« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 45679 times)

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,018
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 05:25:00 pm »
Imagine that was Salah
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,424
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 05:25:02 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 05:23:28 pm
Another match gets turned off, anyone else and at Var checks it.

They need the narrative with Penaldo and FIFA didn't want another 0-0 bore draw.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,641
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 05:25:24 pm »
I stand corrected. The angle from the back looked convincing. It's still a dive, but he touched the ball before being touched by the defender. The rest is what we've seen from him 100s of times. Swan-like.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,429
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 05:26:09 pm »
Canada would like a word with the var people
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,321
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 05:26:11 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:25:00 pm
Imagine that was Salah
Just came in to say this. Fucking shocking decisions. And for VAR not to even ask the ref to go look at it. Boggles the mind. Pure corruption.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,424
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 05:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:23:49 pm
Not a penalty.

So fucking boring seeing Messi, Bale, Ronaldo all score penalties despite playing shite. 'BOX OFFICE'.

All these oldies are finished. Suarez as well. A big part of the problem with the tournament that most of its so called stars are past it.

Lewandowski still got it but he never performs at these tournaments. Benzema a similar age but is still at the top of his game and he misses out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,170
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 05:26:32 pm »
What's the fucking point of anything really?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,303
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 05:26:54 pm »
the celebarting from him though, tap ins and peno's. infuriating
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,338
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 05:27:08 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:25:00 pm
Imagine that was Salah

It'd be an insult to the memory of Eusebio.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,786
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 05:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:26:32 pm
What's the fucking point of anything really?
None of this really matters in the end, Ray, none of it.

Meanwhile, in the real world....

Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:17:43 pm
'Inside Qatars other fan zone: a night watching football with Qatars migrant workers':-

Unable to go to the stadiums they helped build, hundreds of migrant workers gather in a cricket stadium in the desert outside Doha to celebrate the beautiful game

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/nov/24/inside-qatars-other-fan-zone-a-night-watching-football-with-qatars-migrant-workers
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,321
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 05:28:00 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 05:23:28 pm
Another match gets turned off, anyone else and at Var checks it.

Me too. Turned the tv off as soon as that went in. Will save me some electricity at the very least.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,038
  • blazed
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 05:29:15 pm »
Have the commentators been warned not to talk about contentious decisions? Not a peep from either of them, despite the obvious.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 05:30:12 pm »
Wahey!
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 05:30:15 pm »
Get the fuck in.

Kudus has been great here.
Logged
AHA!

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 05:30:16 pm »
yesssssss
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,338
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 05:30:31 pm »
Ayewwwwww...Rhymes with Suiiiiiii.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 05:30:35 pm »
Boom fuckin gol!!!!
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,123
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 05:30:37 pm »
Get the fuck in. Love Ghana.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,395
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 05:30:40 pm »
Go on Ghana!!
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,303
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 05:30:57 pm »
oh beautiful.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,038
  • blazed
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 05:31:18 pm »
Get the fuck in...
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,786
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 05:31:41 pm »
Kudos to Ghana. (ohfuckoffsomeonehadtosayit ;D )
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,500
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 05:31:48 pm »
SIGN KUDUS!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,424
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 05:32:18 pm »
Group wide open if Ghana get a result. Korea and Uruguay will give Portugal a game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,059
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 05:32:22 pm »
A goal in 5 different world cups from Ronaldo though. Remarkable that
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 05:33:47 pm »
Jordan Ayew coming on, Ghana going defensive.
Logged
AHA!

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 05:34:17 pm »
Lol, may have to watch a tad longer. Feck that!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,424
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 05:35:11 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 05:32:22 pm
A goal in 5 different world cups from Ronaldo though. Remarkable that

Only 5 players have played in 5 and Ronaldo and Messi 2 of them. Messi didn't score in 2010 (somehow, as he had a ton of shots).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 05:35:14 pm »
Really nice finish. Poor defending though
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 05:37:23 pm »
Leao is an absolute beast.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 05:37:57 pm »
Well done, Jordan.
Logged
AHA!

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,059
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 05:37:59 pm »
3-1
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 05:38:10 pm »
Ouch that went bad quick,switch off now!
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,604
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2353 on: Today at 05:39:01 pm »
I'm pretty sure that second goal would have been chalked off for offside if it was scored against Saudi Arabia.  :D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,424
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2354 on: Today at 05:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:01:36 pm
Doesn't help when level is basically offside now. Best bet is for VAR to make up for it by giving loads of pens.

That's why they give the pen, didn't want another 0-0 and it takes a goal to open these games up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2355 on: Today at 05:42:05 pm »
Didn't know Felix was this much of a shitbag. But he has been at Madrid so..
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,696
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2356 on: Today at 05:42:09 pm »
Ayew!!! Get in
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 