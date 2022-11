I'd expect the final to between these and 2 on each side of the draw. Possibly Portugal in the mix as well as they have quality players.



Not really seeing the quality in anyone else.



Its crazy how much Richarlison ups his level when playing for Brazil, its why I knew hed be picked. He seems to always score for them and Tite adores him.He was awful up until the goal but then scored so far the goal of the tournament, maybe the Saudi goal is ahead due to significance and who it was against combined with the skill.Portugal wont go far until they use Ronaldo as an impact sub, but that will never happen.