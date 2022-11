Personally I don't mind the draw, love big evening K/o Cup games, and we're always moaning 'everybody rolls over for the cheats' so here's our chance to knock them out the Cup.



The massive motivation for both teams is obvious, win this and the Cup is virtually there for the taking! With that in mind, it'll be interesting how strong both teams will go.



Big allocation for us too, that'll upset Pep for a start, he tends to crack up in the company of too many scousers!