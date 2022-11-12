« previous next »
The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)

Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 12, 2022, 07:43:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on November 12, 2022, 02:48:35 pm
Where's the gold watch from the Mods?

Is that a pornhub kind of thing...?


Well in, Nick.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 12, 2022, 07:57:15 pm
I don;t know mate, not reached 100K Post's on RAWK.  :D
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 12, 2022, 08:01:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on November 12, 2022, 07:57:15 pm
I don;t know mate, not reached 100K Post's on RAWK.  :D
Well into the millions on Pornhub though?
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 12, 2022, 08:02:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on November 12, 2022, 07:57:15 pm
I don;t know mate, not reached 100K Post's on RAWK.  :D

Everyone should likely start deleting posts just in case ;D
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 12, 2022, 09:00:54 pm
I'm at least 10 years off 100k at my posting rate. Been here 11 years and not even got to 44k yet.  :-[
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 12:50:37 am
Bloody caterpillar's hell... There's no way I could make any come back from this abomination act of mine.

Humbly, I apologise for the wrongly typed word and I'm really really embarrassed, truly ashamed by my brainlessness, foolishly stupid act.  :butt  :butt

I didn't mean the considered conduct (inappropriate flirting, or making sexually suggestive gestures) to be undesirable or offensive, especially to the five names mentioned (and how on earth those holy names end up on my forum's profile, but I'll just leave it there as I have said, there's no way of coming back from this blasphemy).

To the good people of Rawkites, don't be afraid or buggered to be a friend of mine. I mean... A real friend, not as in friend-with-benefit bellend, because please know that I love all of you, all of Liverpool fans from the seven continents.

Roger = in my country, casually we use it when we want to tell the third-person that we'll contact them, to phone them later (I believe all this long for more than 20 years it's rooted from... Aaahhh fecking American way of "Roger that" when using the walkie talkie).

I work for the British company, now I know why my superior / manager will make face when I answer them every single time, "Okay boss, I'll roger you later after I finish this". FFuuuuccckk saakkkeee!!! For fuuuuccckk saakkkeee!!!

And he just walks away and NOT CORRECTING ME as he is supposed to do. What a pig.  :butt  :butt

Last but not least, truly - English is my second language and seems like I fail to go full Scouse in my third attempt. Blimey.

I mean, what's the best way, in words of Scouser's way to invite people actually? To drink together of course, not to roger.
 
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 12:56:33 am
Honestly Naruto, no one is offended, its all good fun. Dont feel like were laughing at you. Just highlights what a weird language English can be. :D

PS - Ive booked a family room at the Premier Inn Albert Dock for next Saturday. Got a special daytime rate. Just waiting on Al to confirm but the rest are all in.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 01:40:23 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 13, 2022, 12:56:33 am
Honestly Naruto, no one is offended, its all good fun. Dont feel like were laughing at you. Just highlights what a weird language English can be. :D

PS - Ive booked a family room at the Premier Inn Albert Dock for next Saturday. Got a special daytime rate. Just waiting on Al to confirm but the rest are all in.


 ;D
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 03:10:40 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 13, 2022, 12:56:33 am
Honestly Naruto, no one is offended, its all good fun. Dont feel like were laughing at you. Just highlights what a weird language English can be. :D

PS - Ive booked a family room at the Premier Inn Albert Dock for next Saturday. Got a special daytime rate. Just waiting on Al to confirm but the rest are all in.
Special rate? For repeat bookings, I assume?  :)
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 07:24:48 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 13, 2022, 12:56:33 am
Honestly Naruto, no one is offended, its all good fun. Dont feel like were laughing at you. Just highlights what a weird language English can be. :D

PS - Ive booked a family room at the Premier Inn Albert Dock for next Saturday. Got a special daytime rate. Just waiting on Al to confirm but the rest are all in.

Nudge nudge, wink wink, say no more
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 07:58:16 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 13, 2022, 12:56:33 am
Honestly Naruto, no one is offended, its all good fun. Dont feel like were laughing at you. Just highlights what a weird language English can be. :D

PS - Ive booked a family room at the Premier Inn Albert Dock for next Saturday. Got a special daytime rate. Just waiting on Al to confirm but the rest are all in.
Al is a nice and friendly person, isn't he?
 
