World Cup - football & teams discussion

Ray K

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 06:44:48 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 06:38:03 pm
I think theyre being paid to attend, not watch the whole thing
They probably left for a half time pint and got arrested haven't made it back to their seats yet.
Fromola

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 06:55:35 pm

No real football tradition there, so loads have probably turned up for the opening ceremony more than the game, realised how atrocious Qatar are and then jibbed it. See how many turn up for their other 2 games.
Rob Dylan

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 06:58:09 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:28:19 pm
The more teams you have the more weak teams you have, although it works the other way in terms of making it less likely the big nations miss out. The 1994 World Cup for example, the last one with 24 teams, England, France, Portugal and Denmark (reigning Euros holders) all missed out just from Europe. Along with the Czech's (reached Euro 96 final) and also Yugoslavia for political reasons (which included Serbia/Croatia etc who were full of top players).

32 is the perfect number. Increasing it will mean a lot more games like today.
Elzar

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 06:59:28 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:41:32 pm
What a weird WC this is going to be

Are you in the Philharmonic?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 07:01:50 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:59:28 pm
Are you in the Philharmonic?

He didnt say the grade 1 listed WC, so probably not the Phil.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 04:43:39 pm
That guy with tattoos in the audience is definitely Qatari born and bread.

This place has really gone mad with some ignorant and racist shit.
Fromola

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 07:07:23 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 06:58:09 pm
32 is the perfect number. Increasing it will mean a lot more games like today.

Yeah, 32 is ideal, although from a pure football perspective it'd be a better on-field product with a few more European/South American sides and less Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Panama from the other federations. They have to be fair about it though.

With an extra 16 teams you'd gain an Italy, a Ukraine, a Norway (Haaland/Odegaard), a Chile, a Colombia or Peru (from those missing this tournament) but you'd also gain another 10 of the aforementioned.
**** The Pain Away.

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 07:13:58 pm
My favourite number is 18.
stockdam

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 07:46:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:55:35 pm
No real football tradition there, so loads have probably turned up for the opening ceremony more than the game, realised how atrocious Qatar are and then jibbed it. See how many turn up for their other 2 games.

Very few seemed to be interested in the match..probably just using it to take photos for their Insta feed.
AndyInVA

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 07:48:20 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 06:38:03 pm
I think theyre being paid to attend, not watch the whole thing

More likely regular Qataris going along to see what soccer is about. Seeing their team losing and not in the game they just went home. Its just not a soccer country. Im all for the WC in an Arab country, but why not Morocco or Egypt.
anandg_lfc

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 07:51:24 pm
Are the likes of peter drury and Clive tyldesley doing commentary for this WC? Which channels are they on?

It was painful to hear andy townsend and some other dross in comms. 
AndyInVA

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 07:55:35 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 05:11:46 pm
I think it was the guy who was furthest away from the camera. The keeper came for the ball and punched it onto the head of an attacker. They must have deemed that to be a pass and so the other attacker was offside. He then headed the ball back to another attacker who crossed it it for the goal.

US TV skipped over that decision in the half time and my friends said the same on UK TV. I watched that goal several times and I did not see any offense anywhere. When the ball was kicked everyone was onside. Not one player on the field had any issues with the goal.
The North Bank

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 08:01:38 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 07:48:20 pm
More likely regular Qataris going along to see what soccer is about. Seeing their team losing and not in the game they just went home. Its just not a soccer country. Im all for the WC in an Arab country, but why not Morocco or Egypt.

The first Arab World Cup shouldve been in Egypt. A proper football mad country, no money though, its all about money.
RedG13

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 08:31:54 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 07:55:35 pm
US TV skipped over that decision in the half time and my friends said the same on UK TV. I watched that goal several times and I did not see any offense anywhere. When the ball was kicked everyone was onside. Not one player on the field had any issues with the goal.
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/fifa-world-cup/story/4807433/2022-world-cup-var-review-every-decision-analysed
jedimaster

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 08:55:26 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:01:38 pm
The first Arab World Cup shouldve been in Egypt. A proper football mad country, no money though, its all about money.

Or Morocco, similarly football mad country and they have had more failed bids than anybody I think.
I've been a good boy.

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 09:20:32 pm
Watched our final in May against Real Madrid in Marrakech. Every restaurant and cafe along the street I was in completely packed with people of all ages, including the very elderly. Great experience, even though they was not one Liverpool fan.
Golyo

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm
This place has really gone mad with some ignorant and racist shit.
The population of Qatar is almost 3 million, yet less than 400000 are Qatari citizens.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 10:52:40 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm
The population of Qatar is almost 3 million, yet less than 400000 are Qatari citizens.

Ok?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:01:38 pm
The first Arab World Cup shouldve been in Egypt. A proper football mad country, no money though, its all about money.

Surely between the Maghreb countries they could have put in a joint bid?
Samie

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #299 on: Today at 01:00:54 am
Day 2 Fixtures are:

England v Iran
Holland v Senegal
USA v Wales


Roopy

Re: World Cup - football & teams discussion
Reply #300 on: Today at 01:06:01 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:01:38 pm
The first Arab World Cup shouldve been in Egypt. A proper football mad country, no money though, its all about money.

Absolutely - Egypt or Morocco (or even shared between the 2) would have been brilliant.

A world cup down here in Australia also would have been epic - absolute shame, still hurts 12 yrs later not getting it.

