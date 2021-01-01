Not a penalty.



So fucking boring seeing Messi, Bale, Ronaldo all score penalties despite playing shite. 'BOX OFFICE'.



All these oldies are finished. Suarez as well. A big part of the problem with the tournament that most of its so called stars are past it.Lewandowski still got it but he never performs at these tournaments. Benzema a similar age but is still at the top of his game and he misses out.