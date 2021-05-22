« previous next »
LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!

Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #280 on: Today at 01:05:19 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:59:12 am
Their keeper at least applauded The Kop when he came back out for the start of the second half.

He also went missing for five minutes before the shootout.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #281 on: Today at 01:09:01 am
Won't lose any sleep over Derby. Disappointed that they decided to go full shit-bag on us, but we did the deed so they can go cry to mummy.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #282 on: Today at 01:20:19 am
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 12:39:41 am
Harsh, is he any worse than what the likes of Pope and Pickford antics when they come to Anfield? There was 5 mins added on though, mainly down to him


Saying he is no worse than Pickford just makes it worse you know
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #283 on: Today at 01:22:00 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:05:19 am
He also went missing for five minutes before the shootout.


Probably crapping himself, it was obvious that this getting a penalty shootout at Anfield was a dream and an ambition from the way he played for it from 8.00pm onwards
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #284 on: Today at 01:27:22 am
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #285 on: Today at 01:27:58 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:22:00 am

Probably crapping himself, it was obvious that this getting a penalty shootout at Anfield was a dream and an ambition from the way he played for it from 8.00pm onwards

To be fair I think he was a genius. He stole about ten minutes from the game. Fixed a dislocated shoulder by himself. Left the pitch for five minutes so he could get a bet on and got away with trying to play the penalty taker offside from every penalty.

It was his teammates who let him down.

Mourinho has probably already put a bid in for him.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #286 on: Today at 01:31:36 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:27:22 am
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?

If only we could create a system in which beating a League 1 side on penalties garnered you 3 points.

JW Henry has come up with it.

It's called the ESL. Entirely Stupid League.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #287 on: Today at 02:20:03 am
How their keeper managed to not get a yellow all game is mind boggling, also allowed to jump off his line on almost every penalty kick. Was even further off his line vs Nunez kick than he was Bajcectic and all he got was a warning every single time

Actual bellend that keeper with his cheating off the line and time wasting
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #288 on: Today at 03:46:40 am
Derby manager post match compliments Jurgen and Anfield.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4dPiW10l64
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #289 on: Today at 06:47:11 am
We simply have to make sure  Kelleher is Alis successor. Dont care how just needs to be done. Hes cooler than fonzie (one for the kids)
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #290 on: Today at 06:59:20 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:46:40 am
Derby manager post match compliments Jurgen and Anfield.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4dPiW10l64

He's a decent fella Paul Warne.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #291 on: Today at 07:33:39 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:46:40 am
Derby manager post match compliments Jurgen and Anfield.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4dPiW10l64

Refreshing to hear someone say that about our place and gaffer.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #292 on: Today at 07:49:58 am
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 06:47:11 am
We simply have to make sure  Kelleher is Alis successor. Dont care how just needs to be done. Hes cooler than fonzie (one for the kids)

Ali has so many years left that I actually think the best move is to cash in on Kelleher and reinvest the fee. Go big on the best money can buy when Ali is finally done.

Far worse keepers have gone for stupid money in recent years.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #293 on: Today at 08:22:47 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:09:01 am
Won't lose any sleep over Derby. Disappointed that they decided to go full shit-bag on us, but we did the deed so they can go cry to mummy.
I must admit, apart from the Gerrard song I couldn't make out what their other songs were and I was in the ground.
They make a lot of noise - what were they singing?
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #294 on: Today at 08:26:12 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:59:20 am
He's a decent fella Paul Warne.
When I used to watch the Championship highlights on a regular basis he did always come across well as manager of Rotherham.  There were some really chippy characters in that division but he certainly wasn't one of them.  I'm a bit surprised he finally left Rotherham to take a step downwards - albeit Derby are a 'bigger' club - but hoping he does well there.

I know we always have a negative view of opponents immediately after we've played them but I hope Derby do well.  I was scepticle of their new owner's intentions but he seems to be doing the right things and them gifting sponsorship to the NSPCC is a nice touch.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #295 on: Today at 08:42:12 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:22:47 am
I must admit, apart from the Gerrard song I couldn't make out what their other songs were and I was in the ground.
They make a lot of noise - what were they singing?

They don't like Nottingham from the sounds of it.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #296 on: Today at 08:56:05 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:49:58 am
Ali has so many years left that I actually think the best move is to cash in on Kelleher and reinvest the fee. Go big on the best money can buy when Ali is finally done.

