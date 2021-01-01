Saudi Arabia USA Canada and Japan have been much better than many of the traditional teams, they might all still get knocked out in the group stages though.
Saudi Arabia USA Canada and Japan have been much better than many of the traditional teams, they might all still get knocked out in the group stages though.
What theyve all got is energy and pace. A lot of the traditionally really strong teams are aging now. De Bruyne even said Belgium cant win it because theyre too old. I suspect in the next World Cup cycle when a few teams have rejuvenated it will go back to normal.
I wonder what domestic games from those countries are like? Somebody must have seen them, you can get streams of anything on the internet I gather.
Saudis diving and rolling around the ground after 94 mins at 2 down is certainly a bold strategy.
Bit of a free hit for Denmark, if they win theyll put themselves in a strong position. If they lose they only need to beat Australia in the last game.
Would add Canada to that. No idea who half their team are and one of the known ones was Junior Hoilett and they completely outplayed Belgium
MLS has got gradually better which has helped USA and Canada bring players through.
Crosby Nick never fails.
It looks very promising for them I must say. I suppose the one thing these leagues cant do is breed killer strikers - only hothousing in the toughest conditions seems to be able to do that. I always thought if the US could get city kids playing football like they do basketball theyd be unstoppable, but it seems to be not that kind of sport there.
Souness is deffo turning into the old man yelling at a cloud.
Only a matter of time before France score. Really good save
Can we ban Denmark from participating until the promise to stop being boring? Their games have seen 5 goals in the last 5 1/2 games at World Cups.
I remember them being entertaining in the Euros last year - have they changed their manager?
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.74]