Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm

Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
                                               Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, 3rd round.                                               

                                                    Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm, Anfield.

Referee, Roly Poly
Assisstants, Rodger Dope and Miley Cyrus
VAR, Peter Blind and Grant Bigwallet

(Can't find any information on them)





Derby County FC, Oh villains of my youth, along with Arsenal and Leeds, they were thieves of our titles.

Presently resident in League 1 they are in a pack of clubs with illustrious histories fighting to get back up the leagues. Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Bolton and Ipswich all above them at present.

They play at Pride Park, no longer the gnarly old Baseball Ground of my early footballing memories.

Their competitive peak came in the 1970s under that cuddly duo Brian Clough and Peter Taylor. They twice won the First Division and competed in major European competitions on four occasions, reaching the European Cup semi-finals where they lost controversially to Juventus.

The Derby I occasionally saw on black and white tvs had the likes of Davis, Mc Farland, Hinton, Durban, Gemmill, Mc Govern, Mackay and John O Hare scrapping, sprawling and brawling in the mud in the early 70s.

Check this out .



https://youtu.be/lnqt3nvT8pg




They were a typical Brian Clough side, tough, tight, organised, competitive, a percentage team with no flash and very successful.

They won their first ever Football League Championship in 1972. We missed out on the league on the final day of that season. A win at Arsenal would have given us the title. Derby were literally on the beach that day.
Derby's league success was repeated in the 1974-75 season when they won the title under Dave Mackay. We managed (again) to lose the title on the final day that season a defeat to Middlesboro when a win would have done it for us.

Derby's form declined towards the end of the 1970s and they went down to the Second Division in 1980. They fell into the 3rd division in the mid-80s.

Theyve yo-yoed up and down the Leagues ever since.

Spectacular screw - ups include being under the ownership of Robert Maxwell, (a gangster in my opinion). His daughter, Ghislaine Maxwell is in a class of her own for sordid, evil infamy.
.
A recent relegation under Paul Jewell where Derby suffered the Premier League's earliest ever relegation in March and recorded the Premier League's lowest-ever points total as well as equalling the 108-year Football League record of going through an entire season with only one win.

Their most recent relegation to League 2 under Wayne Rooney included endless accumulations of points deducted for financial irregularities. It was a complete mess there but it looks like things have stabilised somewhat. Its no longer Waynes World but they are on the way back.


To the present, their record since September in the league, W4 D2 L4. A bit like ourselves ! They are one place outside the play-offs in 7th place.
In the League Cup, they beat Mansfield and West Brom to get to the 3rd round. They managed a draw against non-league opposition in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Thankfully we alternately strolled and spluttered our way to a very satisfying win at Spurs on Sunday. Id say, going by our Cup performances this season, we should stroll it. But who knows wholl start ?

Last season in the 3rd round this was the team vs Norwich.
Kelleher, Konaté, Gomez, Kostas, Conor Bradley, Keita, Ox, Jones, Taki, Divock, Kaide Gordan. 3 players made their senior debuts that game, Mortan (Sub), Gordan and Bradley. In other words none of the then first 11 started.

So, if Jurgan was to go same again whats the potential line-up ? Who amongst the upcoming crop will get minutes on Wednesday night ? Who will get a night off ?

This century we have played them (and won) 5 times and have a 14-1 goal difference. It averages out at a 3-0 victory and while you could make up all kinds of reasons for all kinds of scorelines, I wouldnt be surprised if it turned out that way. Winning the League Cup last season was such a high I think Klopp & Co will want to go for it again.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Nice one D.

Although you might need to post this in the FSG thread so people see it  :P

Jürgen will be thrilled its a league cup game - he can send Pep to do the press conference.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
I hope our focus is solely the Southampton game, need to getting back to consistency in the league so hope all the fringe players and some youngsters sprinkled in

With this condensed season I wouldn't care if we went out of this to be honest

Kelleher
Ramsay
Phillips
Gomez
Tsimikas
Bajcectic
Milner
Jones
Doak
Clark
Carvalho

Milner on the right to help Ramsay and Bajcectic and rest is pretty experienced other than the front 3.

Don't know what to do up front since we are so light and I cannot see Nunez, Firmino or Salah starting this game so really open for some youngster. Doak may be too early but hes looked really good since coming so if any game to test him this would be it for me.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Expect those going the World Cup to be nowhere near the squad and the rest all involved in some capacity, would still allow for three or four youngsters to be involved. Bajectic is a cert, Stewart it might come too soon after injury but theres not many striker options and then theres hopefully Doak. Full debut for Ramsay, minutes for Fabio, Kelleher, Phillips and Ox.

Something like:

Kelleher
Ramsay
Gomez
Phillips
Tsimikas
Bajcetic
Ox
Milner

Carvalho
Curtis

Really not sure on who goes right wing, maybe Henderson needs minutes in his legs and Ox pushes forward.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
For me, I'd have Leyton Stewart up front - the lad's a born goalscorer.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Thanks for the OP! Carvalho hasn't really started much recently and Ramsey hasn't at all so would be good to see them get some game time and would be good to see Oxlade-Chamberlain get a run out. But other than that, rest everyone. Hoping to see Doak start, he's been sensational whenever I've seen him play, maybe Kone-Doherty as well.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
I'd play the same starting 11 from Spurs against Southampton on Saturday and make a team with what's left for Derby. Philips and Bobby Clark only played the first 45 mins for the U21s on the weekend so they should be involved. No need to rush Milner back. Make 5 subs from a strong bench in the 2nd half if we need but the 11 below should be able to win against league 1 opposition without much bother.

