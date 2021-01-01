Also just seen the line up of fixtures tomorrow - not sure there has ever been a day of 4 fixtures in a WC of comparable levels of boring-ness. When your most exciting fixture is probably a Netherlands side who have no goal scorers vs an Ecuador side who are one of the weakest South American teams to ever qualify for a WC (and only did so due to their home advantage in the qualifiers when they play at an incredible high altitude) you know something has gone wrong.