 on: Today at 10:01:52 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:55:31 pm
There wasnt much fuss when we lost the league title due to two goal line decisions like that. ( us away at city and city away at Brighton or Burnley, cant remember which).

No because when Stones stopped Manes shot they almost immediately showed the evidence on the goal like tech showing a tiny slither of the ball which didnt cross the line.

The issue with this is that a massively ambiguous angle was shown and FIFA didnt then quickly release whatever angle they used to make the decision.
Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5897 on: Today at 10:02:03 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:58:56 pm
Thats whats wrecking my head to be honest

I thought Id come in here and everyone was versed in this !
I agree... You can see how the curvature of the ball would still be over the line. This happened to us TWICE, so I don't understand why Graeme Souness is so upset about Germany going out on a border line call like that.
thegoodfella

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5898 on: Today at 10:02:21 pm
Looks like the ball is NOT entirely out of play there. Closest of margins there.

Edit: Contrary to my display image of course.
Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5899 on: Today at 10:04:29 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:00:45 pm
Ill tell you what this goal shit covers up nicely

Spain just lost to Japan to give themselves morocco instead of Croatia and dump
Out Germany

They should be quite thankful. Ive not seen Spain pump in as many over hit crosses in quite a while
They may yet regret this decision. Morocco are no mugs. Losses at the end of the group phase tend to diminish momentum too.
Elf Pistolero_7

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5900 on: Today at 10:05:05 pm
Ball was over the line. Bite me.
rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5901 on: Today at 10:09:24 pm
I was talking to a Polish colleague about the past two days of games and he's livid over their approach to yesterday's match. They had a chance to be playing Australia and be placed in a more favourable knockout bracket in the next round if they had gone for for a draw, but were just happy to play the percentages and just progress to the knockouts, even if that means they'll likely get thrashed by France.

We both came to a similar conclusion  that this WC has shown is that teams that are willing to be brave and show a bit of intent can be rewarded. Japan took advantage of Germany's complacency and missed chances in their match and got the three points that proved to be the difference between them and Germany. Morocco could have played for a draw against Belgium, but showed ambition and got the win. Similarly today, they went for the three points and topped the group. Denmark seemed to magically think they had some divine right to conjure up a win against Australia, did fuck all and got rightly dumped out.

Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:04:29 pm
They may yet regret this decision. Morocco are no mugs. Losses at the end of the group phase tend to diminish momentum too.

Also had they topped their group, arguably the most difficult side in that part of the bracket would almost certainly be Brazil, followed by a lacklustre Argentina and Netherlands. Compared to France, England and presumably Portugal on the side Spain are now on.
Fruity

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5902 on: Today at 10:10:32 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:46:45 pm


I would say it's definitely in play from that picture. The camera angle has the goal post past the line( not in line), so camera angle must be slightly infront of ball. So if camera was directly above, the goalpost would be on the line and so would say the ball is probably in a tiny bit more.
jckliew

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5903 on: Today at 10:12:19 pm
Get in Samurais!
rushyman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5904 on: Today at 10:14:19 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:10:32 pm
I would say it's definitely in play from that picture. The camera angle has the goal post past the line( not in line), so camera angle must be slightly infront of ball. So if camera was directly above, the goalpost would be on the line and so would say the ball is probably in a tiny bit more.
Yep

As I said when it goes to directly above itll show even moreso as you say

rushyman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5905 on: Today at 10:15:41 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:04:29 pm
They may yet regret this decision. Morocco are no mugs. Losses at the end of the group phase tend to diminish momentum too.

