You asked a question about sim cards at Anfield I recall. Did you get to visit Anfield? Hope you had a good time.



Kenny's Jacket!! Hye mate!! Hahaha, you still remember me!! Yes, I'm the one who asked about the SIM card to be used in United Kingdom when I first reached London last month.Because I had no idea on how to get online when I reached England, and I did't know on how to go to Liverpool myself. Zero knowledge.And yyesss my friend, I did get to visit Anfield for the first time.I wrote about my experience on the link below (just sharing though):When I first reached London with another two of my officemates, we checked in at the hotel in Old Street, London.Their first request, for me to accompany them to Emirates (bblluueerrghhh yes I know), if I'm not mistaken, the train station name is Drayton Park.Of course I just followed them there, walking around and taking pictures. Massive stadium, Emirates!The effing shite about it was only... Why the fook two of them wanted to go to Emirates while they couldn't even list The Gunners' first eleven and they don't even know the existence of the terms like defensive midfielder, deep-lying playmaker or even attacking midfielder, they can't even differentiate those positions. Nothing!!Bloody hell, they even went there with Arsenal scarf for fook sake!! Totally "like" a fan. Of course, a dick and jerk like me would love to mock them after that, plastically bellend...And came two days later, it's Arsenal VS Liverpool match day. I was in hotel, sitting alone, devastated because of course, there's no more ticket available.I checked from the ticket-resell website a few hours before the game, away seat with Liverpool fans it's going to cost me £400.00...My colleagues still wanted to go there, he showed me another website, home seat, £200.00-£250.00. It's still expensive for me as I still got 8 days more to be in London (Monday tomorrow and have to be in office) and I did not have enough cash...But I still said yes after reading about the ticket scalpers / worms outside Emirates where there might be a ticket sold, max in my budget was £100.00-£150.00, IF I'm lucky and not being scammed.Reaching there, we were wandering around and a few scalpers saw our face, came to us one by one with their offering and deemed us as poor foreigner fans without a ticket.One of my colleague said "agree", £200.00 for a home seat with a view near manager's seat at the dugout (fucking, lucky, bastard I would say that to my colleague).I was really really sad, down and devasted sitting outside of Emirates with my another colleague who didn't want to spend money on that as it's too overpriced and it killed me more when within just a minute, I was hearing a loud scream and cheer from Arsenal fans inside stadium (I believe you all felt it too, right? Same as my feeling). Checked my phone, Gabriel Martinelli. Pig!!I started to walk and asking people around, where's the nearest pub or bar where I could watch the game. At last found one, as what I can remember, the bar it's called El Rincon, Holloway Road.During that time, I was wearing a jacket with red Liverpool top inside, masquerading like a hairy sheep. I'm talking about an Arsenal friendly bar with full of Gunners there, guaranteed hostile and intimidating condition for the foreigner external-Scouser like me.I noticed there's a lad sitting behind me, a glass of beer on his table, tall European flaxen gold hair colour, he's quiet when Arsenal scored the second goal (I know, WTF... Right?). He was just... Quiet.BUT BUT... Once Roberto Firmino scored on 53rd minute, I couldn't contain my inner red feeling anymore. I was jumping like "Yeay yeay yeay" and punching on the air screaming AAANNDDDD... In half consciousness opening my jacket revealing my sacred red Liverpool top.All hell breaks loose and you have no idea on how many "EFF" words being thrown at me... Hahahaha!!! "You Red shite!!! Coming to other people's place spouting shite!!!".Aaaannnddd the guy behind me just was just smiling and extending his hand towards me. I shook hand with him and asked, "Liverpol fan, eh?".He replied (after I told him where I'm coming from and seemed earlier, like he knew that I'm a foreigner already), "Yes, I'm not from England too. I'm from Ireland".Smiling wide, that's one of the warmest smiles to me since first I had stepped my foot in London, from a Red, an Irish nice lad.Tomorrow morning, my British manager, "You have a different way enjoying London. See your mate here (pointing to my colleague), Phantom of the Opera. You, (pointing back at me), Liverpool top, inside the Gunners bar. You are lucky you were not get beaten there. It's stupid. Don't ever do that again. It's stupid. (Effing bravely stupid. Liverpool top, Arsenal bar, in the middle of London)".