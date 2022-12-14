Pepe & Godin must be 40 years old now as well.
Pepe is 39 and Godin is 36. These are some of the players in this World Cup who are 34 and older: Pepe, Godin, Messi, Benzema, Modric, Luis Suarez, Di Maria, Otamendi, Lewandowski, Lloris, Giroud, Keylor Navas, Neuer, Busquets, Vertonghen, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Tadic, Ronaldo, Rui Patricio, Cavani, Caceres
Compare that to the 2010 WC where these were the only players 34 and over who made an appearance: David James, Mark Schwarzer, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Oscar Perez, Fabio Cannavaro, Carlos Pavon, Martin Palermo, Hans-Jörg Butt, Souleymanou Hamidou, Simon Elliott, Gio van Bronckhorst, Andre Oojier, Blaise Nkufo, Martin Jorgensen, Andres Scotti, Rafik Saifi, Denis Caniza, Juan Sebastian Veron, Craig Moore, Scott Chipperfield, Thomas Sorensen, Hans Sarpei, Gilberto, Zdeno Strba, Amado Guevara