« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 42797 times)

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,360
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 10:47:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:41:50 am
Whos the itv co-commentator? Sounds a bit like Ravi Bopara who did some of the cricket World Cup recently (but clearly isnt).
What do people mean when they talk about its not the heat, its the humidity?  Its in the desert, it cant be humid!  I hear folk saying this all the time, what distinction do they think theyre making?
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 10:48:18 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:30:47 am
No Behrami or Gokhan Inler?

So, Behrami went to Seria B club Brescia in Jan, never even started (came off the bench 5 times total, 8 times on the bench but didn't come on, 5 times didnt even make the bench) then retired

Inler at least is still playing, deeper nowadays as a pure DM in Turkey (although hasnt started a match since September) - but DM is a position they are well stocked in (and he is 38!) with Xhaka, Freuler and Zakaria there (all of whom are better nowadays) you can see why they didn't pick him.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,844
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 10:49:49 am »
Good player that, Anguissa. I think I saw this name before.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,360
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 10:50:10 am »
Anyway two decent sides here.  Not seen much of the World Cup so far but I did catch Croatia-Morocco and Canada-Belgium and these two carry way more threat than any of those.
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 10:50:25 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:37:45 am
It shouldn't amaze you though. If every attacker did everything perfectly all the time games would finish 25-25. Also it's a lot easier to spot a pass from the vantage point TV cameras allow compared to sprinting with a ball and having a person try to disposes you.

Yeah I kind of get it with not seeing a pass or when you have to make a split second decision, but the thing that always baffles me is when you see players pick up the ball 25 / 30 yards out, plenty of time to think, they've never scored from that far out but still decide to just try and smash it in. It's just stupid, Lovren used to do it a lot for us.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,113
    • @hartejack
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 10:56:28 am »
Not watching, but keeping an eye on the score - I picked Switzerland for round one of a last-standing competition I've entered. Over half have dropped out during round one already, so I'm hoping for a Swiss win...!
Logged

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
  • blazed
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 10:59:27 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:47:55 am
What do people mean when they talk about its not the heat, its the humidity?  Its in the desert, it cant be humid!  I hear folk saying this all the time, what distinction do they think theyre making?

Isn't it near the sea?

Coastal areas have high humidity, which combined with the heat, makes it very uncomfortable.

40 degs of dry heat is actually easier to tolerate than 35 degs with 90 percent humidity.

I was in Tampa Florida last in the summers and I had to shower ywice, sometimes three times a day.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 11:08:41 am »
Nice assist from Shaq!
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,938
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 11:12:09 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:50:25 am
Yeah I kind of get it with not seeing a pass or when you have to make a split second decision, but the thing that always baffles me is when you see players pick up the ball 25 / 30 yards out, plenty of time to think, they've never scored from that far out but still decide to just try and smash it in. It's just stupid, Lovren used to do it a lot for us.

They probably do smash them in when they're in training  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,168
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 11:12:37 am »
First time I've ever seen an international level non-celebration for scoring against a former team.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,360
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 11:13:51 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 10:59:27 am
Isn't it near the sea?

Coastal areas have high humidity, which combined with the heat, makes it very uncomfortable.

40 degs of dry heat is actually easier to tolerate than 35 degs with 90 percent humidity.

I was in Tampa Florida last in the summers and I had to shower ywice, sometimes three times a day.
19% humidity today according to BBC weather, so whatever he thinks hes describing it cant be that.

I think it is on the coast, yeah, but from the wider shots its nothing like Florida at all.  You couldnt be filming Gentle Ben in Qatar.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,938
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 11:17:44 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:12:37 am
First time I've ever seen an international level non-celebration for scoring against a former team.

Country of his birth so it's understandable really.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 11:33:23 am »
Snoop considering a sub for Cameroun...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 11:43:12 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:50:25 am
Yeah I kind of get it with not seeing a pass or when you have to make a split second decision, but the thing that always baffles me is when you see players pick up the ball 25 / 30 yards out, plenty of time to think, they've never scored from that far out but still decide to just try and smash it in. It's just stupid, Lovren used to do it a lot for us.

