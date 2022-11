'Come on mate, it's Iran'



England 4-1 Iran



Shamoon Hafez



BBC Sport in Doha

Brazil

I'm at the Brazil news conference in Doha which has the England-Iran game on.



At 4-0, I turned round to one of the journalists here and asked, "Are you guys scared now watching this?"



His reply? "Mate, come on. Please. It's Iran. Watch how we go against Serbia on Thursday then we can talk."



He came in for some more when Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran.



"Ey, Hafez, who's scared now eh?!"