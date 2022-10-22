well done mate - but if we calculate that each post you make has a maximum time of 20 seconds to write it and post it...then you've wasted spent about 23 of your (only) life's days doing that
Crosby Nick never fails.
Beats working.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
I have nothing to say, obviously!
Does your cousin still work for Reebok?
Proper ITK. No idea!
Not really surprising with over 100k posts on here that youve lost touch with family members I suppose
Most likely this one, which fooled most of us. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345609.0
Actually this might be my favourite. Surprisingly cultured for me. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=272734.0Plenty of others could have surpassed my tally at the rate they post out. They just dont have my Milner levels of stamina.
Plenty of others could have surpassed my tally at the rate they post out. They just dont have my Milner levels of stamina.
Basically what we're saying is, Nick is a fucking crook. Crooked Nick
Puts my post count to shame
Well you can console yourself with the fact you've got him beat on threads started.
Just creating a poll on that now..
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
I honestly thought the 100k was the mods having a laugh. Blimey
440 transfer mod big boy shit posts maybe? No idea.When I was a kid I had one of those handheld Donkey Kong games. As I got better and better at it and close to 1,000 points the excitement built as to what would happen when I got there. Turns out it could only handle 3 digits and the score reset to zero.Was king of hoping they same thing would happen here.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Mate, I signed up 8 years before you and didnt post much for the first couple of years. Hows that glass house of yours?
The wife and kids mainly.People have hobbies. For some its good, others its gaming. None of that for me. Just relaxing trawling through posts look for puns, ideally with obscure references to the 90s is all I need to be happy.
Your oldest post is number 94560. You've been cooking the books worse than Abu Dhabi
I can see the full post count and it goes to 100450 🫠 I think were all shocked theres only 450 in the bin.
