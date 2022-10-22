« previous next »
Author Topic: I'm a celebrity 2022  (Read 3777 times)

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:39:37 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:47:16 am
Proud?  :o  :puke2  Jeez mate!  :D

We didnt watch a single second of it this year with that twat on it (the TV is quite old, but I still didnt want to risk sticking my boot through it). But I was dismayed to hear hed got to the final. Proud is the last word that wouldve sprung to mind had he won it!

i'm not religious and don't have a faith but the hardest thing to give is forgiveness - i'm sure we've all been there sometime in our lives either seeking it or asking for it (but obviously not on the hancock level  :wave)

but jill was the right winner - she seems a lovely person
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:21:56 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 08:39:37 am
i'm not religious and don't have a faith but the hardest thing to give is forgiveness - i'm sure we've all been there sometime in our lives either seeking it or asking for it (but obviously not on the hancock level  :wave)

but jill was the right winner - she seems a lovely person
Im all for forgiveness when the contrition is genuine and hard-earned. Eating a camels bollock for cash doesnt really cut it though.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:30:29 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 08:39:37 am
i'm not religious and don't have a faith but the hardest thing to give is forgiveness - i'm sure we've all been there sometime in our lives either seeking it or asking for it (but obviously not on the hancock level  :wave)

I'm not religious either, but I'd say forgiveness is usually a fairly easy thing to give actually. To someone who has been front and centre in the country handling COVID appallingly, likely causing tens of thousands of deaths that shouldnt have happened, disgraced himself by openly cheating on his missus and THEN getting paid hundreds of thousands to parade around on a celebrity gameshow and talk about forgiveness whilst chunks of the country are deciding whether to have heating or food this week due to the political party he is still a part of....?

I mean...amazing. The whole thing is an absolute disgrace. A part of me desperately hopes that he was actually voted out immediately and they've just fudged the whole thing to make sure he stays to the end for viewing figures. Because if the country has voted such an evil c*nt over your normal D-list celebrities its not a great look. It does make it interesting to see who they go for next year though. Good job Rose West is dead. Pity they didn't hook Gary Glitter when he was only just across the sea.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:48:32 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:30:29 am
I mean...amazing. The whole thing is an absolute disgrace. A part of me desperately hopes that he was actually voted out immediately and they've just fudged the whole thing to make sure he stays to the end for viewing figures. Because if the country has voted such an evil c*nt over your normal D-list celebrities its not a great look. It does make it interesting to see who they go for next year though. Good job Rose West is dead. Pity they didn't hook Gary Glitter when he was only just across the sea.
DING DING DING! It's what happens in every contestant reality show, in some cases the more famous celebrities apparently demand it as a clause in their contract.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:49:47 am »
Rose West is dead? :o

No wonder she stopped replying to my letters.
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:53:28 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:30:29 am
I'm not religious either, but I'd say forgiveness is usually a fairly easy thing to give actually. To someone who has been front and centre in the country handling COVID appallingly, likely causing tens of thousands of deaths that shouldnt have happened, disgraced himself by openly cheating on his missus and THEN getting paid hundreds of thousands to parade around on a celebrity gameshow and talk about forgiveness whilst chunks of the country are deciding whether to have heating or food this week due to the political party he is still a part of....?

I mean...amazing. The whole thing is an absolute disgrace. A part of me desperately hopes that he was actually voted out immediately and they've just fudged the whole thing to make sure he stays to the end for viewing figures. Because if the country has voted such an evil c*nt over your normal D-list celebrities its not a great look. It does make it interesting to see who they go for next year though. Good job Rose West is dead. Pity they didn't hook Gary Glitter when he was only just across the sea.

Fred topped himself, she's still kicking mate

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:49:47 am
Rose West is dead? :o

No wonder she stopped replying to my letters.

Nah mate, she's just had enough of the depravity  :-X
Fuck the Tories

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:53:40 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:21:56 am
Im all for forgiveness when the contrition is genuine and hard-earned. Eating a camels bollock for cash doesnt really cut it though.
:wellin

Hancock is there to promote brand Hancock and nothing else.  He's done with politics now and he knows it, now it's about launching his next career.

How's his campaign to promote dyslexia going?  :wanker
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:58:19 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:53:28 am
Fred topped himself, she's still kicking mate

Nah mate, she's just had enough of the depravity  :-X

Christ she is as well, can everyone delete my post so ITV dont log on and get any ideas :D
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:07:05 am »
Surely if somebody wants forgiveness they have to be fucking sorry in the first place?
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:07:29 am »
I can understand the campmates compartmentalising and separating the guy in the camp from the appalling politician out of it. They had to live with him, so it's normal and understandable to do that. The public though? How on earth he survived to the final beggars belief.

Funny enough, it was quite a small thing he said in the show that grated on me so much. Just a throw-away "I'm starving" comment he made when hungry. That actually pissed me off, because they don't starve in there even if they get no stars. They still get basic rations. It grated on me because there are working families needing to go to food banks here because of his government. There are pensioners freezing and starving to death while he has the time of his life in what is really a personal development residential course in Australia that he's being paid over £400,000 to do whilst he should be at work.

Oh, and another thing. He said he went in there to show politicians have a human side. Well, you fucking idiot, the place to show you are actually human, have empathy, have understanding, show you care and have some humanity is when you are in office. That's where and when it actually counts. Not when on a personal development course jolly in the sun.  :butt

Talk about a basic lack of awareness.
