Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Is the lad in the photo with the tie on Crosby Nick?

How dare you. Way before my time and my ears are in proportion to my head.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
He looks like a young David Pleat.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Messy half from both teams. Made it a bit interesting.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Big Ears Nick?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
He looks like a young David Pleat.
We can't see what is right hand is doing, so you could well be correct.

Good evening everyone.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
fuck off Pirlo, we got it, Qatar gave you tons of money to play in their commercials
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Spain insisting on playing out from their kick-off is not helping them
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
We had this back in the 60's. Loved it, me and our kid played it constantly, really fast moving and skillful stuff. It went over a few times when we had a barney though.  ;D

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Germany look so uninspired, a million miles away from the team that won it in 2014.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Spains front three are so isolated, where are the full backs? Where are the midfield joining  the attack?

But most of all, where is the focal point of their attack? Wheres the striker?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Im not writing them off yet - theyre dodgy at the back but theyve got a huge amount of talent everywhere else
They had one of them vs Japan where they racked up a shit load of chances  and tonight is weird because 0-0 has become a fine result but a loss and theyre screwed
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
I take it all back Spain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
They might be screwed.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
1-0, well deserved
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Finally!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
The biggest insult for Germany is that it's Morata who finished it.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
You gotta love Morata, scores goals everywhere except in Chelsea
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Deserved lead. Will be interesting to see how Germany respond. Spain seem vulnerable from set-pieces. Germany has to do much better with them.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
they shouldt be this uninspired mind, they have a lot of talented midfielders and attackers, missing a proper goal scorerer, but they should be doing a LOT more than they have in these 2 games. So far they have underwhelmed horribly, and if they dont qualify for the knockout rounds as is likely, Flick will be under immense preasure.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
ref looks like 80's porn actor
