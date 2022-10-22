I can understand the campmates compartmentalising and separating the guy in the camp from the appalling politician out of it. They had to live with him, so it's normal and understandable to do that. The public though? How on earth he survived to the final beggars belief.Funny enough, it was quite a small thing he said in the show that grated on me so much. Just a throw-away "I'm starving" comment he made when hungry. That actually pissed me off, because they don't starve in there even if they get no stars. They still get basic rations. It grated on me because there are working families needing to go to food banks here because of his government. There are pensioners freezing and starving to death while he has the time of his life in what is really a personal development residential course in Australia that he's being paid over £400,000 to do whilst he should be at work.Oh, and another thing. He said he went in there to show politicians have a human side. Well, you fucking idiot, the place to show you are actually human, have empathy, have understanding, show you care and have some humanity is when you are in office. That's where and when it actually counts. Not when on a personal development course jolly in the sun.Talk about a basic lack of awareness.