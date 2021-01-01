« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 34637 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,672
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 01:45:31 pm »
Theres  a lot of shots beings skied in this world cup. Musiala doing all the hard work there, then leathering it high into the sky!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,805
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 01:46:18 pm »
Thought the Japanese would be a bit braver in trying to progress the ball up the pitch but they just hoof it as soon as they are pressed.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,460
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 01:48:23 pm »
Japanese haven't turned up, thought they'd be better than this.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,018
  • blazed
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 01:48:25 pm »
Japsn are dropping way too deep. They just cannot get hold of the ball.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,270
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 01:48:34 pm »
This robotic drum beat and song is really annoying me
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,672
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 01:49:06 pm »
finally a deserved 2nd, Havertz with it, nice move.

But offside?
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,962
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 01:49:22 pm »
Surely off?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,948
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 01:49:55 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 01:48:34 pm
This robotic drum beat and song is really annoying me

The whistling is far worse
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,270
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 01:50:12 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 01:48:34 pm
This robotic drum beat and song is really annoying me

Grateful for this disallowed goal.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,820
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 01:51:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:43:52 pm
Was just going to comment about him.
Great photo, and then their human rights t shirt wearing hypocrite, who plays for an equally bad regime as Qatar, scores their first goal.

Maybe he draws the line at Yemen:

These countries have no LGBTQ+ protections (Worse is at the top).

Nigeria
Qatar
Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Tanzania
Iran
Sudan
Barbados
Malaysia
Malawi


Note there are other similar tables but generally Qatar cos worse than Saudi Arabia..but thats like ranking the worlds worst serial killers.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:54:57 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,948
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 01:52:19 pm »
Germany have been far better. A bigger lead than 1-0 would have been more than fair
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,460
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 01:53:48 pm »
Not a fan of that German kit. Should be all white with black trim.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,672
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 01:54:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:52:19 pm
Germany have been far better. A bigger lead than 1-0 would have been more than fair

yeah they dominated that half, a few skied shots and an offside goal away from being comfortable in this one!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,962
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 01:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:53:48 pm
Not a fan of that German kit. Should be all white with black trim.
Agreed, Euro 96 takes some beating.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,460
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 02:00:55 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:59:51 pm
Agreed, Euro 96 takes some beating.



 ;D 8)

That is the go-to Moller pic mate. Kudos to you!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,397
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 02:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:48:23 pm
Japanese haven't turned up, thought they'd be better than this.

The Asian teams are appalling which makes the Saudi result even more insane.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,672
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 02:12:40 pm »
Musiala is incredible, but his shooting less so this match so far
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,060
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 02:12:45 pm »
I wonder if/ how many teams are playing crap out of sheer embarrassment of even being there and desperate to get out asap?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,951
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 02:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:12:40 pm
Musiala is incredible, but his shooting less so this match so far

He moves so well with the ball, he's got insane balance.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,672
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 02:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:12:45 pm
I wonder if/ how many teams are playing crap out of sheer embarrassment of even being there and desperate to get out asap?

none
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,948
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 02:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:12:40 pm
Musiala is incredible, but his shooting less so this match so far

Goal of the tournament stuff had he scored
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,948
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 02:21:10 pm »
Gundogan hits the post
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 