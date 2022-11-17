« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup  (Read 1310 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • The Awkward Squad
Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« on: November 17, 2022, 11:41:12 pm »
.
A thread for anyone wanting to watch some football - from 20th November to 18th December - that isn't anything to do with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar...


There is plenty of non-World Cup footy on the TV whilst the shambles of the FIFA'$ blood soaked tournament is taking place:-

League 1 & 2, National League, FA Cup, U18 Premier League, Premier League 2, club friendlies, a lot of womens' football - as well as La Liga 2, Serie B, A League etc...






Live football on UK TV: www.live-footballontv.com

Live football on TV in across the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com

www.flashscores.co.uk - a live score site with football from across the world (fixtures & results, tables, in-match comms etc) - useful for finding out when the match is on...

RAWK's 'Liverpool Women FC' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=278911.0

RAWK's 'Women's Super League Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353086.0


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

^ Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : www.daddylive.pro : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://totalsportek.to : https://onsite.soccerstreamlinks.com : http://ft.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures








At any time of the year our local non-league teams are grateful for new fans turning up and supporting them - even more when a World Cup is on and they be suffering attendance-wise. So for the chance to go watch a local game, have a decent pint and a pie - whilst standing with your mates... or the chance to take your kids etc.

All at a decent price too.

Bootle - https://twitter.com/Bootle_FC
Cammel Laird 1907 - https://twitter.com/cammelllairdfc
City Of Liverpool FC - https://twitter.com/CityofLpoolFC & https://twitter.com/COLFCMatchDay
Litherland REMCYA - https://twitter.com/RemycaUtd
AFC Liverpool - https://twitter.com/AFCLiverpool
Marine - https://twitter.com/MarineAFC
Prescot Cables - https://twitter.com/PrescotCablesFC
Runcorn Linnets - https://twitter.com/RuncornLinnets
Runcorn Town - https://twitter.com/RuncornTown
Southport - https://twitter.com/southport_fc

Tranmere - https://twitter.com/TranmereRovers (in League Two)









For anyone interested in watching some videos and content from past World Cups...


Greatest World Cup Moment? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250295.0 (with info and videos from all past World Cups)
Your favourite World Cup goal - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.msg12828067#msg12828067
Worst ever performance by a player at the World Cup? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=128392.30
Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189
Brazil 4-1 Italy : 1970 World Cup - The best International side ever? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237937.msg17602031#msg17602031

Spain '82 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.0
Mexico '86 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253812.msg6629277#msg6629277
Italia '90 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249256.msg6245296 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345428.0
World Cup '90: 25 Years On - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321703.msg13916444#msg13916444
USA '94 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249814.0
France '98 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248571.0
Japan & South Korea '02 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250045.msg6310472 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352275
Germany '06 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250691.0
South Africa '10 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250594.msg18414281#msg18414281
Brazil '14 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315133
Russia '18 - ?
Qatar '22 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0
America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340414

Classic Football Games (youtube videos of) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=317936.msg13407288#msg13407288
Classic Football Pictures & Clips: 1860 to 2000  - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302346.0
Old School Panini - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=300338.0
Your favourite and least favourite stadiums - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302830.0
The little things that annoy you in football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352551.0
The little things that you love about football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352711.0

'2018 & 2022 FIFA World Cups - Russia and Qatar. The Garcia Report...' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267113.0
'FIFA wants a World Cup every two years' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349176.0
'Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341515.0
'FIFA Investigated by FBI' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321490.0
'FIFA & Blatter' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314602.0
'Platini: Resigns' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327626 & 'Platini: Arrested' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343151

