Qatar's humiliation will be complete today never to be seen again.



I love how the hosts always had an unblemished record of getting out of the groups, so it’s such an obvious measure for humiliation. Absolutely hated the South Africa team that failed in 2010, I remember they had some big domestic star upfront who was bloody awful, never passed, always dribbled, always lost it. Like a genuinely crap Ronaldo. Then iirc he eventually smashed one in anyway, couldn’t really begrudge them it at that point.