Far worse keepers have gone for stupid money in recent years.
I'd be intrigued what his worth is given the fact he's only played 18 (I think) times for Liverpool. As good as he seems, he's really yet to be tested from week-in-week-out point of view. That might reduce any potential fee.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #297 on: Today at 09:03:56 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:56:05 am
I'd be intrigued what his worth is given the fact he's only played 18 (I think) times for Liverpool. As good as he seems, he's really yet to be tested from week-in-week-out point of view. That might reduce any potential fee.
I think if ever left us, hed suit Brighton so much.
Decent keeper whos good playing out with the ball.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #298 on: Today at 09:35:34 am
I sit not far from the away support. I feared that Derby would be as bad as Leicester were twice last year, singing about Hillsborough and poverty. There were a couple of occasions were a handful, literally only a handful, started singing songs about victims and food. To the credit of the rest of their support, no one else joined in. The generic crap about libraries washes over me but I am very sensitive to the crap that came from Man City this season and Leicester last year (just two examples of many).
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #299 on: Today at 09:42:38 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:49:58 am
Ali has so many years left that I actually think the best move is to cash in on Kelleher and reinvest the fee. Go big on the best money can buy when Ali is finally done.

Far worse keepers have gone for stupid money in recent years.


He's the second best keeper in the world, just our luck really
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #300 on: Today at 09:47:09 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:59:20 am
He's a decent fella Paul Warne.

Needs hat guidance.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #301 on: Today at 09:49:12 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:49:58 am
Ali has so many years left that I actually think the best move is to cash in on Kelleher and reinvest the fee. Go big on the best money can buy when Ali is finally done.

Far worse keepers have gone for stupid money in recent years.

It really does depend on what he wants to do, Kelleher I mean. I dont particularly think we'd get huge money for him, that Bazanu didn't go for huge money and he's younger and played more (and moved to Abu Dhabis fluffer). Maybe we could do what Chelsea did with Courtois and loan him out to the same club for a few seasons, if he's that desperate for regular first team football.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #302 on: Today at 09:51:03 am
We progressed to the next round and I had a great night afterwards in town

Give your heads a fucking wobble if you are crying

Moaning gobshites. No wonder other fans think we're titheads


Go and have a horlicks xx
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
Reply #303 on: Today at 09:58:14 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:22:13 pm
Without VAR it is almost impossible for the officials to spot a keeper coming off his line like that.

I hope that's ironic comment - as all the assistant has to do is look at the keeper - and listen for the strike of the ball. If the keeper is off his line before hearing the strike of the ball its a retake. Assistant shouldn't be looking at anything else but the keeper
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs
« Reply #304 on: Today at 10:01:48 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:22:47 am
I must admit, apart from the Gerrard song I couldn't make out what their other songs were and I was in the ground.
They make a lot of noise - what were they singing?

Some whiney - sort of plastic Midland/Brummie incantation I think.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #305 on: Today at 10:03:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:47:09 am
Needs hat guidance.

Direct him to Mos personal hat shopper, that should do the trick.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #306 on: Today at 10:10:04 am »
Entertaining night and good atmosphere, their fans seemed mainly decent, not too much of the usual bumvomit that we have to suffer...didn't realise how good the penalty saves were from down the other end...watched them back this morning and they were absolute raspers...the boy's a keeper, in both senses...really impressed with Ramsey , and made up for wee Ben..great start to his 1st team career...three jocks in the squad now...Kenny must be beaming 👍
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #307 on: Today at 10:25:47 am »
Quote from: Greyfox on Today at 09:58:14 am
I hope that's ironic comment - as all the assistant has to do is look at the keeper - and listen for the strike of the ball. If the keeper is off his line before hearing the strike of the ball its a retake. Assistant shouldn't be looking at anything else but the keeper

I was going to say the same.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #308 on: Today at 10:36:27 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm
Laser in the eye for Bobbys pen
Is that what it was? I'd have put my house on him scoring from the spot, and he sent the keeper the wrong way too (and the ball unfortunately).

Overall we huffed and puffed a bit, but it was great experience for a load of players, and Kelleher did the business again between the sticks. Their keeper was halfway to the edge of the six-yard box before he saved Bajetic's penalty, and I can't believe the linesman missed that - the fucking blind bellend.

No new injuries, a clean sheet, and through to the next round - bring on Southampton and a nice break for the Seb Blatter Cup.

The quadruple is still on!!
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #309 on: Today at 10:42:05 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:22:47 am
I must admit, apart from the Gerrard song I couldn't make out what their other songs were and I was in the ground.
They make a lot of noise - what were they singing?

Less than 30 seconds in 'football in a library'.
Around half way through first half 'feed the scousers' [reprised a couple of times in the second half]
They managed to save the best for the very end though when, as a result of them losing a penalty shootout, they decided to sing 'always the victims never your fault'. Because the right way to respond to an unfortunate result is to mock the death of 97 people 30 years ago.

