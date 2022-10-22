« previous next »
Author Topic: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)  (Read 935 times)

Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:15:36 pm »
Have been browsing the forum nearly every day since 2004. Finally registered in 2008 and post semi-frequently. Still under 10% of Nick's post count. Christ.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:30:32 pm »
You're truly an inspiration to us all, Nick.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:48:35 pm »
Wow, very impressive Nick.  I've been here since 2006 and haven't even reached 15000 posts yet.  On that basis I don't believe I will ever become a member of the 100K Sad Bastards Club  :'(




Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:50:34 pm »
I'd probably have enough if I'd kept my old account... ;)
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:58:53 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:01:16 pm
well done mate - but if we calculate that each post you make has a maximum time of 20 seconds to write it and post it...

then you've wasted spent about 23 of your (only) life's days doing that  :wave

Beats working. :D
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:04:11 pm »
Actually this might be my favourite. Surprisingly cultured for me. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=272734.0

Plenty of others could have surpassed my tally at the rate they post out. They just dont have my Milner levels of stamina.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:08:10 pm »
6200 posts in 17 years. I have nothing to say, obviously! (I'll say nothing about Nick ;) )
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:58:53 pm
Beats working. :D

 :lmao  great answer
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 03:08:10 pm
I have nothing to say, obviously!

An alien concept to Nick.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:32:23 pm »
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:32:26 pm »
Does your cousin still work for Reebok?
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:45:49 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 03:32:26 pm
Does your cousin still work for Reebok?

Proper ITK. :D

No idea!
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:45:49 pm
Proper ITK. :D

No idea!
Not really surprising with over 100k posts on here that youve lost touch with family members I suppose
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:03:05 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:57:47 pm
Not really surprising with over 100k posts on here that youve lost touch with family members I suppose

:lmao The wife and kids mainly.

People have hobbies. For some its good, others its gaming. None of that for me. Just relaxing trawling through posts look for puns, ideally with obscure references to the 90s is all I need to be happy.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:17:49 pm »
Bloody hell, for some reason I thought a mod had added a load to your post number as a joke! But congratulations...that's an impressive amount of shite puns to have posted ;D

Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:02:07 pm
Most likely this one, which fooled most of us. :lmao

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345609.0

I was fuming at that ;D

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:04:11 pm
Actually this might be my favourite. Surprisingly cultured for me. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=272734.0

Plenty of others could have surpassed my tally at the rate they post out. They just dont have my Milner levels of stamina.

Very good ;D
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:19:31 pm »
Puts my post count to shame :(
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:04:11 pm
Plenty of others could have surpassed my tally at the rate they post out. They just dont have my Milner levels of stamina.


Add up all of Mac Red's posts under various guises, and he'd piss all over that 100k milestone.

Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:29:08 pm
Basically what we're saying is, Nick is a fucking crook.

Crooked Nick

Shut yer face yer low-posting knobend :D

I think 95% of mine, I was pissed to be fair :D
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:19:31 pm
Puts my post count to shame :(

Well you can console yourself with the fact you've got him beat on threads started.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:24:22 pm
Well you can console yourself with the fact you've got him beat on threads started.

Just creating a poll on that now..
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:25:21 pm
Just creating a poll on that now..
Hopefully itll be a bit more pleasant than your last one
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:29:40 pm »
I honestly thought the 100k was the mods having a laugh. Blimey
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:34:29 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:29:40 pm
I honestly thought the 100k was the mods having a laugh. Blimey

Mate, I signed up 8 years before you and didnt post much for the first couple of years. Hows that glass house of yours? :D

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:19:31 pm
Puts my post count to shame :(

Only because Ive never been banned. :D
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:31:22 pm
440 transfer mod big boy shit posts maybe? :D

No idea.

When I was a kid I had one of those handheld Donkey Kong games. As I got better and better at it and close to 1,000 points the excitement built as to what would happen when I got there. Turns out it could only handle 3 digits and the score reset to zero.

Was king of hoping they same thing would happen here. :D
I had one of them, well two, one was orange and one was brown I think, anyway I digress congratulations on your milestone! 👏👏
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:34:29 pm
Mate, I signed up 8 years before you and didnt post much for the first couple of years. Hows that glass house of yours? :D

52,873 (14.724 per day)

100,010 (15.573 per day)

Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:03:05 pm
:lmao The wife and kids mainly.

People have hobbies. For some its good, others its gaming. None of that for me. Just relaxing trawling through posts look for puns, ideally with obscure references to the 90s is all I need to be happy.

Homespun approach to amusement, no?
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:43:30 pm »
Congrats on being a sad fucker mate and for watching so much bollocks on TV over the years (without which, all those posts wouldn't have been possible).

I caught you're Matlock one earlier today  ;)

Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:43:43 pm »
It's all been downhill since "Etuhu, brute"
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:11:58 pm
Your oldest post is number 94560.

You've been cooking the books worse than Abu Dhabi

I can see the full post count and it goes to 100450 🫠 I think were all shocked theres only 450 in the bin.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #69 on: Today at 07:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 07:05:19 pm
I can see the full post count and it goes to 100450 🫠 I think were all shocked theres only 450 in the bin.

Settled then!

Only 450 in the bin, well that's the most shocking thing i've read in this thread so far.
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #70 on: Today at 07:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 07:05:19 pm
I can see the full post count and it goes to 100450 🫠 I think were all shocked theres only 450 in the bin.

3rd party victim of more argumentative types getting threads deleted. Outrageous!
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:21:59 pm »
 :o
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:29:23 pm »
Congrats Nick mate. By far the whitiest person on the forum.

You'll probably do another 100,000 before the Ev win a trophy.