Kelleher

Ramsay
Tsimikas
Gomez
Philips

Bajcetic
Henderson
Jones

Ox
Carvalho
Clark
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Would love to see Doak get some minutes here.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
I remember the 1972 Derby as well. I sat in my car in a side street off Lodge Lane listening to our title hopes fade.

The good thing was that it was clear that Shanklys new team was going to go places and it certainly did.

Cant comment too much on some of the teams posted other than that is Milner available due to his recent concussion?
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
I love the Milk Cup I does.

Players in the bath with pints, cost saving in them days.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Defending Champions . . . just saying!
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
I think we'll use a bit of a mix of youth and experience here, rather than throwing the kids in. Expecting Tsimikas, Gomez, Elliot, Jones and Carvalho to be involved, possibly Henderson too.

Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Konate Tsimikas
Ox Henderson Jones
Elliot Doak Carvalho
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
I think we'll use a bit of a mix of youth and experience here, rather than throwing the kids in. Expecting Tsimikas, Gomez, Elliot, Jones and Carvalho to be involved, possibly Henderson too.

Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Konate Tsimikas
Ox Henderson Jones
Elliot Doak Carvalho

Ill be shocked if Konate starts this game, just came back from injury and needed against Southampton. No shot hes risked against a League 1 side.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Pep Lijnders will batting away takeover questions from journos throughout the Press Conference.  :D
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 12:16:33 am
Ill be shocked if Konate starts this game, just came back from injury and needed against Southampton. No shot hes risked against a League 1 side.

I just don't think the coaches like to overhaul the back four too much for these games, if the game starts frantically having a makeshift backline of entirely youth and squad players might leave them struggling to gain a foothold.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Thanks Dougle. Yes the 70s Derby were one f the great teams of that era. Enjoyed watching the European games on Sportsnight with Coleman. Kevin Hector and Colin Todd etc.

Id like Mo, Milner, ox-Chambo, Jones and Gomez. to get a run out with a 6 week break coming up.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
When I think of Derby and the Baseball ground I think of mud (not Tiger Feet, just mud)
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:33:33 pm
I'd play the same starting 11 from Spurs against Southampton on Saturday and make a team with what's left for Derby. Philips and Bobby Clark only played the first 45 mins for the U21s on the weekend so they should be involved. No need to rush Milner back. Make 5 subs from a strong bench in the 2nd half if we need but the 11 below should be able to win against league 1 opposition without much bother.

Kelleher

Ramsay
Tsimikas
Gomez
Philips

Bajcetic
Henderson
Jones

Ox
Carvalho
Clark
Looks good to me.  I think maybe Jones and Ox swapped around though.

Without Origi and Minamino we look light on senior cover up-front.  I guess it's hard to sign a senior player to be effectively sixth choice so we're relying on somebody emerging from the youth set-up.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
For me, I'd have Leyton Stewart up front - the lad's a born goalscorer.
I miss this guy. Hope he starts love him.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Nice OP. We're quite well set for the back eight, just question marks about the front three. Maybe we'll get to see Doak and Oakley Cannonier get a run out for the seniors?
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Dougie, like others I remember Baseball ground horrors in the 70s. I remember biz sites in the middle of the road from the station with us on one side, their fans in the other and bricks being chucked over from them all the way to the ground! The good old days lol.
Am going to this looking forward to seeing a young team. This probably means we will struggle to impose ourselves early but hopefully our quality will show through.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Nice OP. We're quite well set for the back eight, just question marks about the front three. Maybe we'll get to see Doak and Oakley Cannonier get a run out for the seniors?

Pretty sure it will be Bobby Clark. He has been on the bench a few times and even came on for his debut. He only played 45 mins for the U21s on Sunday so I think there is a decent chance he starts this. Don't think Doak or Cannonier have ever made the bench despite all the injuries this year.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Definitely play the likes of Doak, Carvalho, Bajetic, Ramsay, Kelleher. Promising youngsters.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Looking forward to this game to be honest more than other games in recent times, can't wait to see some youngster get the minutes to show what they are made of.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Philips Tsimikas
Ox Bajcetic Cain
Clarke Carvalho Jones
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Is this on the tele?
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:50:17 am
Is this on the tele?

Nah, think it's City vs Chelsea on the telly.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
hope to see the young plyers get a chance for this one
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
I presume Gordon is still injured?
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:57:51 am
I presume Gordon is still injured?

Keep forgetting he even exists, it's been a really long time now.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:59:06 am
Keep forgetting he even exists, it's been a really long time now.

Gordon's alive.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
World cup coming up so only two matches to go, no reason why it can't be a strongish team as we can't risk going out.

Maybe the perfect game for Nunez
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Think itll be a mixed team. Hoping for something along the lines of:

Kelleher

Ramsay
Phillips
Gomez
Tsimikas

Ox
Bajcetic
Jones

Doak
Stewart
Carvalho

Think Stewart is probably unlikely to start in reality though, reckon it will be someone with more experience. Possibly Milner in midfield with Jones moving to the front 3 depending on what Millies concussion status is.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Perfect game for the likes of Kelleher, Ramsay, Phillips, Jones, Ox, Bajcetic and Carvalho to start. Expect the rest of the team to be first teamers (Tsmikas, Gomez, Milner, maybe Firmino). No point risking players ahead of the Southampton game, and many will be understandably cautious so close to a World Cup.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
You best not troll us and leave Doak out, Jurgen.
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:07:54 pm
You best not troll us and leave Doak out, Jurgen.

Won't be Jurgen's problem soon when FSG replace him for Sean Dyche. Nice big pair of steady hands. Utopia.