The Real Ronaldo - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285250.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254350.msg6661447
Maradona - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302515.0 & Maradona Visits Melwood: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=231694
Pele - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=303945 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267818
Socrates - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279970.msg15732805#msg15732805
Carlos Alberto - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330232.0
Cruyff - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=326874.0
Paolo Rossi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346610.0
Franco Baresi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=178329.0
Paulo Maldini - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=223086.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=174983.0
Javier Zanetti - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309834.0
Romario - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309177.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=218384.0
Roberto Baggio - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=240052.0
Zidane - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=131876.0
Michael Laudrup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=71518.0
Ronaldinho - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=215719.0
Lionel Messi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255148.0
Ronaldo (Plastic) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259954.0



'Official World Cup Films' to view for free - at the FIFA website (1954-2018): www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/cat/2C5V1KsuDeXdMul8RKpstS (click on 'See More' to view all of them)

^ a Wikipedia page for more information on the official World Cup Films: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_FIFA_World_Cup_official_films


FIFA have also made every World Cup match played between 1970-2018 available to watch for free, here - www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/archive?filters=3oN3YY1ihoEBFyDMZr5k9V

^ Brazil '70, Spain '82, Italia '90 and watching the Dutch teams of the 70's will no doubt be popular. In the modern World Cups... maybe Germany '06?





For anyone needing a Liverpool fix...





^ 'A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Liverpool content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World - and some info and videos on players too...



RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2022/23 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18440993#msg18440993 (a work in progress)...

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2021/22 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17898391#msg17898391 (+ Lge Cup, FA Cup, & CL Finals)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2019/20 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340 (League Title Win) : + alt link

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2018/19 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435 (+ Champions League Final win)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2017/18 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203 (+ Champions League Final)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2015/16 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798 (+ Lge Cup & Europa Finals)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2014/15 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg13848727#msg13848727

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2013/14 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355



Some 'older' League Titles - 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

A few other seasons of note - 1977/78 : 1980/81 : 1988/89 : 1990/91 : 2004/05 : 2008/09. | Legendary Managers - Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp.

Players; Legends to Cult - Clemence : Neal : Thompson : Hansen : A Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : R Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish. | Lawrence : Yeats : Smith.

Hughes : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Toshack : Heighway : Case : McDermott : Fairclough : Johnson : Whelan : Johnston : Nicol : Lawrenson : Grobbelaar : McMahon.

Molby : Beardsley : Aldridge : McManaman : Thomas : Fowler : Berger : Carragher : Owen : Gerrard : Smicer : Hyypia : Heskey : Biscan : Riise : Baros : Cisse : Garcia.

Alonso : Reina : Crouch : Agger : Aurelio : Sissoko : Kuyt : Lucas : Mascherano : Torres : Suarez : Sturridge : Coutinho : Henderson : Origi : Firmino : Mane : Salah.

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641



All Liverpool European Cup Final victories content ('77, '78, '81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814

2022 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid, in Paris content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027 (+ CL Final Index)

2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs, in Madrid content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ CL Final Index)

2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid, in Kiev content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001

2007 Champions League Final vs AC Milan, in Athens content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933

2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan, in Istanbul content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550



2001 - 5 trophies in a year (Seasons 2000/01 & 2001/02 + 2 CL Qualifications) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

2019 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Barcelona match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450

2018 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Roma match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16020177#msg16020177

2007 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg3625035#msg3625035

2005 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

RAWK's 'The 25th of May: Happy Istanbul Day' thread (many, many videos) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550



2001 UEFA Cup Final vs Alaves content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

All UEFA Cup Final victories content ('73, '76, '01) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721

2019 UEFA Super Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16764173#msg16764173

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories content ('77, '01, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752

2019 FIFA Club World Cup Final vs Flamengo content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402

All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, and '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16951638#msg16951638



2022 FA Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18331284#msg18331284

All FA Cup Final victories content ('65, '74, '86, '89, '92, '01, '06, '22) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14904752#msg14904752

2022 League Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18200965#msg18200965

All League Cup Final victories content ('81, '82, '83, '84, '95, '01, '03, '12, '22) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16680176#msg16680176

2022 Charity Shield victory vs Manchester City content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18434923#msg18434923

All Charity Shield victories (and 'shared trophies') content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=3405.msg17877158#msg17877158



Every Liverpool game in full: 2015/16 to 2019/20 : www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in

'Every Liverpool Premier League goal from every PL season' type video content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045

For a large selection of Liverpool games online on video (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches) : https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fc

'Your favourite Liverpool goal of all time' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=276783.0

'Your favourite last minute Liverpool goal' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344928.0

'Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341989



Some memorable / atmospheric matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Brann Bergen '97 : Barcelona '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juventus '05 : Chelsea '05.

Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Marseille '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : R. Madrid '09 : Benfica '10 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Spartak '17 : Man City '18 : Roma '18.

PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barcelona '19 : Ajax '20 : Atletico '21 : AC Milan '21 : Inter '22 : Villarreal '22 : Ajax '22 : Rangers '22 : with more to come...

Some older misc matches - Cologne '65 (Replay) : Inter '65 : Celtic (various) : B. Dortmund '66 : Ajax '66 : Bayern Munich '71 : Dynamo Dresden '76 : Saint Etienne '77.

B. Moenchengladbach '78 : Aberdeen '80 : CSKA Sofia '81 : Howard Gayle & Bayern Munich '81 : Alkmaar '81 : Bilbao '83 : Dinamo Bucharest '84 : Panathinaikos '85.



Some older league & cup games - Spurs 7-0 in '78 : Norwich 5-3 in '80 : Newcastle 4-1 in '87 : Forest 5-0 in '88 : Leeds 5-4 in '91 : Spurs 6-2 in '93 : Swindon 5-0 in '93.

Manchester Utd 3-3 in '94 : Arsenal 3-0 in '94 : Villa 3-2 in '94 : Blackburn 2-1 in '95 : Man City 6-0 in '95 : Villa 3-0 in '96 : Newcastle 4-3 in '96 : Chelsea 5-1 in '96.

Newcastle 4-3 in '97 : Southampton 7-1 in '99 : Arsenal 4-0 in '00 : Derby 4-0 in '00 : Everton 3-2 in '01 : Charlton 4-0 in '01 : Villa 4-3 in '02 : Blackburn 4-3 in '02.

WBA 6-0 in '03 : WBA 5-0 in '04 : Luton Town 5-3 in '06 : Birmingham 7-0 in '06 : Chelsea 2-1 in '06 : Derby C. 6-0 in '07 : Arsenal 4-1 in '07 : Newcastle 5-1 in '08.

West Ham 3-2 in '09 : Chelsea 1-0 in '11 : Man C. 3-0 in '11 : Fulham 5-2 in '11 : Chelsea 4-1 in '12 : West Ham 3-2 in '12 : Spurs 5-0 in '13 : Boro 2-2 in '14 (14-13).

Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for 'older' Liverpool match and video content) : www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos



Victories vs Everton : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588

Victories vs Manchester Utd : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008

A few videos of the old Kop / last days of the old standing Kop (1994)... : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=29833.msg18530503#msg18530503

Some memorable 'You'll Never Walk Alone's sung at Liverpool matches : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179364#msg18179364

Liverpool fans booing the national anthem - at many Cup Finals over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179204#msg18179204

Some 'songs' released by Liverpool over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18510063#msg18510063









An online petition asking FIFA to set aside $440 million (the amount FIFA gives as prize money to competing countries) to compensate migrant workers (and the families of the deceased) who made the stadiums and infrastructure for this World Cup. Treated appallingly and working in worse conditions - resulting in the injuries and deaths of thousands.

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb - 680,000+ people have signed so far...

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).



'Why is Qatar Opposing a Remedy Fund for Migrant Workers?':-

As Clock Ticks to World Cup Opening, FIFA Still Considering Remedy Fund

www.hrw.org/news/2022/11/02/why-qatar-opposing-remedy-fund-migrant-workers

& www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/09/qatar-global-survey-shows-overwhelming-demand-for-fifa-to-compensate-world-cup-migrant-workers

'The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Working Group on Workers Rights in Qatar met with FIFA, and requested it answer calls for remedy on migrant workers by the end of October. In June, FIFA already told UEFA it was looking into compensation mechanisms and would respond within weeks'...