 
 

P/S: Now I feel like there is no way I could have a strength to give a call / contact someone from RAWK anymore if I'm going to Liverpool again. Jesus!!!
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 08:40:10 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on November 13, 2022, 07:58:16 am
P/S: Now I feel like there is no way I could have a strength to give a call / contact someone from RAWK anymore if I'm going to Liverpool again. Jesus!!!

Making jokes is a British way of relaxing the atmosphere and making friends. You'll be fine. :)
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 08:42:47 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on November 13, 2022, 07:58:16 am
Al is a nice and friendly person, isn't he?
 
 
 

P/S: Now I feel like there is no way I could have a strength to give a call / contact someone from RAWK anymore if I'm going to Liverpool again. Jesus!!!

You asked a question about sim cards at Anfield I recall. Did you get to visit Anfield?  Hope you had a good time. 
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 08:56:33 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on November 13, 2022, 07:58:16 am
Al is a nice and friendly person, isn't he?
 

P/S: Now I feel like there is no way I could have a strength to give a call / contact someone from RAWK anymore if I'm going to Liverpool again. Jesus!!!
Honestly Naruto you have nothing to worry about. You are a RAWK legend after your recent post
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 09:54:11 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on November 13, 2022, 12:50:37 am

I mean, what's the best way, in words of Scouser's way to invite people actually? To drink together of course, not to roger.
 

If it's the first time, just a simple 'do you want to go for a beer?' will do.
Leave the rogering for at least the 2nd or 3rd time.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 10:00:50 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on November 13, 2022, 12:50:37 am
To the good people of Rawkites, don't be afraid or buggered to be a friend of mine. I mean...
;D
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 10:32:55 am
Quote from: El Lobo on November 10, 2022, 04:36:07 pm
52,873 (14.724 per day)

100,010 (15.573 per day)

I think your average would be around half that if we took out all the ones antagonizing Al.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 10:34:43 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 13, 2022, 09:54:11 am
If it's the first time, just a simple 'do you want to go for a beer?' will do.
Leave the rogering for at least the 2nd or 3rd time.

Naruto, next time youre over can you help me move a fridge?

Barney will explain that one to you.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 10:36:12 am
Quote from: duvva on November 13, 2022, 08:56:33 am
Honestly Naruto you have nothing to worry about. You are a RAWK legend after your recent post

Just read through the thread :lmao
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
November 13, 2022, 01:46:33 pm
A gentleman never rogers on a first date






Any gentlemen here?
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
Yesterday at 09:25:25 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 13, 2022, 01:46:33 pm
A gentleman never rogers on a first date






Any gentlemen here?

Any cabin boys?
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
Yesterday at 10:01:41 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 13, 2022, 12:56:33 am
Honestly Naruto, no one is offended, its all good fun. Dont feel like were laughing at you. Just highlights what a weird language English can be. :D

PS - Ive booked a family room at the Premier Inn Albert Dock for next Saturday. Got a special daytime rate. Just waiting on Al to confirm but the rest are all in.

Just popped in this thread to see how Nick was dealing with the inevitable piss-taking and find out I've been invited to a group rogering by Naruto  :lmao. Gold.

Seriously though, as Nick says, no one is offended and big respect to you for getting involved in a forum in a non native language.

Fucking cheapskate Nick

Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
Yesterday at 11:29:11 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:25:25 am
Any cabin boys?

"Joey, have you been in a Turkish prison?"
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
Yesterday at 01:02:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 13, 2022, 09:54:11 am
If it's the first time, just a simple 'do you want to go for a beer?' will do.
Leave the rogering for at least the 2nd or 3rd time.

You big tease
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
Yesterday at 01:23:52 pm
Have just read all 100,000 posts. Nothing of note, but well done anyway.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
Yesterday at 01:24:47 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:23:52 pm
Have just read all 100,000 posts. Nothing of note, but well done anyway.

Haha, thanks.

Your feedback is important to usnow fuck off.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
Today at 08:12:39 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 13, 2022, 08:42:47 am
You asked a question about sim cards at Anfield I recall. Did you get to visit Anfield?  Hope you had a good time.

