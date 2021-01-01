« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 28816 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,417
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 04:30:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:25:26 pm
Given that Argentina were unbeaten in 36 , won copa America before smashing Italy in the interthingy cup, and given how bad Asian teams have been till today, Id say this was the biggest shock in World Cup History.

The Finalisima you ignoramus.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,939
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 04:32:32 pm »
I thought this would be an open match with a lot of chances, didn't live up to expectations so far.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,814
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 04:33:09 pm »
Pretty dull game.
How did so many Mexican fans get the money to travel (assume a lot have travelled all the way from Mexico).
Logged
#JFT97

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 04:41:24 pm »
Knew this match was gonna be gash but this is the worst match of the tournament so far. Dont quote me on that as I missed the first game tbf.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 04:42:28 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:33:09 pm
Pretty dull game.
How did so many Mexican fans get the money to travel (assume a lot have travelled all the way from Mexico).

And why do you think Mexicans have no money? That's a bit?
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,307
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 04:43:43 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:33:09 pm
Pretty dull game.
How did so many Mexican fans get the money to travel (assume a lot have travelled all the way from Mexico).

Most ignorant post of the day, by quite some margin too, well done.
Logged

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,800
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 04:44:25 pm »
Poland are just a bunch of bus parkers.
Logged

Online jlb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 04:44:58 pm »
This goal by a Saudi player was pretty decent, too.

https://youtu.be/oQoD40d9APU
Logged

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,706
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 04:47:22 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:33:09 pm
Pretty dull game.
How did so many Mexican fans get the money to travel (assume a lot have travelled all the way from Mexico).
Explain this please. You're a RAWK Scribe and you come out with that?? Give your head a wobble...
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,814
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 04:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:42:28 pm

And why do you think Mexicans have no money? That's a bit?

Its the distance they have to travel and they are outnumbering the Polish fans.
Logged
#JFT97

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,814
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 04:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 04:47:22 pm
Explain this please. You're a RAWK Scribe and you come out with that?? Give your head a wobble...

Sorry explain what you mean..it wasnt meant to be a slur on Mexican fans. It costs a lot of money to travel and Im surprised they are outnumbering the Polish fans.
Logged
#JFT97

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,814
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 04:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:43:43 pm
Most ignorant post of the day, by quite some margin too, well done.

Ignorantin what way? You are reading much more into it that it was meant.

They have double the distance to travel relative to the Polish fans and yet they are outnumbering them.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:53:13 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,650
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 04:51:29 pm »
Mexico is a football-mad country and the 10th most populous country on earth, it should be of no surprise they travelled in great numbers for the World Cup.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 04:52:07 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:50:19 pm
Sorry explain what you mean..it wasnt meant to be a slur on Mexican fans. It costs a lot of money to travel and Im surprised they are outnumbering the Polish fans.

Its a very strange comment you made to be fair lad
Logged

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,800
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 04:53:00 pm »
Will be plenty of American Mexicans there, they have cash dont worry
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,385
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 04:53:54 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 04:44:25 pm
Poland are just a bunch of bus parkers.

With odd exceptions the sight of Switzerland or Poland usually guarantees a dull game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,706
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 04:54:48 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:50:19 pm
Sorry explain what you mean..it wasnt meant to be a slur on Mexican fans. It costs a lot of money to travel and Im surprised they are outnumbering the Polish fans.
If you can't see what needs to be explained, I can't help you. What you mean and how you come across can be two very different things......
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,814
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 04:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:52:07 pm
Its a very strange comment you made to be fair lad

Maybe it came across wrong. It wasnt meant in a negative way. Im just surprised how they are outnumbering the Polish fans even though their journey is twice as long.
Logged
#JFT97

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,814
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 04:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 04:54:48 pm
If you can't see what needs to be explained, I can't help you. What you mean and how you come across can be two very different things......

So explain what you think I meant. All I can do is say what I meant not what you think I meant..youll have to explain that as I am not a mind reader.
Logged
#JFT97

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,015
  • blazed
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 04:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:43:43 pm
Most ignorant post of the day, by quite some margin too, well done.

It was clearly not malicious. The wording was a bit odd but not everyone here is a native English speaker.

Compare Mexico's per capita income with Poland and also consider the fact that flying from North America to Asia is not cheap by any standards.

Logged
Phuk yoo

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 04:57:06 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:48:35 pm
Its the distance they have to travel and they are outnumbering the Polish fans.

You're forgetting about the paid "fans" (mostly the poor bastards who built everything).
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 04:58:37 pm »
 Anybody else see That Turkey hat, or am i having an episode!
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 04:59:58 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 04:53:00 pm
Will be plenty of American Mexicans there, they have cash dont worry


A lot of Americans are stationed nearby as well and there must be a lot of Texicans in the military.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 05:00:58 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:55:18 pm
Maybe it came across wrong. It wasnt meant in a negative way. Im just surprised how they are outnumbering the Polish fans even though their journey is twice as long.

Fair enough Im sure you didnt mean it that way but reads pretty strange. Comes down to how fanatical their fans are.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,063
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 05:01:03 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:51:18 pm
Ignorantin what way? You are reading much more into it that it was meant.

They have double the distance to travel relative to the Polish fans and yet they are outnumbering them.

"Disappointing turnout from Polish supporters; the Mexican fans traveled a much greater distance and turned up in big numbers..."
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,706
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 05:01:35 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:56:23 pm
So explain what you think I meant. All I can do is say what I meant not what you think I meant..youll have to explain that as I am not a mind reader.
Not my task to explain what I think you meant - I can only tell you how it came across - the suggestion appeared to be that Mexicans are generally speaking too poor to afford the trip. Clumsily expressed and you've tried to explain what you really meant.....whilst seemingly being unable or unwilling to see how your statement could have been interpreted. Up to you what you do with that, like....you've clarified that you meant no harm with it. That's not the same as taking responsibility for the way you've expressed something.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:03:11 pm by Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,468
  • Not Italian
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 05:03:13 pm »
You can actually understand why polish fans didn't went though, from the "football" on the pitch.
Logged

Online Longwood NY

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • Innit
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 05:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 05:01:35 pm
Not my task to explain what I think you meant - I can only tell you how it came across - the suggestion appeared to be that Mexicans are generally speaking too poor to afford the trip. Clumsily expressed and you've tried to explain what you really meant.....whilst seemingly being unable or unwilling to see how your statement could have been interpreted. Up to you what you do with that, like....you've clarified that you meant no harm with it. That's not the same as taking responsibility for the way you've expressed something.

Not even part of this discussion but...really? Do we need to resort to piling on and handwringing because someone implied Mexico isn't a particularly affluent country?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 