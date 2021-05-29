« previous next »
Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 69598 times)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 02:54:50 pm »
Maybe Eden Hazard will shut his fat gob now.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 02:55:14 pm »
Ziyech is a proper old school winger, wasted at Chelsea.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 02:56:07 pm »
Fuckin' ay... Go on, the Moroccans... :D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 02:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:25 pm
Bobby Brown Shoes fucking up again.
If he's not careful even Everton won't appoint him after sacking Fat Frank.
Only kidding, they'd be thrilled to have him back.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 02:56:34 pm »
Has de Bruyne been the most disappointing star at the tournament so far .
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 02:56:35 pm »
Belgium had a squad capable of winning a tournament from Brazil 2014, France 2016 and Russia 2018. 
Well played Morocco. Whos the 4th team in that group besides Canada?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:56:41 pm
Well played Morocco. Whos the 4th team in that group besides Canada?

Croatia. Keep up Nicholas.
Well played Morocco, thoroughly deserved, by far the better side
City will be delighted at this result. Looks like De Bruyne will get a chance to put his feet up on a beach before the season resumes.

We will probably see him in that League Cup tie too.
Too many teams relying on the same old past it players.
Looks like a few Red Devils had some money on Morocco +2.  Nicely worked second goal but a few of the Belgians looked like they pulled off any challenge at all. 
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:57:54 pm
City will be delighted at this result. Looks like De Bruyne will get a chance to put his feet up on a beach before the season resumes.

We will probably see him in that League Cup tie too.
a point against Croatia might be enough yet
Good to see teams with good support over there do well.

One of Belgium or Croatia are going out , very unlikely they both go through given how the table is now.
Morocco have a great chance now, win the group and they will likely play Germany or Japan and they can beat either of those
While the football has been boring at times , and weve had lots of 0-0s. Theres been some incredible shocks and smaller teams playing high energy good football. Its been one of the hallmarks so far.
De Bruyne has never played well in any tournament for Belgium.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:14:13 pm
De Bruyne has never played well in any tournament for Belgium.  ;D
he's just been given man of the match! two in a row!!
Ridiculous that they just give it to the big name. Shouldve gone to a Moroccan player  :no
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:15:53 pm
he's just been given man of the match! two in a row!!

Favourite for the Golden Ball mate.  ;D
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:15:53 pm
he's just been given man of the match! two in a row!!

Not officially, did he? Thought Ziyech got that.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 03:28:40 pm
Not officially, did he? Thought Ziyech got that.
;D nah just taking the piss after the canada match. wouldn't be surprised though
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:14:13 pm
De Bruyne has never played well in any tournament for Belgium.  ;D

Or at the business end of the CL.
Alex Scott looking stunning
 :scarf :scarf :scarf "Lets go F**k Croatia"  :scarf :scarf :scarf


Sets this one up nicely.  ;D
Just fyi, when Canada plays in western Canada they play at the Commonwealth stadium in Edmonton, 55k and probably the biggest we have, and they call it the "Iceteka".

How can you not cheer for a team like that  ;D  Allez Les Rouge

https://youtu.be/vj7CfPJfRIY
