I remember from a few decades back that there used to be those computer magazines that had listings in it, where you basically just typed off the whole code of the game in Basic and then you could play the game or use the programme. Those articles always created big excitement, but most of the time, the games were a huge let down. The only one I really fondly remember was some tennis manager game, that took me ages to type off (with the help of my dad) and it was really great.In terms of modern games there are some bad games I remember, but nowadays I mostly try to avoid making bad buys by watching reviews, gameplay videos and stuff like that. Didn't do that as much when I was younger and when it wasn't as easy as just going to youtube and search for the game. Had a look through my Steam library though and there are tons of shite games in there mostly thanks to when Humble Bundle and other bundle-sites were the big thing a few years ago. I still do have some bad buys though.Far Cry 2 - Agree with the criticism of the game and it was absolutely boring. The one positive thing in it was the fire-mechanics they were using. Those were pretty spectacular at the time and I don't get why nowadays fire in most games is still simplified as fuck. It was just insane watching how the fire spread in FC2 and how it was very much a part of gameplay. Not enough to make it a good game though.The Witcher 2 - I played the first one and really liked it, even though it had so many clunky and tedious things in it, like having a loading screen whenever you enter and leave a house, when you have to go to loads of houses in a village or having fences Geralt just couldn't jump over, so you had to do loads of useless running around in the vlllages. Still, tried to play Witcher 2, but the clunkyness was still there and I never really got into it. I don't think I made it further than two hours or so in and then just couldn't be arsed anymore. The third one still has it's quirks, but it was enjoyable enough to keep me playing.Dark Souls - Got the first Dark Souls and gave it a try once it was available for PC, but it's just not the kind of game for me (which goes for the whole series). Not saying that the Souls-games are bad games as such, just not right for me and how I like to play games. Tried Elden Ring as it was supposed to be more accessible, but yeah, no thanks. Refunded it...Every new Jagged Alliance game - The worst bad games I have played are all the newer Jagged Alliance games like JA:Back in Action or whatever the other one was called. I absolutely loved the original Jagged Alliance and I played hours and hours of Jagged Alliance 2 (would love to still play it, but it's just so old that it's not fun on modern hardware with modern resolutions even if there are still fans out there working on making it ru on modern pcs. So, whenever a new game was announced, that was supposed to revive the original series, I was excited. Have been disappointed with every single one of them, because they just lacked the charme of the original games. Fancy new graphics are nice, but they are no use, when the game is missing everything that made the original games special, like the individual characters, the role-playing aspects and the general feeling of you being really in charge of a rebel operation in a foreign country taking back villages, training militia, repairing your gear, buying new stuff and recruiting new mercs. I have loads of hope for Jagged Alliance 3 that is currently in the works, but I'ver learned to not be overly excited for new JA-games...