We lost a Premier League because of a player doing that - Kompany scored a 70th minute 25/30 yard screamer vs Leics in the penultimate game of the 18/19 season - only goal in the game, so won them 2 points (and we lost the league by 1 point).  Although that season you could also make a good argument about the fact we were only within 1 point of City anyway because of Virgil shooting from 30 yards despite never scoring, and Pickford fucking up allowing for that Origi goal.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,168
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 11:47:21 am »
The big man starts for Uruguay.

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 11:52:11 am »
Muslera played alongside Francescoli, true fact...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,967
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 11:52:52 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:47:21 am
The big man starts for Uruguay.


On a random note I actually hope we dont change his chant. Really like the simple Nunez! Nunez! Nunez!
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2177 on: Today at 11:57:18 am »
Uruguay have a high class midfield now but my god, their defence is like Belgium. Will get killed by pace.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2178 on: Today at 11:57:48 am »
Should have been 2-0 there deep in injury time - one of the best covering blocks you'll ever see to stop Seferovic from scoring.  Been very comfortably here for the Swiss
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,287
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2179 on: Today at 11:59:07 am »
That Uruguay defence isold.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 12:05:53 pm »
Come on Nunez
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,360
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 12:06:12 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 11:52:11 am
Muslera played alongside Francescoli, true fact...
Amazing.  Its like hearing about one of those historical figures who have an unfeasibly long period in the public eye.  Like how Churchills first military engagement was a swashbuckling cavalry charge.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,168
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 12:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:59:07 am
That Uruguay defence isold.
Need to bring in young whippersnapper Seb Coates in. He's a youthful 32 now.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,777
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 12:10:58 pm »
Well, that's the first result of 'one-love'.

Qatar are appealing to VAR for it to be overturned.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 12:11:42 pm »
Shame Suarez and Cavani are a bit over the hill because those two at their peak plus Nunez would've been the most chaotic front three of all time. Utterly relentless running and aggression and shithousery and flashes of brilliance.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 12:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:18:32 am
Now we have another of international footballs renowned entertainers; Switzerland.

Cameroon are far worse if you look at WC records.  Since 1990, they have been to 6 WCs (including this year), have played 16 matches and scored 10 goals *total*, only once scoring twice (so 8 games with 1 goal, 7 without any goals).  Switzerland on the other hand, over the same time period, have now been to 5, and in their 13 group games have scored 18 goals (including probably the best game of the 2014 tournament before the 7-1 when they lost to very very good French team 5-2)  - more than double the average per game than the Cameroon.  Yet the Swiss are always the "boring" team, but the like of Cameroon and other African countries are labelled as entertainers despite them notbeing capable of scoring.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 12:19:39 pm »
Also just seen the line up of fixtures tomorrow - not sure there has ever been a day of 4 fixtures in a WC of comparable levels of boring-ness.  When your most exciting fixture is probably a Netherlands side who have no goal scorers vs an Ecuador side who are one of the weakest South American teams to ever qualify for a WC (and only did so due to their home advantage in the qualifiers when they play at an incredible high altitude) you know something has gone wrong.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 12:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:57:18 am
Uruguay have a high class midfield now but my god, their defence is like Belgium. Will get killed by pace.

they aren't the only team where the defence will be killed by pace - England, Brazil, Croatia, Argentina also have those problems to one extent
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,664
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2188 on: Today at 12:44:07 pm »
Is this all Korea then? Like players from N and S?
Logged

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,777
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2189 on: Today at 12:49:26 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:44:07 pm
Is this all Korea then? Like players from N and S?
Just south. North is known as DPRK. South is ROK.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,870
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2190 on: Today at 12:58:23 pm »
No idea what the manager is like and how they play, but thats a really good team Uruguay have on paper.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,708
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #2191 on: Today at 01:06:34 pm »
Darwin with facial hair looks like Ibrahimovich
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 