So explain what you think I meant. All I can do is say what I meant not what you think I meant ..youll have to explain that as I am not a mind reader.



Not my task to explain what I think you meant - I can only tell you how it came across - the suggestion appeared to be that Mexicans are generally speaking too poor to afford the trip. Clumsily expressed and you've tried to explain what you really meant.....whilst seemingly being unable or unwilling to see how your statement could have been interpreted. Up to you what you do with that, like....you've clarified that youno harm with it. That's not the same as taking responsibility for theyou've expressed something.