League Cup 4th Round Draw

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,717
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #40 on: Today at 10:46:17 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:32 pm
So many weak sides and we end up getting City away :no

So when we win well have an easy run home.
Logged
#JFT97

ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,669
  • Hates Poodles
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #41 on: Today at 10:46:29 pm
Nice early Christmas prezzie when we do the bastards.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #42 on: Today at 10:47:16 pm
How many times did schmichael and Dublin glance into the bowls where the balls were 😂😂😂 
Logged

Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,358
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #43 on: Today at 10:47:20 pm
Shit tie but I guess the positive is they'll be in the same situation as us, or possobly worse as they will have a few more players at the world cup.

The main killer is having to go with a stronger team, but with the likes of Diaz back, it'll be a good warm up for Boxing day.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #44 on: Today at 10:48:08 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:46:16 pm
Bugger, that means we wont play the youngsters.  :no

That's good. Take the competition serious.
Logged

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,717
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #45 on: Today at 10:49:02 pm
Games to be played week commencing 19 December. Its obvious which match will be live on Sky (not sure what the 2nd one will beNewcastle?).
Logged
#JFT97

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,021
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #46 on: Today at 10:49:28 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:41:20 pm
They will have a few at the World Cup so Pep might not be picking the strongest of sides. Having said that I dont expect we will be either.

In reality means two of their main gonshites and thorns in our side, Foden and Bernardo wont be playing. Probably no De Bruyne. No Walker for his recovery pace or Stones. Presumably no Dias.

We might have our Diaz back and looking for minutes before the league restarts. Might have Nunez back if Uruguay dont get out of the group. We probably wont have Alisson, Fab, Trent or Hendo, maybe Virgil but bar Hendo not sure any would have been picked anyway.

Fuck it, good/strange time to play them so anything could happen.
Logged

Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,339
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #47 on: Today at 10:49:30 pm
Mother of god
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,110
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #48 on: Today at 10:51:29 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:48:08 pm
That's good. Take the competition serious.


Its not good how are young players ever getting a chance? Besides which I hate playing them its bad enough having to do it in the league never mind the cups.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #49 on: Today at 10:51:40 pm
Considering we don't play for 6 weeks or so It'll be

Kelleher, Ramsay, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Salah, Diaz, Firmino
Logged

Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,509
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #50 on: Today at 10:51:49 pm
Bent as fuck....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

unknownuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,334
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #51 on: Today at 10:52:24 pm
As soon as that City ball was pulled I knew ours would be next.
Logged

Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,339
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #52 on: Today at 10:52:29 pm
A League Cup 4th Round Draw.

You'd struggle to find draws this hard in the European Super League
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,693
  • Seis Veces
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #53 on: Today at 10:53:48 pm
Like Madrid it's the hardest draw we could get but the thing is if you beat them your chances start looking very good all of a sudden ... fucking come on Liverpool
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #54 on: Today at 10:54:25 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:32 pm
So many weak sides and we end up getting City away :no

Apart from Virgil do we have anyone likely to start and play a lot of games?

For them Ederson, Dias, Cancelo, KDB, Bernardo, Foden will all start. Possibly others.

Logged

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,892
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #55 on: Today at 10:54:52 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:54:25 pm
Apart from Virgil do we have anyone likely to start and play a lot of games?

For them Ederson, Dias, Cancelo, KDB, Bernardo, Foden will all start. Possibly others.

Alisson will start ahead of Ederson.
Logged

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,584
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #56 on: Today at 10:57:43 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:51:40 pm
Considering we don't play for 6 weeks or so It'll be

Kelleher, Ramsay, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Salah, Diaz, Firmino

How far away is Jota?
Logged
JFT96.

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,050
  • Red since '64
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #57 on: Today at 10:58:20 pm
Dont subscribe to conspiracy theories, but why was the container glass?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,584
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #58 on: Today at 10:58:46 pm
Surely anyone knocked out QFs or earlier will be in contention? Thats 9 days at least, before the game?
Logged
JFT96.

jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,074
    • @hartejack
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #59 on: Today at 10:58:47 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:40:43 pm
Tremendous (draw) by the way.

;D
Logged

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,363
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #60 on: Today at 10:59:28 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:51:49 pm
Bent as fuck....

I think City will be on to their lawyers as they didnt get Gillingham. ;D
Logged

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #61 on: Today at 11:01:23 pm
them at home I'd be OK with but ffs .... bent as fuck is right.
Logged

Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,358
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #62 on: Today at 11:02:05 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:54:52 pm
Alisson will start ahead of Ederson.
Yup and GK is the one position we can trust in his deputy. Kelleher will be fine for this game and Boxing day if need be. Midfield will be an issue (when hasn't it been) but basically their entire midfield are going.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,483
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #63 on: Today at 11:02:19 pm
 ;D

You couldn't make it up could you?

