So many weak sides and we end up getting City away
Bugger, that means we wont play the youngsters.
They will have a few at the World Cup so Pep might not be picking the strongest of sides. Having said that I dont expect we will be either.
Crosby Nick never fails.
That's good. Take the competition serious.
Apart from Virgil do we have anyone likely to start and play a lot of games?For them Ederson, Dias, Cancelo, KDB, Bernardo, Foden will all start. Possibly others.
Considering we don't play for 6 weeks or so It'll be Kelleher, Ramsay, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Salah, Diaz, Firmino
Tremendous (draw) by the way.
Bent as fuck....
Alisson will start ahead of Ederson.
Surely anyone knocked out QFs or earlier will be in contention? Thats 9 days at least, before the game
?
Dont subscribe to conspiracy theories, but why was the container glass?
Games to be played week commencing 19 December. Its obvious which match will be live on Sky (not sure what the 2nd one will be
Newcastle?).
Which premier league players are favourite to reach the the semis at least?
So everyone can see theres no funny business going on.Or... to allow some funny business to go on.
Roughly speaking:Liverpool5 players: Alisson, Fabinho (both Brazil), Ibrahima Konate (France), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (both England).Man City12 players: Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), Ederson (Brazil), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Ilkay Gundogan (Germany), John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (all England), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva (all Portugal).
Wow that draw looks a fix.
