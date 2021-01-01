Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Match Day Commentary
(Moderators:
archie
,
JerseyKloppite
,
Lady_brandybuck
,
Lfsea
,
Groundskeeper Willie
,
TepidT2O
,
Greebo62
,
Chakan
,
thegoodfella
,
Crimson_Tank
,
Jake
,
L666KOP
,
justsean
,
Rush 82
) »
Topic:
PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41' (Read 1634 times)
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 63,206
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
«
Reply #80 on:
Today
at 04:35:46 pm »
76 What a save from Alisson a free header he saved our bacon there. We need to step up a bit more.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Rush 82
Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,015
From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
«
Reply #81 on:
Today
at 04:36:07 pm »
Ha!
Alisson in top form today.
Great save from a good header stretching to his right.
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 63,206
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
«
Reply #82 on:
Today
at 04:37:54 pm »
78 We haven't really got going since the subs and the atmosphere seems a bit flat.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Rush 82
Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,015
From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
«
Reply #83 on:
Today
at 04:39:29 pm »
Come Mo, get a goal.
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 63,206
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
«
Reply #84 on:
Today
at 04:40:49 pm »
81 A good inswinger from Robbo but Fab can only head it over the bar.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Topic:
PL: Liverpool 3 v Southampton 1 Bobby 5', Adams, Nunez 20, 41'