True
Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5906 on: Today at 10:18:45 pm
Here's a really effective video display of how curvature sits over a straight line.

https://twitter.com/TheSharpeEnd/status/1598410546482651180
stoa

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5907 on: Today at 10:19:54 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:22:14 pm
Germany should bring Klose and Ozil back

Klose is busy being a not that good manager and he might actually live in the same street as me. Depending on how things are going after the WC break, he might be available for Germany again pretty quickly... ;)
JackWard33

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5908 on: Today at 10:27:08 pm
By the way Germany were basically really good just fucked over by sloppiness and insane variance vs Japan they were also clearly the best team to watch (amazing attack and risk taking at the back) and its bad for tbe tournament that theyre out
Not sure whose fun to watch now - its a pretty mundane line up
darragh85

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5909 on: Today at 10:27:49 pm
its 1966 all over again and other such shite.
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (
« Reply #5910 on: Today at 10:28:11 pm »
Just fucking Google parallax error if you think that was out.

Please.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5911 on: Today at 10:36:02 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:27:08 pm
By the way Germany were basically really good just fucked over by sloppiness and insane variance vs Japan they were also clearly the best team to watch (amazing attack and risk taking at the back) and its bad for tbe tournament that theyre out
Not sure whose fun to watch now - its a pretty mundane line up

I'd agree, even if many people won't see it that way.

Basically three moments cost them in their first two matches:

- Gundogan hitting the post against Japan
- Hansi Flick deciding to rest players after about an hour  against Japan thinking they had done enough to win the match, despite being only 1-0 up. Japan make some excellent subs and turn the match around in eight minutes
- Sané deciding to round the keeper, rather than pass it to an open German player or take a shot in the dying minutes against Spain

If one of those results goes right, Germany are through.
Offline Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5912 on: Today at 10:37:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:27:08 pm
By the way Germany were basically really good just fucked over by sloppiness and insane variance vs Japan they were also clearly the best team to watch (amazing attack and risk taking at the back) and its bad for tbe tournament that theyre out
Not sure whose fun to watch now - its a pretty mundane line up

Nah. I'd happily watch a Japan-Morocco final, but I guess that's just me.
Online thegoodfella

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5913 on: Today at 10:40:59 pm »
I am intrigued by Morocco vs Spain. I think the Spanish side looks ponderous and can be get at. If Morocco wins, they might be playing against Portugal. Talk about renewing Iberian/North African rivalries...
Online John_P

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5914 on: Today at 10:46:27 pm »
Thought the ITV coverage at the end was abysmal cutting away from the Japanese celebrations to spend 20 minutes boring everyone watching into submission and then mentioning conspiracy theories.
Online rushyman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5915 on: Today at 10:47:22 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:39:05 pm
No, it isn't 'trying to prove its out?'.  ::)

Like I said... 'Either way, Japan and Spain are through to the next round of the Sportswashing Cup'.





I put that up myself

That ball is clearly slightly intruding the white line even there and its not an above shot

 camera to that shot is pitch side and not directly above

By the time it would move over directly in line with cross bar and above the ball would show even further toward the line
Online rushyman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5916 on: Today at 10:48:40 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Today at 10:46:27 pm
Thought the ITV coverage at the end was abysmal cutting away from the Japanese celebrations to spend 20 minutes boring everyone watching into submission and then mentioning conspiracy theories.
Thought the ITV coverage at the end was abysmal cutting away from the Japanese celebrations to spend 20 minutes boring everyone watching into submission and then mentioning conspiracy theories.

Souness and Neville bringing their sky A game
Online BarryCrocker

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5917 on: Today at 10:50:19 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:46:45 pm


TAA & Robertson both takes corners where the grounded part of the ball is outside corner arc. If that's classed as in play then so should this.

Offline Cruiser

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5918 on: Today at 10:54:33 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:48:40 pm
Souness and Neville bringing their sky A game

Souness was having a hissy fit as if he bet his house on Germany qualifying for the KO's.
Online JackWard33

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5919 on: Today at 11:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:37:12 pm
Nah. I'd happily watch a Japan-Morocco final, but I guess that's just me.

Hah - like watching Wigan vs Shrewsbury or similar  not my jam :)
Im a football snob, I like quality, especially attacking fireworks
