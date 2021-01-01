« previous next »
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,725
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3120 on: Today at 08:55:35 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:51:14 pm
Thank you. I suppose the city of final isn't decided yet?

I read it was going to be at At&t stadium Dallas, but no idea if that is confirmed.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Simplexity

  Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3121 on: Today at 08:55:37 pm
International football is just terrible. Like watching 2 mid-table league 1 sides.
ScubaSteve

  Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,423
  Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3122 on: Today at 08:55:48 pm
Southgate is terrible. He sticks Rashford on to play on the right hand side??
Clint Eastwood

  The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,556
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3123 on: Today at 08:56:28 pm
The boring World Cup continues.

Henderson was Englands best player. Tripper and Mount terrible but will start the next game despite two players on the bench who are light years ahead of where theyll ever be.
surfer.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,954
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3124 on: Today at 08:56:42 pm
this is the usual from southgate, and he'll point at the standing in the group I suppose. Can't complain there.

USA needed to do a lot more in the box, fair chance they get eliminated when they are one of the more positive teams in the tournament and interesting to watch.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,768
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3125 on: Today at 08:56:59 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 08:54:07 pm
Great point for us!!! Now if we take care of business against Iran and England beat Wales, we'll be through!

Also this game has done more for Foden and Trent's reputations than any performance from either of them could have done

Even better - USA beat Iran, Wales beat England
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

12C

  aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,892
  The Ribbons are Red
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3126 on: Today at 08:57:00 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:48:38 pm
Lee Dixon has a feeling then, it was piles.

It was him who let the cat out of the bag.
Englands trump card is set pieces
It was when Dixon played as well,
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

plura

  Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,720
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3127 on: Today at 08:57:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:53:36 pm
That was utterly miserable from England.

Well played for the most part from the US, they do have some good young players in that squad.

Id say yes to Musah, Aaronson, Reyna, immediately.
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,200
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3128 on: Today at 08:58:02 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:46:07 pm
He would be playing the 8/10 role that Mount is, similar to Elliott. Ive seen him play there for City and England against lesser opposition and I think he got man of the match both times.
Just think he'd be a forward trying to play there now, guess he'd be much enter than Mount at it though. City barely use him there though as they've got De Bruyne kind of doing that. Another example of a creative England player being pushed forward instead of being kept in midfield. Feels like Klopp is one of the few trying to help them out owth that
Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,341
  LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3129 on: Today at 08:58:45 pm
England are shit.
Lawnmowerman

  Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,311
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3130 on: Today at 08:58:57 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 08:56:59 pm
Even better - USA beat Iran, Wales beat England
wales will have to beat england 7-0!!
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,807
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3131 on: Today at 08:59:06 pm
This draw means Wales are almost out , and England are through. Pretty much.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,460
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3132 on: Today at 08:59:08 pm
Southgate is terrible but as ever with international football nowadays the standard is so poor they've got as good a chance as any to at least reach the final.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

theredguy03

  Put balls in his mouth and nearly choked
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
  Coutinho- Used to be Man City's tormentor
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3133 on: Today at 08:59:27 pm
The Iran match was England playing great (apart from the 2 goals conceded) and tonight against the USA was the opposite. Foden, Wilson and Rashford are there as attacking options, but the first two don't even get action and the latter gets only 15 minutes  :-\ 
My favourite all time LFC player? Tough choice.

DaveyHughes

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3134 on: Today at 08:59:33 pm
Southgate should be hung, drawn and quartered for not putting Foden on there. Obviously Trent should be playing aswell but happy for him to get some sun and rest.
Clint Eastwood

  The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,556
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3135 on: Today at 08:59:37 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:54:48 pm
Not sure what happens to them all when playing for England and Gareth but for sure its slow and boring.
Youve got players from City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and now even Manchester United who train and play for pressing/attacking teams, to play in a turgid defensive Southgate side.
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,807
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3136 on: Today at 08:59:56 pm
Harry aaaah Kane , talking shite
Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3137 on: Today at 08:59:59 pm
Hendo so obviously the only real leader in that team. Pressure and conviction was non-existent until he came on.

Stones is a coward with the ball despite all his hype. Maguire the better of the two today by some margin.





'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,460
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3138 on: Today at 09:00:07 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:59:06 pm
This draw means Wales are almost out , and England are through. Pretty much.

