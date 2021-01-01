« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 59167 times)

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
  • Ground Control
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 01:36:32 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:07:06 pm
Wales through if they win and the other game is a draw right?

Yes, because their GD with Iran is the same, and Wales winning would improve their GD.

There are a lot of interesting outcomes possible in the final game:

England wins = 1st place, Wales out and the US will have to win to get 2nd, because a draw or win sees Iran in 2nd.

England draws = 2nd place if Iran wins. Wales out.

England loses = probably won't do anything for Wales unless they win by 6. But a win by either Iran or USA drops England to 2nd.


Southgate played to not lose. Not sure how coming in 2nd might be an advantage, but he's lucky it didn't backfire on him today.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 01:54:35 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:36:32 am
Yes, because their GD with Iran is the same, and Wales winning would improve their GD.

There are a lot of interesting outcomes possible in the final game:

England wins = 1st place, Wales out and the US will have to win to get 2nd, because a draw or win sees Iran in 2nd.

England draws = 2nd place if Iran wins. Wales out.

England loses = probably won't do anything for Wales unless they win by 6. But a win by either Iran or USA drops England to 2nd.


Southgate played to not lose. Not sure how coming in 2nd might be an advantage, but he's lucky it didn't backfire on him today.

Coming in second means avoiding France in the last 8 and facing Holland in the next round and should we win that followed by one of Argentina Saudi Mexico Poland Denmark Tunisia in the last 8 so its infinitely a better draw, but on todays performance none of these games are easy. France would be a blood bath though mbappe running at that defence.
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,390
  • Member of The Pack
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 03:01:21 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:23:30 pm
Exactly and these so called experts cant see that, if he was that much of a liability defensively we wouldnt have one of the best defensive records for a very long period of time. The things that get said about Trent are ridiculous, of course Im quite protective but I wonder what it does to Trent? Seeing the likes of Trippier ahead of him, like yeah he takes a good free kick but what else can he do?
Trent is defensively one of the best fullbacks in the wotld
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 