Strange timing after the world cup etc which should give us a bit of an advantage.

Hopefully we smash 'em and knock 'em out of the Kelleher cup!
Logged

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,162
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #64 on: Today at 11:02:21 pm
FFS only just seen this.

First game back after the World Cup so that will obviously impact both teams. Hopefully that may push things slightly in our favour despite being away.

Big game to look forward to after a 5 weeks with no football
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,218
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #65 on: Today at 11:03:54 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:58:46 pm
Surely anyone knocked out QFs or earlier will be in contention? Thats 9 days at least, before the game?

Which premier league players are favourite to reach the the semis at least?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,483
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #66 on: Today at 11:04:00 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:58:20 pm
Dont subscribe to conspiracy theories, but why was the container glass?

So everyone can see theres no funny business going on.

Or... to allow some funny business to go on.
Logged

D🐶G

  • Sworn enemy of C🙀T
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
  • YNWA
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #67 on: Today at 11:04:10 pm
Must admit I was fuming when I saw the draw, but considering wed probably have to play them at some point anyway if were going to win it and taking the potential missing World Cup players into account, it probably isnt that bad a time to get them.

No reason why we cant go there and get the win.
Logged
Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  16 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #68 on: Today at 11:04:42 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:41:20 pm
They will have a few at the World Cup so Pep might not be picking the strongest of sides. Having said that I dont expect we will be either.

Roughly speaking:

Liverpool
5 players: Alisson, Fabinho (both Brazil), Ibrahima Konate (France), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (both England).

Man City
12 players: Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), Ederson (Brazil), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Ilkay Gundogan (Germany), John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (all England), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva (all Portugal).
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 763
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #69 on: Today at 11:05:17 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:49:02 pm
Games to be played week commencing 19 December. Its obvious which match will be live on Sky (not sure what the 2nd one will beNewcastle?).

It will be Utd vs Burnley.
Logged

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,584
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #70 on: Today at 11:06:06 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:03:54 pm
Which premier league players are favourite to reach the the semis at least?

I think cheering for Belgium and Portugal is the one. And England to get as far as the semis?
Logged
JFT96.

Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #71 on: Today at 11:06:30 pm
Wow that draw looks a fix.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:13 pm by Fordy »
Logged

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #72 on: Today at 11:08:00 pm
It's always nice to beat that bald c*nt, and i can't get enough, although we already twatted them twice.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,050
  • Red since '64
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #73 on: Today at 11:10:30 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 11:04:00 pm
So everyone can see theres no funny business going on.

Or... to allow some funny business to go on.

Well quite. Im sure the former was the reason, except the opposite has reared its head, plus a plumb home draw for Utd.

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,358
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #74 on: Today at 11:13:03 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:04:42 pm
Roughly speaking:

Liverpool
5 players: Alisson, Fabinho (both Brazil), Ibrahima Konate (France), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (both England).

Man City
12 players: Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), Ederson (Brazil), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Ilkay Gundogan (Germany), John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (all England), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva (all Portugal).
VvD as well. Not sure about Thiago but I don't think he'll go.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,262
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #75 on: Today at 11:18:37 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:06:30 pm
Wow that draw looks a fix.


Waiting for someone to explain the point of the fix
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,661
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #76 on: Today at 11:19:02 pm
I don’t know if everybody is being deliberately obtuse but the game is our first one back from the World Cup. We are playing friendlies out in Dubai so very likely all our regular players not going and those knocked out early would have had to play against whatever side we faced in this competition in the next round.

That’s unless you think we should play the kids and in that case could you ask Jurgen why the fuck he has arranged friendly matches?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:02 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,467
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #77 on: Today at 11:24:31 pm
Shit draw for both Teams.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,665
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #78 on: Today at 11:30:37 pm
Does Pep or Jurgen fancy a packed fixture list for January? Because whichever team wins this will have one.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
Re: League Cup 4th Round Draw
Reply #79 on: Today at 11:36:44 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:04:42 pm
Roughly speaking:

Liverpool
5 players: Alisson, Fabinho (both Brazil), Ibrahima Konate (France), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (both England).

Man City
12 players: Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), Ederson (Brazil), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Ilkay Gundogan (Germany), John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (all England), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva (all Portugal).

From ours Fab, Ibou, Trent and Hendo will play very few minutes. So just Ali and Virg starting. City have at least 6 starters there.
Logged