Yeah, they had that awful 0-0 with Scotland at the Euros when they were second best but the draw pretty much won them the group and Scotland went out. It'll be the same again.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,663
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3139 on: Today at 09:00:11 pm
Retaining the ball against good teams will be tough for England to overcome. Thats what we are lacking compared to the very, very best teams.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,706
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3140 on: Today at 09:00:55 pm
As much as I like Bellingham hes another one of those stiff central midfielders that England sometimes produce, you have him and Rice in the same midfielder or even Henderson and theres not much ability to provide penetrative passes little jinks and turns that many of the other central midfielders other top European nations produce.

France are a team that also provide a similar scope of midfielder but they balance it with creative and imaginative attackers like Dembele and Mbappe, we need to bring Foden in at the Mount position for sure.
johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,382
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3141 on: Today at 09:01:04 pm
I don't blame Americans for not watching soccer after seeing that shite.
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,625
  SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3142 on: Today at 09:02:11 pm
What's the tie breaker? Is it goal difference?

There is a chance that England, Iran and Wales could all finish on four points. If Wales beat England and the US and Iran draw.
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,350
  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3143 on: Today at 09:02:18 pm
Over reaction here and on the telly to a tedious game - ultimately its a result that puts England through... Wales are possibly the worst team in it after Qatar and Costa Rica.. so they'll win the group

That said not having Foden and Trent in the team is madness
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3144 on: Today at 09:03:13 pm
Are England trying to come in second so they get an easier run to the Semi Finals?

Legitimately getting second puts them away from France, and likely not facing a top team until the semi's (depending somewhat on Argentina, and what you think of Argentina at the moment)
elsewhere

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,023
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3145 on: Today at 09:03:56 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:55:35 pm
I read it was going to be at At&t stadium Dallas, but no idea if that is confirmed.
As for the stadiums, it's the best out there, better than Sofi and Metlife but the city Dallas doesn't make much sense. I suppose it would be NY,LA,SF or Boston.
Lynndenberries

  Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,448
  Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3146 on: Today at 09:04:05 pm
If only England had a player who was elite at progressing the ball. Oh wait
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,663
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3147 on: Today at 09:04:06 pm
Mason Mount starting football matches over Phil Foden is a war crime. Theres just zero logic. You simply cannot be good enough for Klopp and Guardiola but not Gary Waistcoat.
stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,878
  Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3148 on: Today at 09:04:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:02:18 pm
Over reaction here and on the telly to a tedious game - ultimately its a result that puts England through... Wales are possibly the worst team in it after Qatar and Costa Rica.. so they'll win the group

That said not having Foden and Trent in the team is madness

Wait.Bale writes his own script and scores when he wants so surely Wales are clear favourites.
#JFT97

RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3149 on: Today at 09:05:49 pm
That moron presenter saying its clear why Trent isnt picked because Southgate is scared of him giving away a goal. Speaking about him like hes a league 2 defender.
S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,978
  Tonight, Tonight
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3150 on: Today at 09:06:13 pm
They were saying Boo-S-A
Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,625
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3151 on: Today at 09:06:18 pm
That was pitiful, we didnt even try to win that match. How Trippier stays on when he has absolutely stunk the place out, and we dont use Foden at all is baffling. USA are as average as you get and we treat them as if we were playing prime 1970 Brazil. Embarrassing stuff from Southgate and his band of gutless work shy chumps.
plura

  Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,720
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3152 on: Today at 09:06:37 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:05:49 pm
That moron presenter saying its clear why Trent isnt picked because Southgate is scared of him giving away a goal. Speaking about him like hes a league 2 defender.

Cant belurge Gary Neville was the one with the most sense there.
Kashinoda

  More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,246
  ....mmm
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3153 on: Today at 09:07:06 pm
Wales through if they win and the other game is a draw right?
:D

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,460
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #3154 on: Today at 09:07:32 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:02:18 pm
Over reaction here and on the telly to a tedious game - ultimately its a result that puts England through... Wales are possibly the worst team in it after Qatar and Costa Rica.. so they'll win the group

That said not having Foden and Trent in the team is madness

The result tonight basically wins them the group. Had they lost they'd be in trouble but it's same old Southgate.

Ultimately they've got the talent there though. 94 minutes of shite and they can leave Trent and Foden on the bench. They'd be first name on the teamsheet for anyone in ENgland's group or anyone they can get in the next round.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
