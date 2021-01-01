Unfortunately for Argentina Messi is surrounded by literal shit. They should beat Poland and win the group or France will kill them in the last 16.



The problem is that the team is set up to get the best out of Messi. It's not quite as dire as setting up a team to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo who won't run or press, but it's not entirely dissimilar. It stunts the development of the whole team, and puts enormous pressure on Messi to deliver. See Bale for Wales too, and to some extent Kane for England. He's shouldering the whole performance of the team. He's still a brilliant player but it's a lot to expect him to win every match for them. Sometimes as a team there's an argument for moving on and trying to identify a system that suits the other 11 players.There are some decent Argentinian players though there defence is ropey as anything. Paredes, De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alvarez, Correa, Dybala, Martinez, Lo Celso, Ocampos. It's not the 1970 Brazil side but it's talented enough. I'm surprised so many pundits picked them to win this though, I don't think winning the Copa America is really a marker of a particularly strong side. The format last year was ludicrous too, a group stage where 4 out of the 5 teams in each group go through (so basically 20 games played to eliminate two sides). So you're basically guaranteed to make the QFs unless you're Bolivia or Venezuela. Then you have to win three games to win it, and the likes of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and the current Chile side are hardly top class opposition. Argentina beat Ecuador, Colombia (on pens) and Brazil (1-0) to win it. It's hardly the same as the Euros where you've got Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, England, Netherlands, Belgium and even strong sides from Denmark, Croatia and Switzerland. Euros are much harder to win and probably a better indicator of a good side.