Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November  (Read 10300 times)

Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
« Reply #520 on: Today at 04:50:00 pm »
Fulham are really a one man team. They look totally disjointed without mitrovic
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
« Reply #521 on: Today at 04:50:02 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 04:48:42 pm
Was it checked for offside?

Definitely wasnt off.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
« Reply #522 on: Today at 04:50:33 pm »
Shoot dick head.  :wanker
Online AndyMuller

Re: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
« Reply #523 on: Today at 04:52:23 pm »
Why does Neville keep trying to put Fernandes on the same level as De Bruyne the tosser.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
« Reply #524 on: Today at 04:55:10 pm »
Man United seem desperate to make Elanga happen and I dont understand why. Never seen him do anything that makes me think hes even a Premier League player.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 12th/13th November
« Reply #525 on: Today at 04:58:40 pm »
Blows my mind how forwards continue to shoot at de Gea's feet. You know it is discussed. Just lift it ffs. 
