England's squad depth is absolutely crazy. No team in this tournament has anywhere near this kind of depth.



No? We have 1 decent CB, 1 decent LB, no really top class keepers, maybe 2/3 really good midfielders, 1 WC striker, 2 very good RBs, and a bunch of very decent attacking players. France especially before the injury to Benzema were much stronger; Brazil are easily stronger too; arguably Argentina and Spain (outside of their bizarre choices at striker).Look at the starting team today - Stones and Maguire are (by FAR) the best 2 CBs we've taken, and they are pretty average; Bellingham/Rice is very good (although Rice is massively over rated) but Henderson (one of his poorest seasons for us, as much as I rate him) and Phillips (average and hasn't played) as the next choices are not that great options; Wilson is an ok backup striker (too injury prone to start many, and I'd have prefered Toney). It's only the 3 behind Kane, with Sterling/Mount/Saka starting today and Foden/Rashford on the bench, and RB (with Trent on the bench), where we have genuinely good options for starting others. In fact, you could easily argue that Foden could have started ahead of Mount (very poor season for Chelsea) and Rashford over Sterling (mediocre season for Chelsea).