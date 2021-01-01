Is it my eyesight or has the colour of there shirt gone more like the traditional orange they usually wear
But its not how any defender plays - you cant just watch while a lad carries it into your box, pauses, sets himself and shoots - its just weird Best guess is its mental not physical, hes just become madly passive in those situations
Konate being dropped/left out, seemingly. Wouldnt be a major tournament without the French making bizarre decisions.
Holland have nothing going forward.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
McCoist was so quick to blame Virg for the goal, mentioned it a few times but when it was clear Ake was the one playing him onside, he shut up.
Deschamps the dickhead is dropping the wrong player.
He's still fucking awful for it, we've seen it enough times this season already.
Maybe he was worried about getting a yellow card?I have no idea, not watching any of this shite!
Valencia getting stretchered off. Big blow for Ecuador
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]