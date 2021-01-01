Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
9
10
11
12
13
[
14
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November (Read 10300 times)
The North Bank
Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,620
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
«
Reply #520 on:
Today
at 04:50:00 pm »
Fulham are really a one man team. They look totally disjointed without mitrovic
Logged
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,517
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
«
Reply #521 on:
Today
at 04:50:02 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on
Today
at 04:48:42 pm
Was it checked for offside?
Definitely wasnt off.
Logged
OkieRedman
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,859
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
«
Reply #522 on:
Today
at 04:50:33 pm »
Shoot dick head.
Logged
AndyMuller
Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,795
Re: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
«
Reply #523 on:
Today
at 04:52:23 pm »
Why does Neville keep trying to put Fernandes on the same level as De Bruyne the tosser.
Logged
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,517
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
«
Reply #524 on:
Today
at 04:55:10 pm »
Man United seem desperate to make Elanga happen and I dont understand why. Never seen him do anything that makes me think hes even a Premier League player.
Logged
OkieRedman
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,859
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
«
Reply #525 on:
Today
at 04:58:40 pm »
Blows my mind how forwards continue to shoot at de Gea's feet. You know it is discussed. Just lift it ffs.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
9
10
11
12
13
[
14
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2