Kenny's Jacket!! Hye mate!! Hahaha, you still remember me!! Yes, I'm the one who asked about the SIM card to be used in United Kingdom when I first reached London last month.
Because I had no idea on how to get online when I reached England, and I did't know on how to go to Liverpool myself. Zero knowledge.
And yyesss my friend, I did get to visit Anfield for the first time.  ;D  ;D  I wrote about my experience on the link below (just sharing though):

- https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353186.msg18550221#msg18550221

When I first reached London with another two of my officemates, we checked in at the hotel in Old Street, London.
Their first request, for me to accompany them to Emirates (bblluueerrghhh yes I know), if I'm not mistaken, the train station name is Drayton Park.
Of course I just followed them there, walking around and taking pictures. Massive stadium, Emirates!

The effing shite about it was only... Why the fook two of them wanted to go to Emirates while they couldn't even list The Gunners' first eleven and they don't even know the existence of the terms like defensive midfielder, deep-lying playmaker or even attacking midfielder, they can't even differentiate those positions. Nothing!!
Bloody hell, they even went there with Arsenal scarf for fook sake!! Totally "like" a fan. Of course, a dick and jerk like me would love to mock them after that, plastically bellend...

And came two days later, it's Arsenal VS Liverpool match day. I was in hotel, sitting alone, devastated because of course, there's no more ticket available.  :-[  :-[

I checked from the ticket-resell website a few hours before the game, away seat with Liverpool fans it's going to cost me £400.00...

My colleagues still wanted to go there, he showed me another website, home seat, £200.00-£250.00. It's still expensive for me as I still got 8 days more to be in London (Monday tomorrow and have to be in office) and I did not have enough cash...

But I still said yes after reading about the ticket scalpers / worms outside Emirates where there might be a ticket sold, max in my budget was £100.00-£150.00, IF I'm lucky and not being scammed.

Reaching there, we were wandering around and a few scalpers saw our face, came to us one by one with their offering and deemed us as poor foreigner fans without a ticket.
One of my colleague said "agree", £200.00 for a home seat with a view near manager's seat at the dugout (fucking, lucky, bastard I would say that to my colleague).

I was really really sad, down and devasted sitting outside of Emirates with my another colleague who didn't want to spend money on that as it's too overpriced and it killed me more when within just a minute, I was hearing a loud scream and cheer from Arsenal fans inside stadium (I believe you all felt it too, right? Same as my feeling). Checked my phone, Gabriel Martinelli. Pig!!  :butt  :butt

I started to walk and asking people around, where's the nearest pub or bar where I could watch the game. At last found one, as what I can remember, the bar it's called El Rincon, Holloway Road.

During that time, I was wearing a jacket with red Liverpool top inside, masquerading like a hairy sheep. I'm talking about an Arsenal friendly bar with full of Gunners there, guaranteed hostile and intimidating condition for the foreigner external-Scouser like me.

I noticed there's a lad sitting behind me, a glass of beer on his table, tall European flaxen gold hair colour, he's quiet when Arsenal scored the second goal (I know, WTF... Right?). He was just... Quiet.

BUT BUT... Once Roberto Firmino scored on 53rd minute, I couldn't contain my inner red feeling anymore. I was jumping like "Yeay yeay yeay" and punching on the air screaming AAANNDDDD... In half consciousness opening my jacket revealing my sacred red Liverpool top.

All hell breaks loose and you have no idea on how many "EFF" words being thrown at me... Hahahaha!!! "You Red shite!!! Coming to other people's place spouting shite!!!".

Aaaannnddd the guy behind me just was just smiling and extending his hand towards me. I shook hand with him and asked, "Liverpol fan, eh?".

He replied (after I told him where I'm coming from and seemed earlier, like he knew that I'm a foreigner already), "Yes, I'm not from England too. I'm from Ireland".

Smiling wide, that's one of the warmest smiles to me since first I had stepped my foot in London, from a Red, an Irish nice lad.

Tomorrow morning, my British manager, "You have a different way enjoying London. See your mate here (pointing to my colleague), Phantom of the Opera. You, (pointing back at me), Liverpool top, inside the Gunners bar. You are lucky you were not get beaten there. It's stupid. Don't ever do that again. It's stupid. (Effing bravely stupid. Liverpool top, Arsenal bar, in the middle of London)".

-- NarutoReds --
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
Today at 11:24:56 am
NarutoReds is Boss!
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
Today at 11:36:21 am
Congrats Nick. Not on here as much nowadays but you always raise a smile with the dad jokes and lovely one liners.  I liken you to Tim Vine.   :thumbup :champ
