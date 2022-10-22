« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 16951 times)

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #640 on: Today at 03:56:25 pm »
It's the world cup, half full stadium - it's embarrassing.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,362
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #641 on: Today at 03:56:40 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:54:56 pm
gut feeling says this will be a shite match. USA Wales seem more promising but why is the USA favorite for the match?

I'd guess they're both well matched. Should be a good game that
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,901
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #642 on: Today at 03:56:58 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:52:30 pm
Stadium looks half empty again. Another capacity crowd... Plus a few thousand more

Is what I think you meant to say mate
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #643 on: Today at 04:03:22 pm »
VVD sloppy already
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,932
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #644 on: Today at 04:04:08 pm »
Going through the squad list, it's startling / saddening how poor the Australian squad is these days. Beyond Mooy and Ryan (the goalie) and Garang Kuol because of his age / potential + Newcastle signed him, you're struggling to identify the rest.

Worst world cup squad ever for the Aussies? 2006 and 2010 were miles above, 2014 and 2018 not so much but still better than this. Don't know about 1974.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,100
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #645 on: Today at 04:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:03:22 pm
VVD sloppy already

He's holding back to make sure he's fit for the EFL Cup
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,309
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #646 on: Today at 04:05:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:04:36 pm
He's holding back to make sure he's fit for the EFL Cup

 ;D ;D
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #647 on: Today at 04:05:56 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:56:25 pm
It's the world cup, half full stadium - it's embarrassing.

Wait till you get a game like Poland v Saudi Arabia unless the Saudis travelled over
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #648 on: Today at 04:06:29 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:04:36 pm
He's holding back to make sure he's fit for the EFL Cup

:lmao

Holland should be 1 up there
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,349
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #649 on: Today at 04:06:49 pm »
The only pleasing thing about the Ingurlend game is that the mouth breathing stat padder didn't score.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,636
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #650 on: Today at 04:10:58 pm »
Derek Rae on the commentary here in the States. He would over-enunciate 'John Smith' if he could.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,382
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #651 on: Today at 04:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:10:58 pm
Derek Rae on the commentary here in the States. He would over-enunciate 'John Smith' if he could.

'Ohn Smyith".
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #652 on: Today at 04:21:53 pm »
England's squad depth is absolutely crazy. No team in this tournament has anywhere near this kind of depth.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,382
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #653 on: Today at 04:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:21:53 pm
England's squad depth is absolutely crazy. No team in this tournament has anywhere near this kind of depth.

Brazil and France to name just two.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #654 on: Today at 04:25:45 pm »
Pretty decent game so far. Dutch with the better openings but Senegal showing enough to keep them on their toes.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,100
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #655 on: Today at 04:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:21:53 pm
England's squad depth is absolutely crazy. No team in this tournament has anywhere near this kind of depth.

Yeah cant argue, in certain positions there's just no drop off in quality all the way through.

Pickford - Ramsdale - Pope
Maguire - Dier - Coady - Ben White

No drop off at all.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #656 on: Today at 04:31:05 pm »
What are VVD and De Jong doing there :lmao
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #657 on: Today at 04:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:31:05 pm
What are VVD and De Jong doing there :lmao

Would it be fair to say you don't like Virgil much?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,382
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #658 on: Today at 04:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:31:05 pm
What are VVD and De Jong doing there :lmao

Weird obsession you have picking out any faults of Virj. You're not even Dutch.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #659 on: Today at 04:34:12 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:31:49 pm
Would it be fair to say you don't like Virgil much?

Eh? I love VVD but did you see that passage of play? Stupid pass but VVD was letting the ball run as if there wasnt a player near him.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,009
  • blazed
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #660 on: Today at 04:34:45 pm »
Would like to see Xavi Simmons come on at some point.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,362
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #661 on: Today at 04:38:29 pm »
Competitive game is better to watch at least. First 2 were totally onesided mismatches.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,382
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #662 on: Today at 04:38:47 pm »
The Dutch might bore their way to the knockouts here.  ;D
Logged

Online kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #663 on: Today at 04:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:38:29 pm
Competitive game is better to watch at least. First 2 were totally onesided mismatches.

Came to say same thing. This one is miles better
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,199
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #664 on: Today at 04:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:38:47 pm
The Dutch might boer their way to the knockouts here.  ;D

Fixed.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,639
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #665 on: Today at 04:41:20 pm »
de Ligt has been awful so far in this game, maybe he doesnt like playing in a back 3.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #666 on: Today at 04:42:17 pm »
Senegal are very decent now. You wouldnt want to be taking them lightly. African sides used to be thought of as all pace and power but Senegal have that as well as good technique due to a lot of them being schooled in Europe. Very good team.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #667 on: Today at 04:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:41:20 pm
de Ligt has been awful so far in this game, maybe he doesnt like playing in a back 3.

Very poor so far
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #668 on: Today at 04:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:21:53 pm
England's squad depth is absolutely crazy. No team in this tournament has anywhere near this kind of depth.

No?  We have 1 decent CB, 1 decent LB, no really top class keepers, maybe 2/3 really good midfielders, 1 WC striker, 2 very good RBs, and a bunch of very decent attacking players.  France especially before the injury to Benzema were much stronger; Brazil are easily stronger too; arguably Argentina and Spain (outside of their bizarre choices at striker).

Look at the starting team today - Stones and Maguire are (by FAR) the best 2 CBs we've taken, and they are pretty average; Bellingham/Rice is very good (although Rice is massively over rated) but Henderson (one of his poorest seasons for us, as much as I rate him) and Phillips (average and hasn't played) as the next choices are not that great options; Wilson is an ok backup striker (too injury prone to start many, and I'd have prefered Toney).  It's only the 3 behind Kane, with Sterling/Mount/Saka starting today and Foden/Rashford on the bench, and RB (with Trent on the bench), where we have genuinely good options for starting others.  In fact, you could easily argue that Foden could have started ahead of Mount (very poor season for Chelsea) and Rashford over Sterling (mediocre season for Chelsea).

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 