32 is the perfect number. Increasing it will mean a lot more games like today.
Yeah, 32 is ideal, although from a pure football perspective it'd be a better on-field product with a few more European/South American sides and less Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Panama from the other federations. They have to be fair about it though.
With an extra 16 teams you'd gain an Italy, a Ukraine, a Norway (Haaland/Odegaard), a Chile, a Colombia or Peru (from those missing this tournament) but you'd also gain another 10 of the aforementioned.