Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3200 on: Today at 01:54:35 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:36:32 am
Yes, because their GD with Iran is the same, and Wales winning would improve their GD.

There are a lot of interesting outcomes possible in the final game:

England wins = 1st place, Wales out and the US will have to win to get 2nd, because a draw or win sees Iran in 2nd.

England draws = 2nd place if Iran wins. Wales out.

England loses = probably won't do anything for Wales unless they win by 6. But a win by either Iran or USA drops England to 2nd.


Southgate played to not lose. Not sure how coming in 2nd might be an advantage, but he's lucky it didn't backfire on him today.

Coming in second means avoiding France in the last 8 and facing Holland in the next round and should we win that followed by one of Argentina Saudi Mexico Poland Denmark Tunisia in the last 8 so its infinitely a better draw, but on todays performance none of these games are easy. France would be a blood bath though mbappe running at that defence.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3201 on: Today at 03:01:21 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:23:30 pm
Exactly and these so called experts cant see that, if he was that much of a liability defensively we wouldnt have one of the best defensive records for a very long period of time. The things that get said about Trent are ridiculous, of course Im quite protective but I wonder what it does to Trent? Seeing the likes of Trippier ahead of him, like yeah he takes a good free kick but what else can he do?
Trent is defensively one of the best fullbacks in the wotld
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3202 on: Today at 07:04:17 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm
Waste of a month for Trent this.
On no planet is Trippier better than Trent, even an out of sorts Trent should of been given a chance
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3203 on: Today at 07:48:30 am
As I say last night it defies logic that players like Foden and Alexander-Arnold are good enough for the 2 finest managers in world football, yet not good enough to play for Gary. Theyre not only good enough, they are key players. Guardiola is prone to being a bit of a troll sometimes but when he describes Foden as the most talented player hes coached it carries weight. Somebody who got Middlesbrough relegated doesnt agree, however. Sooner Southgate is gone the better, I cannot fucking stand his football. Risk averse twat.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3204 on: Today at 07:56:29 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:48:30 am
As I say last night it defies logic that players like Foden and Alexander-Arnold are good enough for the 2 finest managers in world football, yet not good enough to play for Gary. Theyre not only good enough, they are key players. Guardiola is prone to being a bit of a troll sometimes but when he describes Foden as the most talented player hes coached it carries weight. Somebody who got Middlesbrough relegated doesnt agree, however. Sooner Southgate is gone the better, I cannot fucking stand his football. Risk averse twat.

One of the problems with international football is it attracts managers like that, mainly because they can't hack it in the club game at any decent level, particularly if they haven't got the personality of a Mourinho or a Simeone.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3205 on: Today at 08:09:37 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:10:42 pm
I missed the start of the game tonight..did the USA team take the knee?
If not then thats strange as the symbol originated there.
I know that it has moved on since that but why do USA not do itI apologise if they did. Or do they do it during the anthem?
USA didn't mate, and I agree, I thought it was a bit odd to be honest.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3206 on: Today at 08:11:34 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:48:30 am
Risk averse twat.
Sort of the same problem is how bad Kane looks.  Hes doing the routine deeper link up play well enough so I wouldnt rule out him regaining form - but the stuff that really counts for a no.9, where you need to be sharp in the box, hes not there at all.  His usual trajectory in tournaments, running out of gas midway through, isnt promising either.  Southgate isnt nimble enough to come up with a plan B, so I guess England arent winning this, though they should have as good a chance as anyone.  Probably wouldnt matter even if there was a like-for-like like Abraham in the squad, you cant drop Englands captain in a tournament anyway.
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:09:37 am
USA didn't mate, and I agree, I thought it was a bit odd to be honest.
Its not 2020 anymore though.  It probably looks weird to them that our guys are still doing it, especially when it was an American thing to begin with.  Subconsciously it probably feels like a submissive tribute to them, like the royals visiting the pacific islands and having the locals bowing as soon as they step off the boat.  Terrible way to start a sporting contest, psychologically.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3207 on: Today at 08:24:15 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:11:34 am
Sort of the same problem is how bad Kane looks.  Hes doing the routine deeper link up play well enough so I wouldnt rule out him regaining form - but the stuff that really counts for a no.9, where you need to be sharp in the box, hes not there at all.  His usual trajectory in tournaments, running out of gas midway through, isnt promising either.  Southgate isnt nimble enough to come up with a plan B, so I guess England arent winning this, though they should have as good a chance as anyone.  Probably wouldnt matter even if there was a like-for-like like Abraham in the squad, you cant drop Englands captain in a tournament anyway.Its not 2020 anymore though.  It probably looks weird to them that our guys are still doing it, especially when it was an American thing to begin with.  Subconsciously it probably feels like a submissive tribute to them, like the royals visiting the pacific islands and having the locals bowing as soon as they step off the boat.  Terrible way to start a sporting contest, psychologically.

Kane's doing the Firmino type of work with the link up play and dropping deeper as a 9, but is that really necessary in these type of games? England have Mount who can do that. They can play Foden to link the play and concentrate on keeping Kane around the box to get on the end of something or kick someone and fall over for a Pengland.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3208 on: Today at 08:30:53 am
I think Kane has been one of our best midfielders... Brazil wouldnt swap him for Richarlison.

And the top scorer at the world cup is Enner Valencia. This abnormal football is not for me.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3209 on: Today at 09:07:46 am
It's great that it's Valencia top goal scorer currently.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3210 on: Today at 09:10:14 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:07:46 am
It's great that it's Valencia top goal scorer currently.

More vicarious glory for the Bitters. ;D