^ Here we are in November, less than one week before the start of the World Cup, and FIFA is still silent and evading the issue.




« Last Edit: November 19, 2022, 04:20:33 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,673
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Football on TV: for those wanting to watch some footy - but avoid this World Cup
« Reply #1 on: November 17, 2022, 11:50:50 pm »
Doffing my hat to you, Jason!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #2 on: November 18, 2022, 12:34:25 am »
Quote from: farawayred on November 17, 2022, 11:50:50 pm
Doffing my hat to you, Jason!

All credit to you mate - it was your quality idea for a thread like this  :thumbup
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,881
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #3 on: November 18, 2022, 12:45:05 am »
Brilliant post
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,755
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #4 on: November 18, 2022, 04:08:40 am »
All matches on ESPN Plus in the USA:

Friday: Portsmouth v Derby 3Pm Eastern

Saturday: Exeter City vs Ipswich Town 7Am Eastern
Burton Albion vs Plymouth Argyle 10 Am Eastern
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #5 on: November 19, 2022, 05:32:50 pm »

'The NEW highest 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 @TheVanaramaNL attendance is 16,511! Simply incredible 🖤' (Notts County vs Yeovil in the National League earlier today):-

https://twitter.com/Official_NCFC/status/1594008582378471424


Well in, them.  :thumbup
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #6 on: November 19, 2022, 05:35:14 pm »
We've watch the Exeter game then Barnsley v MK Dons at 3pm 👍
Logged

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,671
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #7 on: November 19, 2022, 05:38:09 pm »
Ah!

Just saw this - excellent thread!

Play-offs/relegation/promotion matches in Norway atm, I'll post if I find some links ;D
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,755
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #8 on: November 19, 2022, 06:12:59 pm »
All on ESPN Plus. All times Eastern.

FA Cup

Sat. Nov. 26th

7:45 Am  Kings Lynn Town v Stevenage
10:00 Am  Forest Green Rovers v Alvechurch


Sun. Nov. 27th

7:30am   Ebbsfleet United vs Fleetwood Town   
9:00am   Bristol Rovers vs Boreham Wood   
9:00am   Burton Albion vs Chippenham Town   
10:15am   Newport County vs Derby County   
Noon     Ipswich Town vs Buxton
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,587
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #9 on: November 19, 2022, 11:26:11 pm »
Jason, wow. Nice one.
Logged

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,132
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #10 on: November 20, 2022, 12:40:17 am »
Quote from: 4pool on November 19, 2022, 06:12:59 pm
All on ESPN Plus. All times Eastern.

FA Cup

Sat. Nov. 26th

7:45 Am  Kings Lynn Town v Stevenage
10:00 Am  Forest Green Rovers v Alvechurch


Sun. Nov. 27th

7:30am   Ebbsfleet United vs Fleetwood Town   
9:00am   Bristol Rovers vs Boreham Wood   
9:00am   Burton Albion vs Chippenham Town   
10:15am   Newport County vs Derby County   
Noon     Ipswich Town vs Buxton

We need a match thread for these...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #11 on: November 20, 2022, 02:02:41 pm »

Thanks for the kind words spen71, Ycuzz and Dougle  :wave Hopefully there is enough in there to get us through till after this awful World Cup has finished!



Brighton Women vs Liverpool Women in the WSL - a 2pm kick off...

The game is live on The FA Player (free - though need to sign up to watch)

Streams: http://streamers.watch/c/football/england-women-super-league/20-11-2022/brighton-w-vs-liverpool-w/1/

& & http://www.hesgoal.com/news/Brighton%20W%20vs%20Liverpool%20W.html


Chelsea are 3-0 up vs Spurs with 50 minutes gone - The match is live on BBC1, and kicked off at 1pm.


