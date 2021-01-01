No Behrami or Gokhan Inler?
So, Behrami went to Seria B club Brescia in Jan, never even started (came off the bench 5 times total, 8 times on the bench but didn't come on, 5 times didnt even make the bench) then retired
Inler at least is still playing, deeper nowadays as a pure DM in Turkey (although hasnt started a match since September) - but DM is a position they are well stocked in (and he is 38!) with Xhaka, Freuler and Zakaria there (all of whom are better nowadays) you can see why they didn't pick him.