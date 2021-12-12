« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The creation of a new Liverpool FC  (Read 340 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,326
The creation of a new Liverpool FC
« on: Today at 12:00:33 am »
Whats the possibility of Liverpool fans across the world getting behind a group of local supporters (skilled in football, business administration, law, and everything else needed to run a club)  to fund the creation of a new Liverpool FC? In this age of technology and social media, surely its never been more possible to pull this off.

Id honestly find it more exciting to go on such a new journey than see Liverpool taken over by a state. At that point, I would refuse to believe I support Liverpool anymore and would consider all achievements and trophy wins would transfer to the new supporter created entity.

I reckon hundreds of thousands of people would get behind such a movement and it would go viral. We are a socialist club after all.

Average donation of £100 x 1m people = £100m raise

Im sure there would be big donors to get us to such an average donation. Even in these hard times, Id find the £100 to be a founding member. A supporter run club could do some damage with £100m.

Pie in the sky? I know I sound like an absolute dreamer and rank amateur, but then isnt that what supporting your local football club was always all about. Im just tired of this current nonsense version of football. I want to support Liverpool FC, not a hedge fund or nation state.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,133
Re: The creation of a new Liverpool FC
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:11:28 am »
Something like AFC Liverpool? Or City of Liverpool FC?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creation of a new Liverpool FC
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:14:40 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:11:28 am
Something like AFC Liverpool? Or City of Liverpool FC?

Anfield United.  ::)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,326
Re: The creation of a new Liverpool FC
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:18:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:11:28 am
Something like AFC Liverpool? Or City of Liverpool FC?

Honestly, I would think something a lot more hostile towards Liverpool FC itself. A direct move to become the new LFC, backed by UK business people, ex players, prominent supporter groups, social media influencers, etc. A staged walkout of LFC and creation of a new entity that claims to be the new representative of LFC, assuming all its past successes.

Current alternatives like AFC Liverpool feels very homespun and like an alternative to the real LFC.

Im just wondering whether this idea is being deliberated by those who know a lot more about the business of football than little old me. There surely has to come a point where LFC becomes so unrecognisable from the original creation that it no longer represents the supporter base, and we become entitled to create a new entity that represent the LFC fan base. Is this even feasible or am I just being a complete dreamer?
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creation of a new Liverpool FC
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:59:30 am »
Why and why wouldn't you fight for our actual Club ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
Re: The creation of a new Liverpool FC
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:05:47 am »
Would never in a million years work. Im sure your heart is in the right place but this isnt possible.
Logged

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......It's a fax he's a dickhead
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creation of a new Liverpool FC
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:17:46 am »
Hmm...interesting idea. What benefits would arise from the creation of a new Liverpool FC?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 