They were vile.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #310 on: Today at 11:04:46 am »
Was watching on ESPN plus last night. Funny how thick commentators can be.

There were subs being made on the 90th minute, 5 minutes was added and then I think the game resumed at around 90:30.

There was also a few timewasting tactics going on in extra time. Clock goes past 95 and the commentator is asking where the ref is getting the time beyond 5 mins from :lmao
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #311 on: Today at 11:20:27 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:42:05 am
Less than 30 seconds in 'football in a library'.
Around half way through first half 'feed the scousers' [reprised a couple of times in the second half]
They managed to save the best for the very end though when, as a result of them losing a penalty shootout, they decided to sing 'always the victims never your fault'. Because the right way to respond to an unfortunate result is to mock the death of 97 people 30 years ago.
They were vile.
I must admit I never heard the feeding and the victims shite from the Kenny stand. Very disappointing then, Derby had the opportunity to make a proper noise and have a lovely time without making pricks of themselves. Shame.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #312 on: Today at 11:45:49 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:20:27 am
I must admit I never heard the feeding and the victims shite from the Kenny stand. Very disappointing then, Derby had the opportunity to make a proper noise and have a lovely time without making pricks of themselves. Shame.

Yeah I was Kenny but lower and v near them. I thought the victims stuff was particularly bad given it was clearly just a reaction to them being beaten [it was only after the final whistle but from a very large chunk of them]. It's never 'right' to chant that shit, obviously, but to pull it out just because you've been beaten shows the character of the type of fan that sing it. Cowards, one and all.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #313 on: Today at 12:01:00 pm »
Great for the young lads to get a runout

They all looked a bit raw, but handled themselves well - any mashup of a cup team will have difficulty playing with rhythmn but we created a few chances and definitely when some of our seniors came on we should have won it (Harvey's chance)

But it went to pens and Kelleher was outstanding!
Bobby  ;D
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #314 on: Today at 12:18:06 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 12:01:00 pm
Great for the young lads to get a runout

They all looked a bit raw, but handled themselves well - any mashup of a cup team will have difficulty playing with rhythmn but we created a few chances and definitely when some of our seniors came on we should have won it (Harvey's chance)

But it went to pens and Kelleher was outstanding!
Bobby  ;D


most of them did for sure! But Calvin Ramsay looks very much the part already, in the sense that Id have zero issue with him being thrown into a league game at some point in the near future!  He looks so confident and comfortable out there.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #315 on: Today at 12:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:18:06 pm

most of them did for sure! But Calvin Ramsay looks very much the part already, in the sense that Id have zero issue with him being thrown into a league game at some point in the near future!  He looks so confident and comfortable out there.

Yes I think he's in the perfect position to come into a well set defence however the guy ahead of him just happens to be the best creative outlet we have. It can be a good thing to manage Trent's minutes and settle Ramsay in nice and slow because I don't think he would look out of place in run of the mill PL games

Happy we have backup there that I think can be very useful
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #316 on: Today at 12:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:45:49 am
Yeah I was Kenny but lower and v near them. I thought the victims stuff was particularly bad given it was clearly just a reaction to them being beaten [it was only after the final whistle but from a very large chunk of them]. It's never 'right' to chant that shit, obviously, but to pull it out just because you've been beaten shows the character of the type of fan that sing it. Cowards, one and all.

Similar with City that Sun was right chant that led to the club statement started up at the end when they'd lost..just pure spite.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #317 on: Today at 12:45:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:22:47 am
I must admit, apart from the Gerrard song I couldn't make out what their other songs were and I was in the ground.
They make a lot of noise - what were they singing?
They had a couple or more attempts at the national anthem.

On that subject, would someone please come up with a player song that uses that tune, would be the perfect answer as all teams use it against us now. Not that its a big problem but its an opportunity to take control of it. No more media using it against us if were singing about one of our players instead of booing which just gives them ammunition.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #318 on: Today at 12:47:15 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 12:01:00 pm
Great for the young lads to get a runout

They all looked a bit raw, but handled themselves well - any mashup of a cup team will have difficulty playing with rhythmn but we created a few chances and definitely when some of our seniors came on we should have won it (Harvey's chance)

But it went to pens and Kelleher was outstanding!
Bobby  ;D

We put out a team where 19 year old Harvey Elliot is considered a senior player. What times we live in, eh? ;D
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #319 on: Today at 12:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:47:15 pm
We put out a team where 19 year old Harvey Elliot is considered a senior player. What times we live in, eh? ;D

Nice to put the wise old head on the all important fifth penalty!