Glasgow City v Rangers... in the Scottish Women's PL1 today - 4.10pm kick off.

Live on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website in the UK.


Celtic Women vs Hearts Women on the BBC website here - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/63688512


A fair few La Liga 2 matches as well...

www.livesoccertv.com/schedules/2022-11-20

« Last Edit: November 20, 2022, 09:28:43 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,673
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #12 on: November 20, 2022, 08:34:57 pm »
Kelleher is playing quite well for Ireland
https://watch.cricfree.io/watch/malta-vs-ireland
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #13 on: November 20, 2022, 09:34:19 pm »

^ a clean sheet and an away win too for our penalty king ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #14 on: November 23, 2022, 07:42:48 pm »

Women's Champions League matches are live and free on YouTube today - www.youtube.com/@daznuwcl/featured (and the DAZN TV channel)


Chelsea Women v Real Madrid Women - 8pm kick off

Roma Women v Wolfsburg Women - 8pm kick off


Other matches live on TV around the world (and likely to be on streams etc): www.livesoccertv.com/schedules/2022-11-23/
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #15 on: November 24, 2022, 02:12:46 pm »
.
Reading Women v Liverpool Women is a 7pm kick off today.

^ It is free and live on The FA Player - and am sure there'll be some sort of 'dodgy' stream too later in the main 'LFC Women' thread...


There are also 4 Womens Champions League matches available to watch live and free on youtube (and the DAZN tv channel) - www.youtube.com/@daznuwcl :-

Barcelona Women v Bayern Munich Women - 5.45pm

FC Zurich Women v Lyon Women - 5.45pm

Benfica Women v Rosengard Women - 8pm

Juventus Women v Arsenal Women - 8pm
« Last Edit: November 24, 2022, 07:00:28 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,817
  • since 1956
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #16 on: November 25, 2022, 01:36:04 pm »

FA CUP ... King's Lynn Town v Stevenage - Saturday, 12:45 GMT, live on BBC One

King's Lynn Town, second in National League North, are in the second round for the second time in three seasons.

In 2020, the non-league club were hammered 6-1 at Portsmouth at this stage, but confidence is high in Norfolk that they can cause an upset in front of the live BBC One cameras.

King's Lynn claimed a big scalp in the first round with a deserved 1-0 victory at League Two Doncaster, after substitute Gold Omotayo headed home the winner seven minutes from time.

King's Lynn are managed by Tommy Widdrington, who made 72 Premier League appearances for Southampton between 1992-1996,
while midfielder Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain is the brother of Liverpool's Alex.

Stevenage, managed by Steve Evans, are second in League Two after winning 12 of their 19 games.

They won 3-2 at National League Gateshead in the first round and are looking to reach the third round for the second time in three seasons.
« Last Edit: November 25, 2022, 01:56:35 pm by Emerald Red »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #17 on: November 27, 2022, 12:10:06 pm »

Two FA Cup matches live on ITV today - and more games available on the streams - www.livesoccertv.com/schedules/2022-11-27/

Also La Liga 2 and Serie B matches, Scottish Womens football live on the BBC too - www.live-footballontv.com


Liverpool Women v Blackburn Rovers Ladies in the Women's League Cup is a 2pm kick off - live on LFC and LFC TV GO  :thumbup
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:55:12 pm »

ITV have around 40 'World Cup Classics' matches to watch during this World Cup too - all available for free on the 'ITVX Player' - ITV's version of the iPlayer:-

www.itv.com/watch/world-cup-classics/10a3062
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,673
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:56:24 pm »
That's brilliant, mate, many thanks!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,992
  • Kloppite
Re: Football on TV: for anyone wanting to watch footy - but avoid the 2022 World Cup
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:58:06 pm »
ITVX is the revamped & renamed ITV Hub, ITVX sounds like a porn channel though.. :o
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 