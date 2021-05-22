He's a decent fella Paul Warne.



When I used to watch the Championship highlights on a regular basis he did always come across well as manager of Rotherham. There were some really chippy characters in that division but he certainly wasn't one of them. I'm a bit surprised he finally left Rotherham to take a step downwards - albeit Derby are a 'bigger' club - but hoping he does well there.I know we always have a negative view of opponents immediately after we've played them but I hope Derby do well. I was scepticle of their new owner's intentions but he seems to be doing the right things and them gifting sponsorship to the NSPCC is a nice touch.