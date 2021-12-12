Whats the possibility of Liverpool fans across the world getting behind a group of local supporters (skilled in football, business administration, law, and everything else needed to run a club) to fund the creation of a new Liverpool FC? In this age of technology and social media, surely its never been more possible to pull this off.
Id honestly find it more exciting to go on such a new journey than see Liverpool taken over by a state. At that point, I would refuse to believe I support Liverpool anymore and would consider all achievements and trophy wins would transfer to the new supporter created entity.
I reckon hundreds of thousands of people would get behind such a movement and it would go viral. We are a socialist club after all.
Average donation of £100 x 1m people = £100m raise
Im sure there would be big donors to get us to such an average donation. Even in these hard times, Id find the £100 to be a founding member. A supporter run club could do some damage with £100m.
Pie in the sky? I know I sound like an absolute dreamer and rank amateur, but then isnt that what supporting your local football club was always all about. Im just tired of this current nonsense version of football. I want to support Liverpool FC, not a hedge fund or nation state.